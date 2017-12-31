Medidata
(NASDAQ: MDSO) is pleased to announce that its director of strategic
accounts and medical device/diagnostic sales, Melinda Pautsch, has been
named a 2018 "Rising Star by the Healthcare
Businesswomens Association (HBA). She will be recognized at HBAs
29th Woman of the Year (WOTY) event today in New York City.
In her role, Pautsch leads the team responsible for bringing the
companys transformative technologies to mid-sized biotech and medical
devices and diagnostics (MD&D) organizations. Under Pautschs
leadership, her team conducted several innovative projects, including
the introduction of mobile health technology to a large device
manufacturer to better track patient outcomes. This helped provide the
care team with a better understanding of the surgical recovery
experience through the app-based collection of patient reported outcomes
and wearable sensors.
"In an industry characterized by increased demand for innovation, Im
thrilled to have on our team such a passionate leader. We are incredibly
proud that HBA recognized Melindas leadership, dedication, and
commitment to diversity, said Tarek Sherif, chairman and chief
executive officer at Medidata. "All of us at Medidata are inspired by
Melindas exceptional ability to accelerate the development of
life-changing treatments and medical devices.
Over 2,500 individuals from across the life sciences industry will
gather at the WOTY luncheon to celebrate the work of 65 Rising Stars and
other prominent honorees who collaborate as a "united force for change
to advance the impact and influence of women in the healthcare and life
science industries.
The HBA will also honor this years Woman
of the Year Dr. Julie Gerberding, MD, MPH, executive vice president
for strategic communications, global public policy and population health
and chief patient officer, Merck & Co., Inc; 2018
Honorable Mentor Nick Colucci, chairman and CEO, Publicis Health;
and 2018
STAR (Strategic Transformation Achievement Recognition) Terri Pascarelli,
ceo, AIT Bioscience.
About the HBA
The Healthcare Businesswomens Association (HBA) is a global
not-for-profit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and
impact of women in the business of healthcare. With more than 40
chapters throughout the U.S., and in Europe, the HBA serves a community
of nearly 50,000 individuals and 125 corporate partners. The HBA
provides networking forums to build relationships; access to thought
leaders to broaden perspective; educational programs to develop
leadership skills, and high-profile opportunities to recognize the
significant contributions by individuals and organizations who are
effectively advocating for gender parity in the healthcare and life
science industry. For more information, visit HBAnet.org.
About Medidata
Medidata's unified platform, pioneering analytics, and unrivaled
expertise power the development of new therapies for over 1,000
pharmaceutical companies, biotech, medical device firms, academic
medical centers and contract research organizations around the world.
The Medidata Clinical Cloud® connects patients, physicians and life
sciences professionals. Companies on the Medidata platform are
individually and collaboratively reinventing the way research is done to
create smarter, more precise treatments. For more information: www.mdsol.com
