finanzen.net
11.04.2019 01:11
Bewerten
(0)

Medicrea Reports First Quarter 2019 Sales

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004178572 - ALMED; OTCQX Best Market  MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery through artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, publishes its sales for the first quarter of 2019.

( millions)   Q1 2018   Q1 2019   Variation  

Variation
at Constant
Exchange Rate

USA

Rest of the World

3.6

3.4

4.1

3.6

+15%

+4%

+8%

+4%

Total Sales  Comparable basis

Non-strategic activities

Total Sales

7.0

1.2

8.2

7.7

-

7.7

+10%

-

(6)%

+6%

-

(9)%

Sales for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to 7.7 million euros, up 10% (+6% at constant exchange rates) compared to 2018 on a pro-forma basis, thanks to the growth in the USA, the Group's priority market. Sales in the USA increased by +15% (+8% at constant exchange rates), maintaining the positive trend observed since the second half of 2018.

Two non-strategic distribution activities of third-party products (mainly biologics) and services (surgical motor repairs), generating gross margins well below the normative level of 80% targeted by the Group, were discontinued in 2018. They contributed 1.2 million euros to revenue in the 1st quarter of 2018, thus accounting for the 6% overall decline in sales compared to prior year. The discontinuation of these European market related activities will no longer have an impact on the comparability of sales as of the second half of 2019.

The number of patient-specific UNiD® surgeries is increasing strongly, mainly in the USA, up 68% in Q1 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Over 3,500 UNID® surgeries were performed to date, of which 60% performed in the USA, with 40 new US surgeons having adopted UNiD ASI technology over the last twelve months.

"The relevance of personalized treatment adapted to each patient is now obvious to all players in our sector. Medicrea was the pioneer and the first spine company to develop patient-specific implants and offer surgeons associated data analysis services to support their practice. This strategic vision has led us to file patents early on, largely protecting these innovations, thus giving Medicrea a very important competitive advantage in a market that will continue to consolidate," commented Denys Sournac, President and CEO of Medicrea.

Since the beginning of the UNiD ASI project, MEDICREA has filed 5 patent families comprising 35 titles (25 have already been issued), in the USA, Europe, Australia and Japan. Through the use of artificial intelligence and predictive models, these patents cover a wide range of tools and means whose objective is to transform the medical care and the surgical treatment of patients with spinal pathologies in order to improve clinical outcomes.

Outlook

According to its plan, in the first quarter of 2019, the Company filed with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the 510K homologation file for a new high-end Tulip type pedicle screw system, which will be launched commercially during the second quarter. Combined with patient-specific UNiD® rods, this new implant, which primarily addresses degenerative spinal pathologies and adult deformities, is eagerly awaited by current users of the UNiD ASI technology and is expected to increase the overall procedural revenue for hospitals already using this technology.

Next publication: 2019 First Quarter Results: May 16th 2019, after market.

About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 200 employees worldwide, which includes 50 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D- printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.

Connect with Medicrea
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE

Medicrea is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
ISIN: FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

Medicrea is traded on
OTCQX Best Market
Ticker: MRNTF

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. News
RSS Feed
MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Stabile Renditen

Infra­struk­tur-Inve­sti­tio­nen bieten lang­fristig sta­bile Ren­diten. Wie Anleger im Be­reich der Energie­infra­struk­tur erfolg­reich inve­stie­ren können, zeigt Invest­ment­profi Tim Marahrens am Donners­tag ab 10 Uhr.
Hier kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE 2.0
Der ultimative Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
DZ BANK - Brent: wichtiger Breakout über die 70-USD-Marke!
EUR/USD Kurs wieder gen Süden, EZB bleibt dovish
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
Wirecard-Konkurrent mit größtem Europa-IPO
Short-ETFs  Möglichkeiten nutzen, wenn die Märkte fallen
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX®: Der Charme des 1. Monats im Quartal
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit diesen Aktien trotzen Sie den Mini-Zinsen
Betrunken einkaufen gehen  na logisch!
Ich kann mir kaum vorstellen, dass eine Zinswende der EZB kommt
In London fallen die Immobilienpreise
Jetzt kommt das Recycling-Haus

News von

Value-Aktien: Mehrwert durch Substanz - die besten Qualitätstitel
Heiße Nebenwerte: Diese unbekannten Aktien haben bis zu 157 Prozent Kurspotenzial
Wirecard-Aktie vor nächstem Absturz? Nach Ostern wird es spannend
DAX: Wo jetzt das nächste Kursziel liegt
DAX auf Konsolidierungskurs - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen

News von

Amazon setzt auf einen Ex-Manager von SpaceX, obwohl Tesla-Chef Elon Musk ihn gefeuert hat
Die Billig-Airline Ryanair setzt auf eine Markenstrategie, die in der Branche bisher selten Erfolg hatte
VW-Personalvorstand: "Bei uns muss nie­mand um sei­nen Ar­beits­platz bangen"
Geleakte Dokumente zeigen, dass Amazon mit dem Kauf eines Startups zahlreiche Investoren um Geld brachte
Sony wird demnächst eine neue Playstation ankündigen - 5 Kriterien, die sie unbedingt erfüllen muss

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow Jones behauptet -- Fed bestätigt abwartende Haltung -- Siltronic mit Gewinnwarnung -- EZB lässt Geldpolitik unverändert -- Boeing, Wirecard, METRO, Shop Apotheke im Fokus

Chaos-Brexit wohl abgewendet - EU-Gipfel entscheidet über Aufschub. Deutsche Bank-Chef will sich bei Fusion mit Commerzbank offenbar nicht drängen lassen. LVMH steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal kräftig. Aramco-Anleihen erlösen 12 Milliarden Dollar. Dividendenboom - DAX-Konzerne schütten Rekordsumme aus. Scout24 hält Offerte von Finanzinvestoren für angemessen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
10.04.19
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow Jones behauptet -- Fed bestätigt abwartende Haltung -- Siltronic mit Gewinnwarnung -- EZB lässt Geldpolitik unverändert -- Boeing, Wirecard, METRO, Shop Apotheke im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Rekord-Dividenden: So kassieren Sie richtig ab!
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
10.04.19
Chaos-Brexit wohl abgewendet - EU-Gipfel entscheidet über Aufschub
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
EVOTEC SE566480
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
E.ON SEENAG99