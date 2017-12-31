Medicrea Publishes 2017 Full Year Results and First Quarter 2018 Sales

The Medicrea® Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 -
ALMED), pioneering the convergence of healthcare IT and next-generation,
outcome-centered spinal device design and manufacturing with UNiD ASI
(Adaptive Spine Intelligence) technology, publishes its 2017 IFRS annual
results, as audited and approved by the Board of Directors on April 4,
2018, as well as its sales for the first quarter of 2018.
2017 ANNUAL RESULTS
( millions)
2016
Sales
Gross margin (% of sales)
Operating income before amortization and provision (EBITDA)
Operating income / (loss) before non-recurring expenses
Other non-recurring expenses
Cost of net financial debt
Income / (loss) before tax
Net income / (loss)
29.4
76%
0.3
(4.5)
(2.4)
(0.7)
(7.8)
(7.6)
27.1
73%
(2.1)
(7.6)
(0.9)
(2.2)
(11.2)
(10.7)
Changes in exchange rates had no material impact on year to year
comparison
Sales in 2017 amounted to 27.1 million, down 8% compared to 2016.
Despite a 15% growth in sales on the French market, changes to the sales
organization in the United States combined with the temporary absence of
invoicing throughout 2017 in Brazil (the Group's leading export market
excluding distribution subsidiaries) weighed on the development of the
overall business.
The gross margin stands at 73%, down 300 basis points compared to the
previous year due to a less favorable geographic mix of sales and
temporarily higher production costs following the transfer of the La
Rochelle, France production site to the new combined ultra modern
headquarters in Lyon. The gross margin rate, however, recovered in the
second half of the year and the improvement is expected to continue
through 2018.
The Group continued its investment in research and development as well
as commercial efforts to develop its UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine
Intelligence) products and services for patient-specific spine
operations. This strategic choice along with the commissioning of new
property infrastructures in Lyon and New York led to an increase in
operating expenses of 0.6 million compared to 2016.
Given these points, operating income before amortization and provisions
(EBITDA) posted a loss of - 2.1 million for the year compared with +
0.3 million in 2016. After accounting for depreciation and provisions,
the operating result for 2017 is negative at - 7.6 million.
Other non-recurring charges amounted to 0.9 million and mainly included
exceptional legal and restructuring costs. The cost of financial debt
increased by 1.5 million following full-year accounting of IFRS
interest and adjustments related to the convertible bond issue in August
2016. The current result before tax is - 11.2 million compared to -
7.8 million, as of December 31, 2016.
At December 31, 2017, the Group held a cash position of 12 million.
2018 FIRST QUARTER SALES
( millions)
|
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
|
Variation
|
|
|
Variation
at Constant
Exchange Rate
|
United States
Rest of the World
|
|
|
3.9
3.1
|
|
|
3.6
4.5
|
|
|
- 7 %
+45 %
|
|
|
+7 %
+45 %
|
Total Sales
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
+17 %
|
|
|
+ 25 %
Sales for the first quarter of 2018 totaled 8.2 million, up 25% at
constant exchange rate compared with the first quarter of 2017.
In the United States, the reorganization of the sales force during 2017
is starting to bear fruit with a visible impact in the first quarter of
2018 on the evolution of the activity. In dollars, sales amounted to
$4.4 million, an increase of +7% compared to the first quarter of 2017.
Driven by the increase in the number of personalized surgeries (+60%),
the revenue generated by the UNiD ASI technology platform increased by
40% compared to the first quarter of the previous year and now
represents 55% of total sales.
Outside of the United States, revenue jumped by 45%, supported by
continued gains in market share in France where Medicrea has become a
leading player, and the launch of a new distribution subsidiary in
Belgium in February 2018, which enabled the Group to begin directly
invoicing hospitals within the country. As a result, sales in Belgium
increased fivefold compared to the first quarter of 2017. The new
subsidiary was created through a joint venture agreement with its
historic distributor in this market, in which Medicrea holds 51%.
By type of activity, the consolidated Group turnover in the first
quarter of 2018 has evolved as follows:
|
( millions)
|
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
|
Variation
|
|
|
Variation
at Constant
Exchange Rate
|
Patient-specific sales activity with UNiD ASI
Traditional sales activity with historic products
|
|
|
1.9
5.1
|
|
|
2.4
5.8
|
|
|
+21 %
+9 %
|
|
|
+37 %
+9 %
|
Total Sales
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
+17 %
|
|
|
+ 25 %
"After completing major steps in 2017 toward the Groups restructuring,
including the consolidation of the French entities to a new site in the
Lyon area, the reorganization of the sales force in the United States
and the FDA clearance of new products, sales are growing again, and
signs indicate a strong positive outlook for the coming months. We are
developing our business by opening new markets, both through new
distribution agreements and the launch of newly-formed marketing
subsidiaries. In this vein, we announce the creation of Medicrea
Australia, formed through a joint venture similar to that successfully
introduced in Belgium. With this, Medicrea enters a robust and growing
market that is among the most profitable in the world. We expect this
subsidiary to contribute to the Group's revenues in the second quarter
of 2018," stated Denys Sournac, President and CEO of Medicrea.
"As a pioneer and worldwide leader in cutting-edge technologies for the
design and manufacturing of personalized implants, we are continuing to
develop our service offering thanks to the extensive data we have
collected during the more than 2,200 UNiD ASI surgeries performed to
date. We recently launched the commercialization of our in-house 3D
printed titanium cages in the United States and will be offering new
personalized devices and related services in 2018 to optimize the
selection and number of implants used in spinal surgeries," Mr. Sournac
concluded.
Next publication : Sales for the First Half of 2018 : Thursday,
July 12, 2018, after-market.
About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com)
Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leads the design,
integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved spinal
implant technologies that have been utilized in over 150,000 spinal
surgeries to date. By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools
with big data and machine learning technologies and supported by an
expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, Medicrea is
well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce
procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.
Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium
sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 50
who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing
facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of
3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.
For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.
Medicrea is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
ISIN:
FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI:
969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37
