13.03.2020 20:01

MEDIA ADVISORY: Brown-Forman Temporarily Closes Distillery and Winery Visitor Centers

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), Brown-Forman (NYSE: BFA) (NYSE: BFB)  is temporarily suspending tours, tastings, and retail shops at all of its cooperage, distillery, and winery locations. Our goal is to minimize the risk to employees and guests and help lower the probability of the spread of the virus to our employees, their families and the communities where we operate.

These closures will remain in place until the health emergency subsides.

Please note: All production continues uninterrupted at this time.

Existing reservations that occur before these suspension dates will be honored. No walk-in tours. All tickets previously purchased during this time are refundable.

We appreciate the understanding of all those who are impacted and encourage all to put their health and safety first.

Closure Schedule:

Old Forester and Woodford Reserve  Closing end of business March 15
Ben Riach and Glen Glassaugh  Closed as of March 13
Glen Dronach - Closing end of business March 15
Sonoma Cutrer - Closing end of business March 13
Slane - Closing end of business March 13
Herradura - Closing end of business March 15
Closing end of business March 15
BF Cooperage  Closed as of March 13

For 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniels Family of Brands, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers Craft, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Formans brands are supported by approximately 4,700 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit http://www.brown-forman.com/.

