07.01.2019 22:49
Medidata Appoints Industry Leader Sastry Chilukuri as Executive Vice President of Digital and AI Solutions

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO) today announced the addition of executive vice president of Digital and AI Solutions, Sastry Chilukuri to its senior leadership team.

As the most used platform in life sciences, and with its comprehensive clinical data assets, Medidata applies artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to help clients deliver innovative therapies. Chilukuri will be responsible for accelerating the development, go-to-market, and delivery of these capabilities.

Chilukuri brings 19 years of experience in healthcare technology. He most recently was a partner at McKinsey & Company, where he worked for 12 years advising bio-pharma, medical device, technology, public sector and regulatory clients around the world. Prior to that he worked for GE Healthcare in software engineering, product development and operations.

"Sastry brings tremendous experience and vision to our team, and will work closely with our clients to deliver breakthrough therapies in the age of precision medicine, said Tarek Sherif, chairman and chief executive officer, Medidata. "The breadth and depth of his thought leadership on the impact of digital and AI across the life sciences value chain is unmatched.

"I am excited to join the company leading the digital revolution in life sciences. I look forward to helping our clients accelerate their transformation, and maximize the value from AI and analytics, said Chilukuri.

Chilukuris perspectives have been widely disseminated, including conferences, media, and numerous publications on McKinsey Insights, such as:

  • "Digital R&D: The Next Frontier for Biopharmaceuticals - October 2018
  • "Real-world Evidence: Driving a New Drug-development Paradigm in Oncology - July 2018
  • "How Medical-device CEOs can Navigate Digital Disruption in Healthcare - October 2017

Chilukuri holds a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University; a Master of Science from The Ohio State University and a Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech) from the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, India.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with the world's most used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the #1 ranked industry experts, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata serves more than 1,000 customers and partners worldwide and empowers more than 100,000 certified users every day to create hope for millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.mdsol.com

