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Media release: DynamiQ MG2400 series: new compact gas chromatographs for fast mudlogging gas analysis

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Media release: DynamiQ MG2400 series: new compact gas chromatographs for fast mudlogging gas analysis

21.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Media Release

October 2026, Sensirion, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

DynamiQ MG2400 series: new compact gas chromatographs for fast mudlogging gas analysis

Qmicro by Sensirion announces the launch of the DynamiQ MG2400 series, a new family of micro gas chromatographs developed specifically for on-line mudlogging gas analysis. Designed for demanding drilling environments, the microGC combines rapid analytical performance with a compact footprint, enabling reliable gas composition measurements right at the wellsite.

The analyzer provides fast hydrocarbon analysis from methane through C8 hydrocarbons, delivering C1-C5 results in around 20 seconds and comprehensive C1-C8 composition data in around 60seconds, supporting applications such as formation evaluation, reservoir characterization, gas ratio calculations, geo steering and drilling optimization.

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Built on Qmicro’s proven microGC technology, the DynamiQ MG2400 series delivers fast analysis cycles while maintaining the high analytical performance associated with gas chromatography. Its compact design reduces installation space requirements and facilitates deployment in mobile mudlogging units, offshore installations and remote drilling locations.

Available in both hazardous-area and non-hazardous-area configurations, the DynamiQ MG2400 series can be equipped with an optional GC unit for helium and hydrogen measurement, providing additional insight for specialized drilling and exploration applications.

Combining rapid C1-C8 hydrocarbon analysis, continuous on-line operation, low carrier gas consumption and seamless integration with SCADA and control systems, the DynamiQ MG2400 series is designed to deliver reliable performance in demanding field environments. Field-exchangeable GC cartridges further reduce maintenance requirements and maximize system availability, helping operators and service companies maintain continuous access to critical gas composition data throughout drilling operations.

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Learn more about the DynamiQ MG2400 series: https://www.qmicro.com/products/gas-analyzers/dynamiq-x-mg2400
 

About Qmicro by Sensirion

Qmicro offers high-tech products and solutions for on-line gas composition analysis enabled by micro-GC chip technology (MEMS). Application areas include industrial process control and automation. Qmicro has developed the “DynamiQ” micro-GC gas analyzer product line, and these on-line gas monitors are supplied in application-specific configurations to selected customers, typically system integrators, OEMs and expert distributors. The instruments are configured for one specific application and are therefore sold as analyzers for this single application. Qmicro has been part of Sensirion since 2021.

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company’s aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production.

More information: www.qmicro.com

 

 

Additional features:

File: Qmicro_DynamiQ_X_MG2400

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sensirion Holding AG
Laubisrütistrasse 50
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 306 40 00
Fax: +41 44 306 49 06
Internet: www.sensirion.com
ISIN: CH0406705126
Valor: A2JGBW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2417342

 
End of News EQS News Service

2417342  21.10.2026 CET/CEST

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