Medidata Honors 2018 Architects of Hope Award Winners

Medidata
(NASDAQ:MDSO) today announced the winners of the third annual Architects
of Hope Awards. Eight companies were recognized for their innovative
approaches to addressing global patient needs at the conclusion of the
Medidata NEXT NYC customer and partner conference.
Medidata
NEXT NYC is the centerpiece of the largest annual event series of
its kind, which attracted over 3,000 attendees across events in Basel,
Frankfurt, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo and New York. The two-day
conference in New York City featured:
-
Over 1,000 industry leaders collaborating on the digital
transformation of life sciences
-
Dr. Jill Biden, educator & former Second Lady of the United States
(2009-2017)
-
Gary A. Puckrein, Ph.D., president and CEO of the National Minority
Quality Forum
The 2018 Architects of Hope Award winners were selected for their
achievements in four categories:
-
BUILD AWARD - Awarded to customers that use new insights and
innovations to help embrace and build the future of clinical
development. Award recipients: Celgene, BeiGene
-
ACCELERATOR AWARD - Recognizes a CRO that demonstrates a shared
commitment to helping customers drive clinical success. Through
industry relationships, promotes the advancement and acceleration of
clinical trial execution. Award recipients: PPD, Syneos Health
-
FOUNDATION AWARD - Highlights customers that serve as an innovative
thought leader, helping to lay the foundation for the future of
clinical trials. Award recipients: AbbVie, miRagen
-
DESIGN AWARD - Celebrates customers that are integrating innovative
technologies to accelerate meaningful changes in trial design and
operational efficiencies. Award recipients: Johnson & Johnson,
Reata
Medidata also hosted the NEXT Hackathon. The two-day hackathon
invited individuals to apply design thinking principles to common
business problems in life sciences. In line with this years theme,
Diversity in Clinical Trials, hackathon attendees heard from Dr. Janna
Andrews, Director of Radiation Medicine at Phelps Memorial Hospital, to
help the group better understand the topic and the impact it has on our
industry, patients, and society. The winner:
-
Team Div UNIX developed a tool for both sponsors and underserved
populations. For sponsors, the diversity dashboard enables them to use
statistical models to view how well their trials and portfolios target
patient diversity. They also designed a portal to provide emerging
treatment options for patients, caregivers and community organizations
serving those populations. Using blockchain technology to ensure
information is not biased by commercial or other interests, the portal
is intended to increase trust and options for underserved groups.
"Our customers and partners are at the forefront of drug research
innovation, and were proud to recognize their dedication to patients
around the world, said Tarek Sherif, chairman, CEO and co-founder,
Medidata. "Congratulations to all of this years award winners.
Medidata NEXT will kick off its 2019 season on April 9 in Basel,
Switzerland.
About Medidata
Medidata is leading the digital
transformation of life sciences, with the world's most used platform for
clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Powered by
artificial intelligence and delivered by the #1 ranked industry experts,
the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences helps pharmaceutical,
biotech, medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate
value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata serves more than
1,000 customers and partners worldwide and empowers more than 100,000
certified users everyday to create hope for millions of patients.
Discover the future of life sciences: www.mdsol.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181025006109/en/