Medidata
(NASDAQ:MDSO) announced today that it has been named a Leader in the
Everest Groups 2019 Life Sciences Clinical Trials Products PEAK Matrix,
based upon market impact, plus vision and capability. Medidata was also
recognized as a Star Performer, which designates the greatest positive
relative year-on-year movement on the PEAK Matrix.
"Were thrilled to be the only company to be designated both a leader
and star performer, said Glen de Vries, president and co-founder,
Medidata.
Everest Group noted that as a leader, Medidata has established itself as
a front runner to support life science firms looking to achieve digital
transformation within clinical trials. The report notes that leaders
have showcased:
-
An integrated end-to-end platform offering for processes across the
complete clinical trial
-
A healthy mix of mid-and large-sized clientele, with accounts in many
prominent life science firms
-
Technological expertise and the ability to incorporate digital
technology themes within their products
-
Consulting pedigree to add to strong product functionality
"The clinical trials landscape has a significant opportunity for
digitalization focused on enhancing trial efficiency, optimizing costs,
and reducing cycle time to get drugs to market faster. Currently, most
life sciences firms use disparate point solutions for different
functions across their clinical trials. Medidata is ramping up Rave and
enhancing its portfolio through Acorn AI and SHYFT. Its focus on
enabling an intelligent platform underpinned by AI positions it well to
partner with life sciences enterprises on this journey, said Nitish
Mittal, Practice Director at Everest Group.
There are five distinguishing features which Everest Group identified
which make Medidata a Star Performer in this years report:
-
Introduction of Acorn AI, a platform incorporating digital technology
themes to enhance clinical trials
-
Building upon its reputation for being a leading vendor in the market
for EDC solutions
-
High market adoption for data capture and Rave
-
Enterprise that began with only EDC solutions are expanding and
opening up to other Medidata products/solutions and expanding the
engagement
-
Consulting pedigree and effort invested in understanding customers
business
"This designation is a reflection of our strong business mission and
the uniquely qualified expertise of our people for bringing an
innovative and game-changing solution to market. Medidata is leading the
digital transformation of clinical trials. Its all about the patients
and getting treatments to them as fast and as safely as possible, said
de Vries.
The
Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud is the cutting-edge platform that
transforms the clinical trial experience for patients, sponsors, CROs,
and research sites. Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud accelerates the
business of clinical research with an end-to-end suite of Rave
applications for Data Capture, Data Management, Trial Planning, Trial
Management, and Analytics powered by a rich set of Platform Tools.
