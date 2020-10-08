finanzen.net
+++ Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro +++ -w-
08.10.2020 22:34

MEDICREA Reports Third Quarter 2020 Sales

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The MEDICREA® Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572  ALMED ; OTCQX Best Market MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, publishes sales for the third quarter of 2020.

( millions)

YTD
September
2019

YTD
September
2020

Variation

USA

Rest of the world

Total Sales

Including Q3

13.7

10.6

24.3

8.2

12.6

8.7

21.3

8.1

-8%

-18%

-12%

-2%

Sales for the third quarter amounted to 8.1 million, a slight decrease of 2% compared to Q3 2019. U.S. sales grew by 4% in dollar volume over the quarter and revenue in France increased by 11% compared to the same quarter last year, boosted by the resumption of spine surgeries following the lifting of containment measures. However, the Group's overall performance is negatively impacted by the decline in export sales outside of subsidiaries, where distributors are being hit hard, depending on their location, by sharp declines in activity due to the effects of the health crisis and the measures taken to deal with it.

Cumulative sales at the end of September 2020 reached 21.3 million, down 12% compared to the same period in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of many surgeries.

UNiD ASI, the strategic activity of preoperative surgical planning and patient-specific implant design, is once again growing significantly, with a monthly record of 234 personalized surgeries reached in September 2020, driven by the United States where the number of UNiD® surgeries increased by +49% in September, +31% in the third quarter and +23% year-to-date at the end of September.

« The strong growth of UNiD® personalized surgeries in a general context of declining sales and reduction in the number of procedures since March due to the global health crisis we are going through, demonstrates the relevance of the solution and the technological platform we have developed for surgeons and patients. The upcoming integration of MEDICREA® within the MEDTRONIC Group will enable the technology to be deployed on a very large scale, making it a global standard in spinal surgery, offering a solution that integrates MEDICREA®'s Artificial Intelligence-driven surgical planning and patient-specific implants with MEDTRONIC's robotic assisted surgery » commented Denys Sournac, President and CEO of Medicrea.

As a reminder, on October 1st, the French Markets Authority (AMF) announced that the tender offer for the shares of MEDICREA® by MEDTRONIC would be opened from October 2nd, 2020 to November 5th, 2020.

Next publication: 2020 Third Quarter results: November 19th, 2020 after market

About MEDICREA® (www.medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA® leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, MEDICREA® is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 35 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: medicrea.com.

Connect with MEDICREA®
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE

MEDICREA® is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
EnterNext PEA PME 150 Index
ISIN: FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

MEDICREA® is traded on
OTCQX Best Market
Ticker: MRNTF

Nachrichten zu MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. News
RSS Feed
MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. News
Werbung

Trading-News

Die Hintergründe der quantitativen Investmentstrategie von Scalable Capital
Droht den US-Tech-Aktien die nächste Korrektur?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Bullen mit Chancen
Siemens mit französischer IT-Sicherheit - Aktie ist angeschlagen
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Trump und Biden haben keine Wahl
Neue wikifolios, neue Investmentchancen
Financial Fact: Entwicklung bei Versorgern könnte positiv überraschen
Die effektivste Methode, Geld fürs Alter zurückzulegen
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Die Rente versteuern - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Allianz startet Allvest: Jetzt Ersparnisse sicher und renditestark anlegen!
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Daran erkennen Sie Fake-Bewertungen in Onlineshops
Der IWF hält einen strengen Lockdown für alternativlos
Wenn Menschen unversicherbar werden
Für wen sich Amazons Kreditkarte lohnt - und für wen nicht
Das bedeutet die wichtigste Wahl des Jahres für Ihr Geld

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Trotz Nikola-Skandal: Norwegische Investmentbank sieht hohes Potenzial bei Nel Asa
Achtung Absturz: Welche Aktien Sie unbedingt verkaufen sollten
Auffällige Insiderkäufe bei Siemens Energy, Deutsche Euroshop und Leifheit
Mit diesen fünf deutschen Aktien lässt sich laut Warburg Research kurzfristig Geld verdienen
Nel Asa bekommt Millionenauftrag - Aktie steigt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt deutlich fester -- US-Börsen leicht im Plus -- Zalando hebt Ausblick an -- Wirecard-Untersuchungsausschuss startet -- Südzucker bestätigt Prognose -- IBM, FMC, ams, BASF im Fokus

Tesla hat Interesse an Unternehmen in Neuwied. Coca-Cola streicht Stellen und nimmt Apollinaris aus dem Regal. EU-Kommission bestellt bis zu 500.000 Dosen Remdesivir bei Gilead. Merck investiert in Konzernsitz. Software AG werden bei Hackerangriff auch Daten gestohlen. EU sichert sich J&J-Impfstoff für 200 Millionen Menschen. Morgan Stanley kauft Vermögensverwalter für sieben Milliarden Dollar.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Faktoren werden den Börsenverlauf im 4. Quartal 2020 am stärksten beeinflussen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:01 Uhr
DAX schließt deutlich fester -- US-Börsen leicht im Plus -- Zalando hebt Ausblick an -- Wirecard-Untersuchungsausschuss startet -- Südzucker bestätigt Prognose -- IBM, FMC, ams, BASF im Fokus
Ausland
22:40 Uhr
JPMorgan-Analystin rechnet beim S&P 500 mit einem klaren Kursanstieg
Standardwerte
22:22 Uhr
Schwaches Autojahr 2020 - Doch ein Autobauer hat in Deutschland während COVID-19 sogar mehr Autos verkauft
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTechA2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Daimler AG710000
CureVacA2P71U
XiaomiA2JNY1
Lufthansa AG823212
BASFBASF11
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y