Medidata Honors 2018 Architects of Hope Award Winners

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO) today announced the winners of the third annual Architects of Hope Awards. Eight companies were recognized for their innovative approaches to addressing global patient needs at the conclusion of the Medidata NEXT NYC customer and partner conference.

Medidata NEXT NYC is the centerpiece of the largest annual event series of its kind, which attracted over 3,000 attendees across events in Basel, Frankfurt, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo and New York. The two-day conference in New York City featured:

Over 1,000 industry leaders collaborating on the digital transformation of life sciences

Dr. Jill Biden, educator & former Second Lady of the United States (2009-2017)

Gary A. Puckrein, Ph.D., president and CEO of the National Minority Quality Forum

The 2018 Architects of Hope Award winners were selected for their achievements in four categories:

BUILD AWARD - Awarded to customers that use new insights and innovations to help embrace and build the future of clinical development. Award recipients : Celgene, BeiGene

: Celgene, BeiGene ACCELERATOR AWARD - Recognizes a CRO that demonstrates a shared commitment to helping customers drive clinical success. Through industry relationships, promotes the advancement and acceleration of clinical trial execution. Award recipients : PPD, Syneos Health

: PPD, Syneos Health FOUNDATION AWARD - Highlights customers that serve as an innovative thought leader, helping to lay the foundation for the future of clinical trials. Award recipients : AbbVie, miRagen

: AbbVie, miRagen DESIGN AWARD - Celebrates customers that are integrating innovative technologies to accelerate meaningful changes in trial design and operational efficiencies. Award recipients: Johnson & Johnson, Reata

Medidata also hosted the NEXT Hackathon. The two-day hackathon invited individuals to apply design thinking principles to common business problems in life sciences. In line with this years theme, Diversity in Clinical Trials, hackathon attendees heard from Dr. Janna Andrews, Director of Radiation Medicine at Phelps Memorial Hospital, to help the group better understand the topic and the impact it has on our industry, patients, and society. The winner:

Team Div UNIX developed a tool for both sponsors and underserved populations. For sponsors, the diversity dashboard enables them to use statistical models to view how well their trials and portfolios target patient diversity. They also designed a portal to provide emerging treatment options for patients, caregivers and community organizations serving those populations. Using blockchain technology to ensure information is not biased by commercial or other interests, the portal is intended to increase trust and options for underserved groups.

"Our customers and partners are at the forefront of drug research innovation, and were proud to recognize their dedication to patients around the world, said Tarek Sherif, chairman, CEO and co-founder, Medidata. "Congratulations to all of this years award winners.

Medidata NEXT will kick off its 2019 season on April 9 in Basel, Switzerland.

