Medidata
(NASDAQ: MDSO) won a Gold Stevie Award in the Corporate Social
Responsibility Program of the Year category at the 17th
Annual American Business Awards.
The companys award winning corporate
social responsibility program is built upon three pillars: "access
for all to provide all patients access to treatment, STEM education,
and gender equality in the workplace. Medidatas CSR activities
highlighted by judges include:
-
Skill-Based Volunteer Opportunities: Medidata encourages
numerous skill-based volunteer opportunities, such as the
Social
Innovation Lab (SIL)an internal talent program and think tank
that works with nonprofits to advance Medidatas mission to cure
diseases and create a healthier world. Employees from across the
organization leverage their expertise in small teams to solve issues
impacting the life science industry, partnering with organizations
such as Castleman Disease Collaborative Network (CDCN), Lazarex Cancer
Foundation, and Cures Within Reach.
-
Employee Volunteer Opportunities: Medidata provides each
employee with one day off for a volunteer activity of their choice.
That is in addition to over 100 volunteer initiatives across the
globe, including charitable runs, career days for students,
community-based projects that help the environment, blood drives, and
our health week.
-
Creating a Culture of Belonging: Medidatas Business Resource
Groups (BRGs) align with the company's CSR goals and their mission and
charters. The Diversity & Belonging team has updated policies,
procedures, and trainings to create a more inclusive environment.
"Were extremely proud of the efforts of our CSR team and employees to
create a better world. Our program embodies Medidatas core mission, and
were thrilled the teams hard work was recognized by the American
Business Awards, said Jill Larsen, EVP, chief human resources officer,
Medidata.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.s premier business awards
program. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and
in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration
in a wide range of categories.
More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging
process to select this years Stevie Award winners.
According to one judge, "Medidata is a great example of a company that
truly is out of the box in its approach to giving back in the
communities it serves. Their collaborative approach to skills- based
volunteering is really inspirational- embracing people's strengths to
benefit the greater good.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie
winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Medidata
Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with
the world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and
real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the
#1 ranked industry experts, Medidata helps pharmaceutical, biotech,
medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate value,
minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata and its companies, Acorn
AI and SHYFT, serve more than 1,200 customers and partners worldwide and
empower more than 150,000 certified users every day to create hope for
millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.medidata.com
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie
Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The
International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business,
the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales &
Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000
entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring
organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the
Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.
Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
