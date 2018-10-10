Medidata Cloud Securely Manages Echocardiogram Images for Global Heart Measurement Study

Medidata
(NASDAQ:MDSO) today announced that Medidata Cloud, the Intelligent
Platform for Life Sciences, is streamlining the management of medical
images for the World Alliance of Societies of Echocardiography (WASE)
Normal Values Study. WASE is the first study of its kind to measure
heart dimension and function across countries, geographical regions,
cultures, gender, and age to benchmark differences based on diversity.
The WASE study shares a high number of echocardiogram (echo) files
across continents and countries. Echo files are large and require
specialized and secure technology. The study leverages Medidata Rave
Imaging to:
-
De-identify, acquire, transmit and store all echo images from sites
globally
-
Simplify the management and sharing of images among doctors
participating in the study
"We know the importance of diversity in clinical trials, and this study
is a key factor in forwarding that goal and benchmarking differences in
heart size and function, said Federico M. Asch, MD, FASE, MedStar
Health Research Institute in Washington, DC. "We look forward to
presenting the WASE data next year, and strongly believe it will inform
approaches based on diversity factors.
Launched in June 2016, the WASE study is funded by the American Society
of Echocardiography (ASE) Foundation and supported by Medidata, the
MedStar Health Research Institute, University of Chicago and TOMTEC
Imaging Systems. Its purpose is to create a global database of normal
heart values to inform and potentially change the standard of care for a
broad range of cardiovascular paradigms based on diversity criteria. To
date, the study enrolled more than 2,000 subjects in six continents and
18 countries.
"Were proud our platform is powering this important study, enabling
global collaboration, and helping to achieve diversity in clinical
research, said Glen de Vries, co-founder and president, Medidata.
About WASE Study
The World Alliance of Societies of Echocardiography (WASE) Normal Values
Study was launched in 2016 and has centers in six continents and 18
countries, including the Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada,
China, France, India, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico,
Nigeria, Philippines, United Kingdom and United States. The study is
funded by the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) Foundation and
sponsored by Medidata, the MedStar Health Research Institute, University
of Chicago and TOMTEC Imaging Systems. To date, the study has reached
over 2,000 enrolled subjects and the final results will be shared in
2019.
About Medidata
Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with
the world's most used platform for clinical development, commercial, and
real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the
#1 ranked industry experts, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences
helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic
researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes.
Medidata serves more than 1,000 customers and partners worldwide and
empowers more than 100,000 certified users everyday to create hope for
millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.mdsol.com
About MedStar Health Research Institute
The MedStar Health Research Institute is the research arm of MedStar
Health, the largest healthcare provider in Maryland and the Washington,
D.C., region. MHRI provides scientific, administrative and regulatory
support for research programs throughout the MedStar Health system.
MHRIs expertise includes translational research into disease
prevention, diagnosis and treatment. These programs complement the key
clinical services and teaching programs in the 10 MedStar hospitals and
other MedStar entities. For more information, visit www.MedStarResearch.org.
