The MEDICREA® Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 ALMED ; OTCQX
Best Market MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery
through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient
specific implants with its UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence)
proprietary software platform, services and technologies, announced
today that the United States Patent Office has recently issued the
Company 7 additional key patents related to the UNiD ASI proprietary
technology platform.
Spine surgeons are evolving in a new ecosystem where sophisticated
navigation tools and robotized equipment enable them intra-operatively
to perfectly place their screws and interbody devices. They now need to
rely on expert services to pre-operatively augment their ability to
analyze, plan and execute the individual surgical strategies required on
each of their patients. Data Management, Artificial Intelligence and
Predictive Modeling are the new key components of this "augmented spine
surgeon. MEDICREA®s UNiD ASI is the only platform powered by
Artificial Intelligence to enhance clinical and surgical workflow,
increase reproducibility, improve surgical outcomes and expand surgeons
potential.
By leveraging Artificial Intelligence and the latest clinical research,
the UNiD ASI software platform and UNiD LAB expert concierge services
enable the surgeon to plan cases pre-operatively. The Artificial
Intelligence embedded within the platform allows a surgeon to visualize
the compensatory mechanisms above and below the instrumented spine that
will most likely occur based on the suggested surgical plan. The surgeon
is connected with the UNiD LAB biomedical engineers who create several
surgical plans and identify the one that would give the surgeons
patient the best outcome and are able to order patient-specific
implantable devices and streamline implant inventory in the operating
room by selecting the implants needed ahead of time.
The Company has been and continues to actively develop IP protection for
these innovations through an aggressive patent strategy, resulting in an
IP portfolio that now includes 13 US issued patents as well as others
throughout the world.
The 7 newly issued patents (U.S. Patent No 10,441,363 ; 10,433,912 ;
10,420,615 ; 10,433,913 ; 10,426,553 ; 10,413,365; 10,456,211) are
directed to fundamental technologies and methods embedded in the UNiD
ASI platform. These additional patent grants enable the Company to
further expand its existing patent portfolio as the Company continues to
reinforce robust IP protections around its unique technologies for
maintaining the Companys leading position in the space of personalized
spine surgery.
Denys Sournac, Chief Executive Officer and founder of MEDICREA®,
concludes, "MEDICREA® is the pioneer and the world leader in this new
personalized approach of spinal treatment. Through rigorous and
centralized processes, MEDICREA® permanently improves the content of its
clinical database with each new case, allowing our proprietary
technology to continuously refine the algorithms behind its predictive
model. With over 5,000 cases performed through the UNiD ASI technology
platform, all including patient-specific implants, this technology
undoubtably met a market need. The new US patents issued create strong
barriers to entry for competitors. It enables the company to maintain
its competitive advantage and strengthen its leading position in the
marketplace that is now obviously evolving into this direction.
About MEDICREA® (www.medicrea.com)
Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA® leverages its
proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning
technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and
scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency
of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in
the operating room.
Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, MEDICREA® is a Small and Medium
sized Enterprise (SME) with 180 employees worldwide, which includes 40
who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing
facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of
3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.
For further information, please visit: medicrea.com.
MEDICREA® is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
ISIN:
FR 0004178572
Ticker:
ALMED
LEI:
969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37
MEDICREA® is traded on
OTCQX Best Market
Tickers:
MRNTY & MRNTF
