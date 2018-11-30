Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO) won a Gold Stevie Award in the Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year category at the 17th Annual American Business Awards.

The companys award winning corporate social responsibility program is built upon three pillars: "access for all to provide all patients access to treatment, STEM education, and gender equality in the workplace. Medidatas CSR activities highlighted by judges include:

Skill-Based Volunteer Opportunities: Medidata encourages numerous skill-based volunteer opportunities, such as the Social Innovation Lab (SIL)an internal talent program and think tank that works with nonprofits to advance Medidatas mission to cure diseases and create a healthier world. Employees from across the organization leverage their expertise in small teams to solve issues impacting the life science industry, partnering with organizations such as Castleman Disease Collaborative Network (CDCN), Lazarex Cancer Foundation, and Cures Within Reach.

Medidata encourages numerous skill-based volunteer opportunities, such as the Social Innovation Lab (SIL)an internal talent program and think tank that works with nonprofits to advance Medidatas mission to cure diseases and create a healthier world. Employees from across the organization leverage their expertise in small teams to solve issues impacting the life science industry, partnering with organizations such as Castleman Disease Collaborative Network (CDCN), Lazarex Cancer Foundation, and Cures Within Reach. Employee Volunteer Opportunities : Medidata provides each employee with one day off for a volunteer activity of their choice. That is in addition to over 100 volunteer initiatives across the globe, including charitable runs, career days for students, community-based projects that help the environment, blood drives, and our health week.

: Medidata provides each employee with one day off for a volunteer activity of their choice. That is in addition to over 100 volunteer initiatives across the globe, including charitable runs, career days for students, community-based projects that help the environment, blood drives, and our health week. Creating a Culture of Belonging: Medidatas Business Resource Groups (BRGs) align with the company's CSR goals and their mission and charters. The Diversity & Belonging team has updated policies, procedures, and trainings to create a more inclusive environment.

"Were extremely proud of the efforts of our CSR team and employees to create a better world. Our program embodies Medidatas core mission, and were thrilled the teams hard work was recognized by the American Business Awards, said Jill Larsen, EVP, chief human resources officer, Medidata.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.s premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this years Stevie Award winners.

According to one judge, "Medidata is a great example of a company that truly is out of the box in its approach to giving back in the communities it serves. Their collaborative approach to skills- based volunteering is really inspirational- embracing people's strengths to benefit the greater good.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with the world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the #1 ranked industry experts, Medidata helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata and its companies, Acorn AI and SHYFT, serve more than 1,200 customers and partners worldwide and empower more than 150,000 certified users every day to create hope for millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.medidata.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190503005241/en/