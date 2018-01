Media Alert: Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Kick Starts CES 2018 With Pre-Show Keynote

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) -- Join Intel CEO Brian Krzanich today as he delivers the official CES 2018 pre-show keynote at the Park Theater in the Monte Carlo hotel in Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. PT.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006597/en/

Event staffers complete work on Intel Corporation’s booth at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Intel will display how the power of data is affecting our daily lives at the Las Vegas event that runs Jan. 9-12. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

Learn how data is transforming the world around us and experience the ways Intel is driving the next great wave of technology innovation, from autonomous driving to artificial intelligence (AI) to virtual reality (VR) and other forms of immersive media.

With an anticipated audience of over 5,000 CES visitors, the dynamic presentation is set to surprise and delight with live demonstrations, special guests, and a world record or two.

When: Monday, Jan. 8, 2018

5:30 p.m. - Doors open for media

6:00 p.m. - Doors open for general attendees

6:15 p.m. - Pre-show entertainment: "Data Rocks the Park”

6:30 p.m. - Keynote: "Experience the Power of Data”

Where: Park Theater, Monte Carlo hotel

Watch the Livestream: Tune in live on Intel’s Facebook page or the Intel Newsroom.

Intel will also have a large show floor presence with a cutting-edge booth in Central Hall South at #100048 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The booth will feature an exclusive second-floor media lounge complete with new immersive media and highly visual elements.

Join the Intel and Mobileye Press Conference

On Jan. 9, join the Intel and Mobileye press conference. Come hear Intel Senior Vice President and CEO/CTO of Mobileye Professor Amnon Shashua discuss strategy, partners, products and progress to date and how cars will become the greatest data conduits in the world through ADAS technology today and fully autonomous technology tomorrow.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center Room #228

Intel Media Guide: For an updated list of all Intel CES 2018 activities open to media, including speakerships, booth activities and media-only experiences, subject to updates, see the Media Guide.

Press Kit: CES 2018

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006597/en/