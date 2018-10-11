Medicrea Third Quarter 2018 Sales

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572  ALMED ; OTCQX Best Market  MRNTY & MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, publishes its sales for the 3rd quarter ended September 30, 2018.

 millions 2017 2018 Change Change at constant

exchange rate Q3 6.4 7.3 +14% +14% YTD September 21.1 24.2 +15% +19%

Sales amounted to  7.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, up 14% compared to the third quarter last year, and totaled 24.2 million euros at the end of September, up 19% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period of 2017.

In the USA, the use of UNiD patient-specific services and implants has increased significantly in recent months. In the third quarter of 2018, the number of personalized UNiD surgeries increased by 90%, bringing the cumulative increase to 62% since the beginning of 2018.

Medicrea has returned to the path of sustained growth since the beginning of the year as anticipated, with an acceleration especially in UNiD surgeries in the United States.

"The number of UNiD surgeries in the United States is growing strongly, but another important indicator seems even more promising: 16 new US surgeons have integrated our personalized UNiD approach to their activity by performing their first patient-specific surgery over the last quarter. This demonstrates the relevance of the solution we offer, which will gradually become the reference by replacing the traditional approach of spine surgery," commented Denys Sournac, President and CEO of Medicrea.

"The milestone of 3,000 surgeries performed with UNiD ASI  patient-specific implants is expected to be reached by the end of the year. We now have a unique database, enriched continuously and allowing more accurate predictive modeling. In a market that commoditizes implants and prioritizes the optimization of clinical outcomes for the well-being of patients, our planning solutions set a new standard that we must rely on to offer all of our services and products in order to accelerate the development of our revenue "says Denys Sournac.

Medicrea will be attending the 53rd Spine Research Society (SRS) Conference taking place in Bologna, Italy, from October 10 to 13, during which the company will present a new study demonstrating that patients implanted with UNiD ASI  patient-specific rods are 2.6 times more likely to be optimally corrected.

Next publication: 2018 Annual Sales on January 15, 2019 after market.

About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 200 employees worldwide, which includes 50 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.

Connect with Medicrea

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE

Medicrea is listed on

EURONEXT Growth Paris

ISIN: FR 0004178572

Ticker: ALMED

LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

Medicrea is traded on

OTCQX Best Market

Tickers: MRNTY & MRNTF

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005614/en/