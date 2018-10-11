finanzen.net
11.10.2018 17:16
Bewerten
(0)

Medicrea Third Quarter 2018 Sales

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572  ALMED ; OTCQX Best Market  MRNTY & MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, publishes its sales for the 3rd quarter ended September 30, 2018.

                         
 millions     2017     2018     Change    

Change at constant
exchange rate

Q3    

6.4

   

7.3

   

+14%

   

+14%

YTD September     21.1     24.2     +15%     +19%

Sales amounted to  7.3 million for the third quarter of 2018, up 14% compared to the third quarter last year, and totaled 24.2 million euros at the end of September, up 19% at constant exchange rates compared to the same period of 2017.

In the USA, the use of UNiD patient-specific services and implants has increased significantly in recent months. In the third quarter of 2018, the number of personalized UNiD surgeries increased by 90%, bringing the cumulative increase to 62% since the beginning of 2018.

Medicrea has returned to the path of sustained growth since the beginning of the year as anticipated, with an acceleration especially in UNiD surgeries in the United States.

"The number of UNiD surgeries in the United States is growing strongly, but another important indicator seems even more promising: 16 new US surgeons have integrated our personalized UNiD approach to their activity by performing their first patient-specific surgery over the last quarter. This demonstrates the relevance of the solution we offer, which will gradually become the reference by replacing the traditional approach of spine surgery," commented Denys Sournac, President and CEO of Medicrea.

"The milestone of 3,000 surgeries performed with UNiD ASI  patient-specific implants is expected to be reached by the end of the year. We now have a unique database, enriched continuously and allowing more accurate predictive modeling. In a market that commoditizes implants and prioritizes the optimization of clinical outcomes for the well-being of patients, our planning solutions set a new standard that we must rely on to offer all of our services and products in order to accelerate the development of our revenue "says Denys Sournac.

Medicrea will be attending the 53rd Spine Research Society (SRS) Conference taking place in Bologna, Italy, from October 10 to 13, during which the company will present a new study demonstrating that patients implanted with UNiD ASI  patient-specific rods are 2.6 times more likely to be optimally corrected.

Next publication: 2018 Annual Sales on January 15, 2019 after market.

About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 200 employees worldwide, which includes 50 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.

Connect with Medicrea
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE

Medicrea is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
ISIN: FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

Medicrea is traded on
OTCQX Best Market
Tickers: MRNTY & MRNTF

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. News
RSS Feed
MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Trader's Box App | BNP Paribas
MSCI World  ein Muss in jeder Strategie, aber.
HSBC: Automobilbranche im Fokus: Daimler, BMW und VW geben bei der E-Mobilität Gas
Vontobel: Viel Heiße Luft? Zalando Aktie nach reduzierten Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen im Sommerloch
Scalable Capital: exklusive Infoabende für Frauen
Große Erwartungen bei SAP
DZ BANK - Beliebte Basiswerte: EUR/USD - Wenn diese Unterstützung fällt 
UBS: SAP  Fehlausbruch belastet schwer
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Act.-O-Nom. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ist die Panik der Anleger irrational?
Kurse brechen weltweit ein  droht jetzt der Crash?
Ich würde mich trauen, in Floater auf den US-Dollar zu investieren
Maschine könnte bald den Menschen am Bau ersetzen
Googles neue Allianz ist ein Albtraum für die deutschen Banken

News von

DAX fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Februar - Wirecard-Aktie bricht ein
DAX weiter im Crash-Modus - Bayer-Aktie mit Rückenwind
Kommt jetzt der Crash, Herr Commerzbank-Chefvolkswirt?
Prof. Max Otte: Weshalb die Kursrückgänge positiv sind
Ausverkauf: Sorgen um Weltkonjunktur drücken Wall Street tief ins Minus

News von

Ein geheimnisvoller Milliardär könnte bei Daimler bald ein neues Projekt anstoßen
Der IWF hat berechnet, wie reich Deutschland wirklich ist - mit einem düsteren Ergebnis
In diesen 12 Regionen verdienen die Deutschen am meisten
Facebook hat ein neues Gerät vorgestellt, das ein Angriff auf Apple, Google und Amazon ist
Spezielle Websites sollen helfen, das billigste Konto zu finden - aber es gibt einen Haken

Heute im Fokus

DAX in Rot -- Dow gibt weiter nach -- Bayer-Aktie höher: Aufrollen des Glyphosat-Prozesses möglich -- Apple-Kooperation: Dialog-Aktie springt hoch -- GEA, ISRA VISION, Autowerte im Fokus

freenet fordert Konsequenzen nach Ceconomy-Gewinnwarnung. Aktienmarktturbulenzen belasten auch den Bitcoin. Gewerkschaft fordert Sonderausschüttung für Knorr-Bremse-Mitarbeiter. Bund vergibt Kontrolle der Pkw-Maut an Kapsch für zunächst zwölf Jahre. Deutsche Telekom stellt Acht-Punkte-Programm für 5G vor.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Best Global Brands 2018
Die Top 20 der wertvollsten Marken weltweit
Automobilneuheiten-Messe
Neue Studien und Serienfahrzeuge
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 40 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ihrer Einschätzung nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:18 Uhr
DAX in Rot -- Dow gibt weiter nach -- Bayer-Aktie höher: Aufrollen des Glyphosat-Prozesses möglich -- Apple-Kooperation: Dialog-Aktie springt hoch -- GEA, ISRA VISION, Autowerte im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:36 Uhr
Walgreens Boots Alliance verfehlt Umsatzerwartung - Walgreens-Aktie dreht ins Plus
Aktie im Fokus
17:19 Uhr
Deutsche Familienversicherung plant Börsengang
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.927200
TeslaA1CX3T
EVOTEC AG566480
BASFBASF11
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Wheaton Precious MetalsA2DRBP
AlibabaA117ME