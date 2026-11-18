Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: Sensirion announces global availability of the downmount version of its successful SLF liquid flow series



18.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST





Media Release

November 2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz



Sensirion announces global availability of the downmount version of its successful SLF liquid flow series

The SLF3S-0600D and SLF3S-1300D liquid flow sensors feature a downmount design for direct integration into fluidic manifolds without tubing or fittings, reducing assembly complexity and overall costs. They deliver accurate flow measurement at low flow rates, with bidirectional measurement ranges of up to 2 ml/min and 40 ml/min, respectively. The sensors are ideally suited for demanding microfluidic applications and OEM integration into analytical, diagnostic, and industrial equipment requiring compact, reliable, and cost-effective fluidic system designs.



The SLF3S-0600D and SLF3S-1300D are the downmount variants of the SLF3x series, designed for direct integration into fluidic manifolds. This configuration reduces assembly complexity and cost by eliminating the need for tubing and fittings. Both sensors retain the communication interface and performance of the corresponding standard SLF3x variants, including a wide measurement range and millisecond response times.

The SLF3x series is the next generation of Sensirion’s liquid flow sensors. By combining Sensirion’s excellent 20-year track record in low and ultra-low flow rate sensing with an optimized mechanical design, the SLF3x takes the well-established functionality to the next level in price-performance ratio. The sensors provide maximum performance, stability and long-term reliability and enable monitoring the entire system operation and detecting common failure modes for a wide range of applications, including the fields of diagnostics, analytical instruments and life science equipment.

Werbung

The liquid flow sensors of the SLF3x series are based on Sensirion’s proven CMOSens® Technology. Its simplified design supports cost-efficient integration while maintaining straightforward fluidic, electrical, and mechanical connections. The unobstructed flow channel with no moving parts, combined with inert wetted materials, provide outstanding chemical resistance and excellent media compatibility.

“Our new downmount liquid flow sensors enable a new level of integration for microfluidic devices used in life science, analytical, and industrial applications. By integrating directly into fluidic manifolds, they reduce assembly footprint and costs, while delivering top performance at low flow rates”, says Diego Monserrat Lopez, Product Manager for liquid flow sensors.



SLF3S-0600D and SLF3S-1300D are now available for purchase through our global network of trusted channel partners.

Werbung

For more information or to obtain the SLF3S-0600D or SLF3S-1300D, please visit our website or contact your local Sensirion distribution partner.



SLF3S-0600D liquid flow sensor: https://sensirion.com/products/catalog/SLF3S-0600D

SLF3S-1300D liquid flow sensor: https://sensirion.com/products/catalog/SLF3S-1300D

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland, and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their product range includes environmental sensors for the precise and reliable measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde and particulate matter (PM2.5), as well as gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors, and gas leakage sensors. These solutions are used across a wide range of applications. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.