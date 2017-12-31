Medicrea Hosts First-Ever Spine Artificial Intelligence Focused Meeting in Lyon, France

finanzen.net
The Medicrea® Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 - ALMED), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgeries through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, announced today that it hosted the first-ever Spine Artificial Intelligence Focused Meeting in Lyon, France, from Aug 30  Sept 1, 2018.

MAIA (Medicrea Artificial Intelligence and Analytics) is the first industry-meeting of its kind focused on discussing the role of artificial intelligence in the treatment of complex spinal deformities. The company also demonstrated its proprietary UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) technology. With 20 international surgeons hand-picked by the chairmen as thought leaders in the field, MAIAs first annual edition was a success.

"Medicrea just concluded a highly successful and educational meeting in Lyon, stated Dr Chris Ames, MD, Director of spinal tumor and spinal deformity surgery at UCSF Medical Center, CA. "Participants heard thought leading presentations and took part in stimulating round-tables focused on the spine market A.I.-led revolution.

MAIA was chaired by renowned surgeons in spine surgery, including Dr Chris Ames, MD, Director of spinal tumor and spinal deformity surgery at UCSF Medical Center, CA; Dr Vedat Deviren, MD, Professor of Orthoepedic Surgery at the UCSF Spine Center, CA; and co-chaired by Dr Evalina Burger, MD, Professor and Vice Chair of Orthopedics at the University of Colorado, CO and Dr Christopher Kleck, MD, Assistant Professor, Associate Program Director, Co-Director Spine Fellowship at UC Denver, CO.

The faculty also featured 4 additional leaders, including Dr Justin Smith, MD, Professor in the Department of Neurological Surgery and Co-Director of the Spine Fellowship program and Co-Director of the UVA Spine Center, VA; Dr Rajiv Sethi, MD, Spinal Surgeon, Neuroscience Institute, and Medical Director, Neuroscience Institute at Virginia Mason, WA; Dr Jean-Charles Le Huec, MD, PhD, Chief of Spine Unit and chairman of Department of Orthopaedic and Traumatology at the Bordeaux University Hospital, France and Dr Ferran Pellise, MD, PhD, Director of the Vertebral Column Institute of the Hospital Quirónsalud of Barcelona, Spain.

For its first annual MAIA meeting, Medicrea managed to assemble an incredible team of thought leaders. The topics discussed, and the technology presented got attendees excited about the future of spine care. With its proprietary UNiD ASI technology, Medicrea started revolutionizing the spine world by developing a model taking into consideration compensatory mechanisms to individually predict each patients outcomes.

Dr Khaled Kebaish, MD, Division Chief, Orthopaedic Spine Surgery and Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital, MD said "I was really impressed by how far Medicrea has already come regarding application of artificial intelligence to spine. Theyve developed an A.I. platform called the UNiD Hub. The Hub digests scientific data to generate intelligent surgical planning through machine learning while simultaneously allowing you to perform detailed, custom analyses of your cases and manage the entire workflow from start to finish. Not only does it change the clinical workflow, it makes it more efficient and increase productivity.

During this course, Medicrea also shared some early, and very promising, data regarding rod breakage incidence. By simulating surgical strategies using proprietary data and algorithms taking into consideration patients optimal sagittal alignment and compensatory mechanisms, Medicrea produces a patient-specific rod mechanically bent. This process preserves the rods full integrity, and limits stress points that could lead to rod fracture once implanted into the patient.

"Medicrea is the first spine company to make custom rods for precise correction of spinal deformity. In the future, one will be able to plan and efficiently correct a specific spinal deformity safely added Dr Munish Gupta, MD, Mildred B. Simon Distinguished Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Professor of Neurological Surgery and Co-director of Pediatric and Adult Spinal Deformity Service at Washington University Hospital, MO.

"Medicrea is proud to have welcomed some of the worlds top spine surgeons to its first annual MAIA. Said Denys Sournac, Chief Executive Officer of Medicrea. He also added "Artificial Intelligence is prone to become a key component of our everyday life, and we are excited to work with this amazing group of surgeons to bring our spine A.I- based solutions to the rest of the world.

About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 210 employees worldwide, which includes 50 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D- printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.

Connect with Medicrea

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE

Medicrea is listed on

EURONEXT Growth Paris

ISIN: FR 0004178572

Ticker: ALMED

LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

Medicrea is traded on

OTCQX Best Market

Tickers: MNRTY & MRNTF

