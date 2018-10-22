Medidata Appoints Dr. Maria Rivas to its Board of Directors

Medidata
(NASDAQ: MDSO) announced today that it has appointed Dr. Maria Rivas
to its Board of Directors. An endocrinologist with extensive experience
as a senior leader in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Rivas becomes the
first woman to serve on the companys board. This also marks her first
public board appointment.
Dr. Maria Rivas (Photo: Business Wire)
"We are thrilled that Maria has joined our board, said Tarek Sherif,
chairman and chief executive officer, Medidata. "She has deep experience
as an executive leader, as well as an extensive background in research
and health outcomes. We look forward to working with her, as we continue
to lead digital transformation within life sciences.
"Its an honor to join the board of a company that continues to deliver
innovative solutions which are transforming the industry, said Dr.
Rivas. "I look forward to working with the board and executive
management to help Medidata succeed in its mission to power smarter
treatments and healthier people.
Dr. Rivas is the first board appointee as part of Medidatas fulfillment
of its 2020
Women on Boards initiative pledge which aims to have 20% female
membership by 2020. Medidata was committed to finding a female candidate
from an underrepresented population to serve on a public company board
for the first time.
In her career, Dr. Rivas has built and led global teams of 2,000
medical, research, safety, communications, and compliance professionals
in over 90 countries to deliver market insights and enrich product value
propositions, improve healthcare, and enhance company reputation. She
launched new products in multiple therapeutic areas including Oncology
and Immunology. Dr. Rivas worked in US and international settings,
including tertiary teaching hospitals and private practice.
For close to two decades, Dr Rivas served as a senior executive in S&P
500 companies and is currently the Senior Vice President, Head of Global
Medical Affairs at the biopharma business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,
Germany, which operates as EMD Serono in the U.S. and Canada.
About Medidata
Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with
the world's most used platform for clinical development, commercial, and
real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the
#1 ranked industry experts, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences
helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic
researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes.
Medidata serves more than 1,000 customers and partners worldwide and
empowers more than 100,000 certified users everyday to create hope for
millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.mdsol.com
