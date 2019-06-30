finanzen.net
MEDICREA® Secures 7 New US Patents Around Its Proprietary Platform Technology UNiD ASI And Reinforces Barriers to Entry for Competitors

The MEDICREA® Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572  ALMED ; OTCQX Best Market MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, announced today that the United States Patent Office has recently issued the Company 7 additional key patents related to the UNiD ASI proprietary technology platform.

Spine surgeons are evolving in a new ecosystem where sophisticated navigation tools and robotized equipment enable them intra-operatively to perfectly place their screws and interbody devices. They now need to rely on expert services to pre-operatively augment their ability to analyze, plan and execute the individual surgical strategies required on each of their patients. Data Management, Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Modeling are the new key components of this "augmented spine surgeon. MEDICREA®s UNiD ASI is the only platform powered by Artificial Intelligence to enhance clinical and surgical workflow, increase reproducibility, improve surgical outcomes and expand surgeons potential.

By leveraging Artificial Intelligence and the latest clinical research, the UNiD ASI software platform and UNiD LAB expert concierge services enable the surgeon to plan cases pre-operatively. The Artificial Intelligence embedded within the platform allows a surgeon to visualize the compensatory mechanisms above and below the instrumented spine that will most likely occur based on the suggested surgical plan. The surgeon is connected with the UNiD LAB biomedical engineers who create several surgical plans and identify the one that would give the surgeons patient the best outcome and are able to order patient-specific implantable devices and streamline implant inventory in the operating room by selecting the implants needed ahead of time.

The Company has been and continues to actively develop IP protection for these innovations through an aggressive patent strategy, resulting in an IP portfolio that now includes 13 US issued patents as well as others throughout the world.

The 7 newly issued patents (U.S. Patent No 10,441,363 ; 10,433,912 ; 10,420,615 ; 10,433,913 ; 10,426,553 ; 10,413,365; 10,456,211) are directed to fundamental technologies and methods embedded in the UNiD ASI platform. These additional patent grants enable the Company to further expand its existing patent portfolio as the Company continues to reinforce robust IP protections around its unique technologies for maintaining the Companys leading position in the space of personalized spine surgery.

Denys Sournac, Chief Executive Officer and founder of MEDICREA®, concludes, "MEDICREA® is the pioneer and the world leader in this new personalized approach of spinal treatment. Through rigorous and centralized processes, MEDICREA® permanently improves the content of its clinical database with each new case, allowing our proprietary technology to continuously refine the algorithms behind its predictive model. With over 5,000 cases performed through the UNiD ASI technology platform, all including patient-specific implants, this technology undoubtably met a market need. The new US patents issued create strong barriers to entry for competitors. It enables the company to maintain its competitive advantage and strengthen its leading position in the marketplace that is now obviously evolving into this direction.

About MEDICREA® (www.medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA® leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, MEDICREA® is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 180 employees worldwide, which includes 40 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: medicrea.com.

Connect with MEDICREA®
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE

MEDICREA® is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
ISIN: FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

MEDICREA® is traded on
OTCQX Best Market
Tickers: MRNTY & MRNTF

