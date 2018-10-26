finanzen.net
26.10.2018 01:22
Bewerten
(0)

Medidata Honors 2018 Architects of Hope Award Winners

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO) today announced the winners of the third annual Architects of Hope Awards. Eight companies were recognized for their innovative approaches to addressing global patient needs at the conclusion of the Medidata NEXT NYC customer and partner conference.

Medidata NEXT NYC is the centerpiece of the largest annual event series of its kind, which attracted over 3,000 attendees across events in Basel, Frankfurt, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo and New York. The two-day conference in New York City featured:

  • Over 1,000 industry leaders collaborating on the digital transformation of life sciences
  • Dr. Jill Biden, educator & former Second Lady of the United States (2009-2017)
  • Gary A. Puckrein, Ph.D., president and CEO of the National Minority Quality Forum

The 2018 Architects of Hope Award winners were selected for their achievements in four categories:

  • BUILD AWARD - Awarded to customers that use new insights and innovations to help embrace and build the future of clinical development. Award recipients: Celgene, BeiGene
  • ACCELERATOR AWARD - Recognizes a CRO that demonstrates a shared commitment to helping customers drive clinical success. Through industry relationships, promotes the advancement and acceleration of clinical trial execution. Award recipients: PPD, Syneos Health
  • FOUNDATION AWARD - Highlights customers that serve as an innovative thought leader, helping to lay the foundation for the future of clinical trials. Award recipients: AbbVie, miRagen
  • DESIGN AWARD - Celebrates customers that are integrating innovative technologies to accelerate meaningful changes in trial design and operational efficiencies. Award recipients: Johnson & Johnson, Reata

Medidata also hosted the NEXT Hackathon. The two-day hackathon invited individuals to apply design thinking principles to common business problems in life sciences. In line with this years theme, Diversity in Clinical Trials, hackathon attendees heard from Dr. Janna Andrews, Director of Radiation Medicine at Phelps Memorial Hospital, to help the group better understand the topic and the impact it has on our industry, patients, and society. The winner:

  • Team Div UNIX developed a tool for both sponsors and underserved populations. For sponsors, the diversity dashboard enables them to use statistical models to view how well their trials and portfolios target patient diversity. They also designed a portal to provide emerging treatment options for patients, caregivers and community organizations serving those populations. Using blockchain technology to ensure information is not biased by commercial or other interests, the portal is intended to increase trust and options for underserved groups.

"Our customers and partners are at the forefront of drug research innovation, and were proud to recognize their dedication to patients around the world, said Tarek Sherif, chairman, CEO and co-founder, Medidata. "Congratulations to all of this years award winners.

Medidata NEXT will kick off its 2019 season on April 9 in Basel, Switzerland.

About Medidata
Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with the world's most used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the #1 ranked industry experts, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata serves more than 1,000 customers and partners worldwide and empowers more than 100,000 certified users everyday to create hope for millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.mdsol.com

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Medidata Solutions Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18.10.18
Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
18.10.18
Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Zacks)
16.10.18
Ausblick: Medidata Solutions öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
11.10.18
Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Q3 Earnings Preview: What's in the Cards? (Zacks)
24.07.18
Why Medidata Solutions Inc. Stock Fell Tuesday (MotleyFool)
22.07.18
Ausblick: Medidata Solutions präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
12.06.18
Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Rallies 10.4% on Solid Q1 Earnings (Zacks)
17.04.18
Ausblick: Medidata Solutions stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Medidata Solutions News
RSS Feed
Medidata Solutions zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Medidata Solutions Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.06.2018Medidata Solutions Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
13.06.2018Medidata Solutions BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
10.05.2018Medidata Solutions BuyDougherty & Company LLC
08.12.2017Medidata Solutions BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.11.2017Medidata Solutions BuyDougherty & Company LLC
13.06.2018Medidata Solutions BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
10.05.2018Medidata Solutions BuyDougherty & Company LLC
08.12.2017Medidata Solutions BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.11.2017Medidata Solutions BuyDougherty & Company LLC
27.04.2017Medidata Solutions BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
15.06.2018Medidata Solutions Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
02.11.2017Medidata Solutions NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
19.09.2017Medidata Solutions Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.09.2015Medidata Solutions HoldTopeka Capital Markets
24.04.2015Medidata Solutions HoldTopeka Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Medidata Solutions Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Medidata Solutions News

