03.11.2021 14:30

Media Alert: Women|Future Panel Explores Vital Role of Vision in Womens Leadership

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Wolters Kluwer Health:

What: Wolters Kluwer, Health announces Stacey Caywood, Chief Executive Officer, at Wolters Kluwer, Health will be moderating a panel of women executive leaders at the Women|Future conference titled, "Vision for the Long Haul: Sustaining Careerlong Vision Among Women Leaders.

Panelists will explore how women executives build and sustain vision throughout a leadership career and how they cultivate the many aspects of executive vision will be examined, for both an organizations culture and business success, as well as for personal career growth. Topics explore in vision as a key part of career development, core values, navigating change, overcoming failure, fostering buy-in, collaboration, and more. Panelist will continue the discussion with a conference attendee Q&A session.

Who: Panelist from diverse verticals will participate:

  • Stacey Caywood, Chief Executive Officer, Wolters Kluwer, Health (moderator)
  • Katrina Novakovic, Chief of Staff, Red Hat
  • Lisa Utzschneider, Chief Executive Officer, Integral Ad Science

When: Friday, November 5 at 2:00 pm - 3:15 pm EST

Where: Women|Future Conference, virtual event at https://www.womenfutureconference.com/

How: For more information or to schedule an interview with a panelist, please reach out to Ashley Beine at ashley.beine@wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of 4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

