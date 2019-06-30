MEDICREA® (Euronext Growth Paris : FR0004178572  ALMED, PEA-PME eligible and OTCQX : MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD® ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, concierge expert services and technologies, announced today that it has reached more than 5,000 cases with its proprietary UNiD® ASI technology platform and using patient-specific implants manufactured by MEDICREA®.

MEDICREA® designed UNiD® ASI to assist surgeons pre-operative case planning and execution of patient-specific surgical strategies. To do so, UNiD® LAB biomedical engineers create patient-specific surgical plans, which manifest in the creation of patient-specific implants after surgeons approval. Next, MEDICREA® collects and analyzes post-operative data on an ongoing basis to continuously improve its technology.

MEDICREA® has collected an unprecedented amount of data, which in turn, it has used to develop proprietary predictive models. These models employ Artificial Intelligence to allow each surgeon to visualize a patients compensatory mechanisms in response to the UNiD® LAB suggested surgical plan options. This proprietary and patented UNiD® ASI technology is the first and only platform powered by Artificial Intelligence to enhance clinical and surgical workflow, increase reproducibility, improve surgical outcomes and augment surgeons potential.

Thomas Mosnier, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of MEDICREA® explains: "UNiD® ASI is powered by our proprietary predictive models which was implemented for routine use by UNiD® LAB Engineers in Q3 2017 after extracting intelligence from a very large set of clinical data with up to 2-year postoperative follow-up. It precisely predicts the thoracic kyphosis (TK) and the Pelvic Tilt (PT) for all adult spine surgery indications. The pediatric predictive model was launched in Q2 2018. This model predicts Pelvic Tilt (PT) and Proximal Lumbar lordosis (PLL) in adolescent deformity spine surgery.

Recent studies found that 1 to 3-level degenerative patients are 10 times more likely to get a revision surgery when their PI-LL mismatch is not restored within normative range during primary surgery. Spine Surgeons specialized in degenerative pathologies across the world are reconsidering their approach to spine surgery, many of whom have adopted UNiD® ASI technology to do so. The degenerative segment was the fastest growing segment in the UNiD® ASI surgery mix increasing by 75% between 2018 and 2019.

Moreover, within the degenerative market, Minimally Invasive Spine (MIS) Surgery is a fast-growing approach to treating spine disorders. In 2019 alone, the number of MIS cases performed with the UNiD® ASI technology grew by 413%.

With each new case, through systematic, centralized processes and standardized methods, MEDICREA® permanently improves the content of its unmatched clinical database, allowing the technology to continuously refine its proprietary algorithms behind the UNiD® ASIs predictive models. Both adult and pediatric models have seen an improvement in their surgical and clinical outcome over the course of the UNID® technology platforms 5,000 cases. MEDICREA® continues to develop predictive models in an effort to penetrate every market segment.

In the words of Denys Sournac, Chief Executive Officer and founder of MEDICREA®, "The Company has seen a strong acceleration in the adoption of its UNiD® ASI technology platform in 2019 and a shift in the surgery mix. Since its inception, the technology supported surgeons specializing in deformity indications for both adult and pediatric indications. Today, we are seeing an increase in the number of 1 to 3-level degenerative spine surgeries being performed with the UNiD® ASI technology either through Open or Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS). This opens new huge opportunities for MEDICREA® as the Degenerative market segment represents 72% of the global spinal implant market. Given the current growth rate of our UNiD® cases, we are well on track to perform 3,000 additional cases in 2020 compared to 1,848 in 2019, thus bringing our clinical database to 8,000 patients files

About MEDICREA® (www.medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA® leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, MEDICREA® is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 180 employees worldwide, which includes 40 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