16.10.18Ausblick: Medidata Solutions öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
11.10.18Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Q3 Earnings Preview: What's in the Cards?
18.10.18Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
18.10.18Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
Weitere Medidata Solutions News
Anzeige

Inside

Was macht Scalable Capital? (In 80 Sekunden erklärt)
Nasdaq 100: Können es Amazon, Intel und Alphabet richten?
DZ BANK - Brent: Kampf um die wichtige 80-USD-Marke!
Öl droht zum Jahresende knapp zu werden
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones beschleunigt Abwärtsbewegung
HSBC: Heißer Tanz bei Ceconomy  Unsicherheit bleibt
Auf Schiene! Der Korrektur zum Trotz
UBS: Allianz  Höchste Vorsicht ist geboten
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Medidata Solutions-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Medidata Solutions Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wenn die Hälfte des Einkommens für die Miete draufgeht
Diese Kosten kommen auf Sie zu, wenn Ihr Kind studiert
Von diesen günstigen Spülmaschinen sollten Sie die Finger lassen
Diese Bluetooth-Kopfhörer klingen am besten
Wenn die Konjunktur dreht, droht Amerika ein Schuldendesaster

News von

Dax-Chartanalyse: Warum der Ausverkauf gerade nur eine kurze Pause macht
Dax erholt sich - Deutsche Bank-Aktie nähert sich Rekordtief
Goldpreis: Krisenwährung im Aufwind - Wie hoch der Kurs jetzt steigen kann
Dax schließt auf Zwei-Jahres-Tief
Stefan Bielmeier: Droht dem Dax 2018 ein Jahresminus?

News von

Banker-Exil Deutschland? Was die Hessenwahl für Frankfurt als Finanzmetropole bedeutet
So kommen User an alle Daten, die Apple jemals gesammelt hat
Studie zeigt eine beunruhigende Entwicklung auf dem Immobilienmarkt, mit der bisher kaum jemand gerechnet hat
Elon Musk verrät einen Trick, wie man 3 Tage einen Tesla probefahren kann - aber es gibt einen Haken
Warum die Deutsche Bank plötzlich im Investmentgeschäft wieder angreifen will

Heute im Fokus

DAX: Erfolgreiche Erholung -- US-Börsen grün -- Daimler bekräftigt Umsatz- und Absatzziel -- Tesla mit Quartalsgewinn -- Continental übertrifft Gewinnprognose -- KION, MTU, Microsoft, Twitter im Fokus

EZB lässt Geldpolitik und Guidance unverändert. PUMA erhöht EBIT- und Umsatzprognose nach gutem Quartal. Volkswagen will SUV-Angebot ausbauen. Ceconomy wird von schwachem vierten Quartal gebremst. Bei Covestro schwächt sich das Wachstum ab. Ford verdient deutlich weniger. ifo-Geschäftsklima sinkt wie erwartet .

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Gut bezahlte Jobs
Bei diesen Top-Konzernen brauchen Bewerber keinen Abschluss
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Diese Autobauer machen den meisten Profit
Größte Marge bei verkauften Autos
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Italien plant eine höhere Neuverschuldung und befindet sich damit auf Konfrontationskurs zur EU. Sollte die EU nachsichtig mit Italien sein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
25.10.18
DAX: Erfolgreiche Erholung -- US-Börsen grün -- Daimler bekräftigt Umsatz- und Absatzziel -- Tesla mit Quartalsgewinn -- Continental übertrifft Gewinnprognose -- KION, MTU, Microsoft, Twitter im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Cannabis-Boom: Das sind die wahren Highflyer-Aktien
Sonstiges
25.10.18
Weshalb zwei kleine Nationen den Ölpreis in Richtung 100 Dollar schicken könnten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
SAP SE716460
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BVB (Borussia Dortmund)549309
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403