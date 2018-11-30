finanzen.net
17.05.2019 21:17
Bewerten
(0)

Medicrea Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572-ALMED ; OTCQX Best Market MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery through artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, reports its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2019.

                     
million       Q1 2019    

Q1 2018 (2)
Restated

   

Q1 2018

Published

Sales

Gross margin - % of sales

EBITDA (1)

Operating income

Other operating income and expense

Share-based payments

Cost of net financial debt

Income before taxes

Net Income

      7.7

78%

0.3

(1.6)

(0.2)

(0.5)

(1.4)

(3.6)

(3.6)

    8.2

71%

0.3

(1.9)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.7)

(2.8)

(2.8)

    8.2

71%

(0.2)

(1.9)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.6)

(2.8)

(2.7)

(1) : Operating income before interest depreciation and amortization
(2) : after IFRS 16 "Leases" adjustments applicable since January 1, 2019

             

Sales for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to 7.7 million euros, up 10% (+6% at constant exchange rates) compared to 2018 on a pro-forma basis, thanks to growth in the USA, the Group's priority market.

The discontinuation of two non-strategic distribution activities of third-party products (mainly biologics) and services (surgical motors maintenance and repairs) accounts for the 6% overall and temporary decline in sales compared to prior year. Starting from the second half of the year, these changes will no longer impact sales growth.

The strategic activity of predictive modeling and personalized implants (UNiD ASI) is expanding strongly, mainly in the USA, with the number of patient-specific UNiD® surgeries up 68% in Q1 2019. As of March 31, 2019, UNiD ASI sales represent 42% of total sales (33% in Q1 2018). For the US market alone, these figures stand at 67% and 55% respectively. To date, 3,750 patient-specific surgeries have been performed.

As previously announced, gross margin for the first quarter improved significantly compared to the same period last year, amounting to 78% (+7 points) thanks to 1 / a favorable mix of sales and improved manufacturing efficiency (+5 points), 2 / the discontinuation of non-strategic distribution activities (+1 point) and 3 / some positive currency impact (+1 point). The improvement is also visible sequentially, gross margins for the 3rd and 4th quarter amounting respectively to 73% and 77%. The ratio should gradually move closer to the 80% normative level, which is the Groups target.

Operating expenses including research and development, marketing and administration expenses amounted to  7.6 million in the first quarter, down  0.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2018, after neutralization of currency effects. Operating income before interest depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), after taking into account IFRS 16 changes, is positive at  0.3 million.

Operating loss thus improved by  0.3 million to  -1.6 million thanks to the increase in gross margin and the control of operating expenses, despite the temporary adverse effects of the discontinuation of the distribution and service activities described above.

Expenses of 0.5 million euro relating to share-based payments arise from free shares and stock options granted in the last quarter of 2018. Accounting rules in force for these instruments, in particular IFRS 2, will result in recording a charge of approximately 2 million euros for the full year.

The cost of net financial debt increased by  0.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2018, as a result of:

- interest expense on the $30 million bond issued in December 2018
- some unrealized foreign exchange losses of 0.4 million euros on this same loan due to the strengthening of the dollar since the beginning of the 2019 financial year
- interest expense of  0.1 million due to IFRS 16 accounting changes

It is likely that the cost of net financial debt will fluctuate quite significantly over the coming quarters depending on the euro / dollar parity, should the Company not be successful in hedging both the exchange rate and the interest rate attached to the $30 million bond.

Cash on hand amounted to  6.9 million at March 31, 2019, not including a  1 million research tax credit receivable expected to be cashed in the 2nd quarter of 2019.

Outlook

"The increase in our gross margin and the control of our costs are very positive signs for the start of this year. Our sales growth should accelerate in coming quarters thanks to the expansion of our portfolio products. We have just obtained the FDA's approval to market our new Tulip pedicle screw in the United States. These implants available from June onwards and widely used by American surgeons should, in parallel to the continued deployment of our UNiD ASI  offer, strengthen the Group's presence on its priority market, comments Denys Sournac, President and CEO of Medicrea.

Next publication: 2019 Half-Year sales: July 8th 2019, after market.

About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 200 employees worldwide, which includes 50 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D- printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.

Connect with Medicrea
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE

Medicrea is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
ISIN: FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

Medicrea is traded on
OTCQX Best Market
Ticker: MRNTF

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. News
RSS Feed
MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Haben wir die Tiefs schon gesehen?
DZ BANK - Vonovia: Gewinnprognose erhöht!
Der Scalable Capital Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
DekaBank: Impulse für den Außenhandel
Dow Jones aktuell: Chartanalyse offenbart Schwächen
HSBC: Uber und Lyft  Mit unseren neuen Produkten auf die Börsenneulinge setzen
Der Weg zum richtigen ETF  Ein Wegweiser für Sie!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones schließt Gap
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Hier herrscht weiter das Chaos
Die Deutschen haben sich um ihren Wohlstand gespart
Achtung, Folgekosten! So finden Sie den richtigen Drucker
Abmahnprofis  Die bekannten Abzockereien sollen ein Ende haben
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?

News von

BMW-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag: Warum das ein Schnäppchen sein könnte
DAX: Aufwärtsbewegung intakt
DAX stärker - Anleger fassen wieder Mut - Thyssenkrupp-Aktie im Aufwind
EU verhängt Milliardenstrafe in Devisenkartell
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Italiensche Ermittler fordern 441 Millionen Euro

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street volatil -- Trump verschiebt Entscheidung über EU-Autozölle -- Fresenius legt große Übernahmen auf Eis -- Pinterest, thyssen, Dürr im Fokus

Unfallermittler: Teslas 'Autopilot' war bei Todescrash eingeschaltet. Arcelor-Aktien erneut sehr schwach - Längste Verlustserie seit 1997. Siemens und Philips anscheinend in Brasilien im Visier des FBI. Juventus Turin trennt sich von Trainer Allegri. Labour erklärt Brexit-Gespräche mit Regierung für gescheitert. Salzgitter, Klöckner, thyssen: Stahlwerte-Aktien schwächeln weiter. Zalando-Aktie unter Druck - UBS skeptisch mit Blick auf Wachstum.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am billigsten
Wo zahlen Abonnenten am wenigsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Bundesjustizministerin Barley (SPD) hat vorgeschlagen, die Mietpreisbremse zu verschärfen. Was halten Sie von dieser Idee?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street volatil -- Trump verschiebt Entscheidung über EU-Autozölle -- Fresenius legt große Übernahmen auf Eis -- Pinterest, thyssen, Dürr im Fokus
Webinare
22:07 Uhr
Langfristiger Vermögensausbau mit den besten Investments der Welt
Aktie im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
KW 20: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BMW AG519000
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
thyssenkrupp AG750000