Medicrea Third Quarter 2018 Sales

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 ALMED ; OTCQX
Best Market MRNTY & MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal
surgery through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient
specific implants with its UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence)
proprietary software platform, services and technologies, publishes its
sales for the 3rd quarter ended September 30, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
millions
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
Change at constant
exchange rate
|
Q3
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
+14%
|
|
|
+14%
|
YTD September
|
|
|
21.1
|
|
|
24.2
|
|
|
+15%
|
|
|
+19%
Sales amounted to 7.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, up 14%
compared to the third quarter last year, and totaled 24.2 million euros
at the end of September, up 19% at constant exchange rates compared to
the same period of 2017.
In the USA, the use of UNiD patient-specific services and implants has
increased significantly in recent months. In the third quarter of 2018,
the number of personalized UNiD surgeries increased by 90%, bringing
the cumulative increase to 62% since the beginning of 2018.
Medicrea has returned to the path of sustained growth since the
beginning of the year as anticipated, with an acceleration especially in
UNiD surgeries in the United States.
"The number of UNiD surgeries in the United States is growing strongly,
but another important indicator seems even more promising: 16 new US
surgeons have integrated our personalized UNiD approach to their
activity by performing their first patient-specific surgery over the
last quarter. This demonstrates the relevance of the solution we offer,
which will gradually become the reference by replacing the traditional
approach of spine surgery," commented Denys Sournac, President and CEO
of Medicrea.
"The milestone of 3,000 surgeries performed with UNiD ASI
patient-specific implants is expected to be reached by the end of the
year. We now have a unique database, enriched continuously and allowing
more accurate predictive modeling. In a market that commoditizes
implants and prioritizes the optimization of clinical outcomes for the
well-being of patients, our planning solutions set a new standard that
we must rely on to offer all of our services and products in order to
accelerate the development of our revenue "says Denys Sournac.
Medicrea will be attending the 53rd Spine Research Society (SRS)
Conference taking place in Bologna, Italy, from October 10 to 13, during
which the company will present a new study demonstrating that patients
implanted with UNiD ASI patient-specific rods are 2.6 times more
likely to be optimally corrected.
Next publication: 2018 Annual Sales on January 15, 2019 after
market.
About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com)
Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leverages its
proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning
technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and
scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency
of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in
the operating room.
Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium
sized Enterprise (SME) with 200 employees worldwide, which includes 50
who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing
facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of
3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.
For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.
