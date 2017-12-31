Medicrea to Present Clinical Outcomes at ISASS 2018

The Medicrea® Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 -
ALMED), pioneering the convergence of healthcare IT and next-generation,
outcome-centered spinal device design and manufacturing with UNiD ASI
(Adaptive Spine Intelligence) technology, announced today that the
Company will have a strong clinical and commercial presence at the 18th
Annual Conference of the International Society for the Advancement of
Spine Surgery (ISASS) in Toronto, Canada from the 11th to the 13th of
April, 2018.
Two podium presentations featuring the clinical results achieved with
Medicreas patient-specific implants, generated by the Companys UNiD
ASI systems-based technology, will be given on Wednesday, April 11th.
The lecture details are given below:
-
Patient-specific Rods Show a Reduction in Rod Breakage Incidence
(476)
Authored by V. Fiere, S. Fuentes, E. Burger, T. Raabe, P.
Passias, C. Kleck, T. Protopsaltis,
A. Faure, P. Tropiano, A.
Vaccaro, B. Blondel
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm Lightning Podiums: Adult
Spinal Deformity - Room 801A
-
Vertebral Body Replacement Using Patient-specific 3D-printed
Polymer Implants in
Cervical Spondylotic Myelopathy:
1-year Follow-up Results (613)
Authored by A. Amelot, J.-E.
Loret
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm Lightning Podiums: Cervical Degenerative
- Room 802A
Meeting attendees are invited to learn more about how Medicrea is using
UNiD ASI technology to improve outcomes and efficiencies in spine
surgery at Booth #421. To meet with Medicrea at ISASS 2018, please
contact Gordon Fu at visit@medicrea.com.
About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com)
Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leads the design,
integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved spinal
implant technologies that have been utilized in over 150,000 spinal
surgeries to date. By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools
with big data and machine learning technologies and supported by an
expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, Medicrea is
well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce
procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.
Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium
sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 50
who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing
facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of
3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.
For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.
