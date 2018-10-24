Medidata Sets Major New Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Commitments

Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO) is committed to creating a better world for patients. The company spent the past year building a corporate social responsibility program dedicated to STEM education, patient advocacy and global inclusion. Today Medidata announces several new pledges to further its commitment to these principles.

Medidata recently joined the United Nations Global Compact, a multi-year initiative to drive business awareness and action in support of achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The company is also committed to the CEO Action on Diversity, which aims to address issues of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Additional new corporate social responsibility milestones:

Medidata produced its first annual Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) corporate social responsibility report to highlight its CSR commitments. GRI is the most globally recognized CSR reporting system.

The company supports the Executive Leadership Council, a membership organization working towards the development and advancement of global black leaders.

Medidata also agreed to participate in the Healthcare Businesswomens Association Gender Parity Collaborative, which aims to measure performance at companies dedicated to accelerating gender parity.

Sustainability Goals Aimed at Creating a Better World

Medidata set three CSR goals for the next five years, which align with the United Nations General Assemblys Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) - including Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, and Gender Equality.

Medidata CSR Goals:

Access to Treatment for All: Medidata is committed to improving patient outcomes and ensuring that all patients have access to treatment

STEM Education: Providing 15,000 students with access to STEM education opportunities

Gender Equality: Creating greater equality in the workplace and driving belonging

"Making a difference in the lives of patients and the global community is in Medidatas DNA, said Tarek Sherif, CEO and co-founder, Medidata. "Im proud of these new CSR initiatives, and our employees commitment to communities around the world.

Medidata will present the CSR report and other program initiatives this week at its annual customer conference, Medidata NEXT NYC. Stop by the CSR lounge during the event for more details.

