Medidata Sets Major New Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Commitments

Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO) is committed to creating a better world for
patients. The company spent the past year building a corporate
social responsibility program dedicated to STEM education, patient
advocacy and global inclusion. Today Medidata announces several new
pledges to further its commitment to these principles.
Medidata recently joined the United
Nations Global Compact, a multi-year initiative to drive business
awareness and action in support of achieving Sustainable Development
Goals by 2030. The company is also committed to the CEO
Action on Diversity, which aims to address issues of diversity and
inclusion in the workplace. Additional new corporate social
responsibility milestones:
-
Medidata produced its first annual Global
Reporting Initiative (GRI) corporate social responsibility report
to highlight its CSR commitments. GRI is the most globally recognized
CSR reporting system.
-
The company supports the Executive
Leadership Council, a membership organization working towards the
development and advancement of global black leaders.
-
Medidata also agreed to participate in the Healthcare
Businesswomens Association Gender Parity Collaborative, which
aims to measure performance at companies dedicated to accelerating
gender parity.
Sustainability Goals Aimed at Creating a Better World
Medidata set three CSR goals for the next five years, which align with
the United Nations General Assemblys Sustainable Development Goals
(SDG) - including Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, and
Gender Equality.
Medidata CSR Goals:
-
Access to Treatment for All: Medidata is committed to improving
patient outcomes and ensuring that all patients have access to
treatment
-
STEM Education: Providing 15,000 students with access to STEM
education opportunities
-
Gender Equality: Creating greater equality in the workplace and
driving belonging
"Making a difference in the lives of patients and the global community
is in Medidatas DNA, said Tarek Sherif, CEO and co-founder, Medidata.
"Im proud of these new CSR initiatives, and our employees commitment
to communities around the world.
Medidata will present the CSR
report and other program initiatives this week at its annual
customer conference, Medidata
NEXT NYC. Stop by the CSR lounge during the event for more details.
About Medidata
Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with
the world's most used platform for clinical development, commercial, and
real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the
#1 ranked industry experts, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences
helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic
researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes.
Medidata serves more than 1,000 customers and partners worldwide and
empowers more than 100,000 certified users everyday to create hope for
millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.mdsol.com.
