Medidata Appoints Industry Leader Sastry Chilukuri as Executive Vice President of Digital and AI Solutions

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO)
today announced the addition of executive vice president of Digital and
AI Solutions, Sastry Chilukuri to its senior leadership team.
As the most used platform in life sciences, and with its comprehensive
clinical data assets, Medidata applies artificial intelligence and
advanced analytics to help clients deliver innovative therapies.
Chilukuri will be responsible for accelerating the development,
go-to-market, and delivery of these capabilities.
Chilukuri brings 19 years of experience in healthcare technology. He
most recently was a partner at McKinsey & Company, where he worked for
12 years advising bio-pharma, medical device, technology, public sector
and regulatory clients around the world. Prior to that he worked for GE
Healthcare in software engineering, product development and operations.
"Sastry brings tremendous experience and vision to our team, and will
work closely with our clients to deliver breakthrough therapies in the
age of precision medicine, said Tarek Sherif, chairman and chief
executive officer, Medidata. "The breadth and depth of his thought
leadership on the impact of digital and AI across the life sciences
value chain is unmatched.
"I am excited to join the company leading the digital revolution in life
sciences. I look forward to helping our clients accelerate their
transformation, and maximize the value from AI and analytics, said
Chilukuri.
Chilukuris perspectives have been widely disseminated, including
conferences, media, and numerous publications on McKinsey Insights, such
as:
-
"Digital
R&D: The Next Frontier for Biopharmaceuticals -
October 2018
-
"Real-world
Evidence: Driving a New Drug-development Paradigm in Oncology
- July 2018
-
"How
Medical-device CEOs can Navigate Digital Disruption in Healthcare
- October 2017
Chilukuri holds a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg
School of Management, Northwestern University; a Master of Science from
The Ohio State University and a Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech) from
the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, India.
