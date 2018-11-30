Medidata to Present Breakthrough Innovation at 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting

For the third consecutive year, Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO) will present breakthrough scientific findings at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago. The joint poster presentation with the Friends of Cancer Research (Friends) will occur on June 2 at 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CDT during the Lung Cancer - Non-Small Cell Metastatic session.

Medidata and Friends will present the poster 9108, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Case Study Examining Whether Results in a Randomized Control Arm are Replicated by a Synthetic Control Arm (SCA), which addresses:

The methodology for building a synthetic control arm based on high quality, cross-study, standardized clinical trial data from previous NSCLC studies

Research comparing the synthetic control arm to a randomized control group from an NSCLC trial

The potential for using synthetic control arms to augment or replace randomized controls in future clinical trials

The promise of intelligent trials, powered by machine learning and AI

Presenters:

Ruthie Davi, vice president, Acorn AI, a Medidata company

Mark Stewart, vice president, science policy, Friends of Cancer Research

"In collaboration with Friends, we have demonstrated that using historical clinical trial data and analytical statistical methods to create a synthetic control arm can significantly augment our understanding about product performance. It is our expectation that, in cases where a concurrent randomized control is not practicable, these methodologies will help speed innovative products to patients, said Sastry Chilukuri, president, Acorn AI, a Medidata company.

Medidata will also demonstrate at booth #6147 in the Exhibit Hall:

Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud TM : Optimize operational execution, decrease the data entry and maintenance burden, and reduce the number of clinical systems across study teams with a single source of truth for all oncology study-related data.

Optimize operational execution, decrease the data entry and maintenance burden, and reduce the number of clinical systems across study teams with a single source of truth for all oncology study-related data. Acorn AI: Answer the most important questions in oncology across R&D and commercialization to improve outcomes for patients and accelerate digital transformation and growth for customers. Apply machine learning algorithms to drive timely decision on efficacy and safety during trial conduct. Seamlessly provide artificial intelligence as a service for a variety of clinical and commercial use cases, saving customers from developing similar AI solutions and enabling their data science teams to focus on higher value activities.

Answer the most important questions in oncology across R&D and commercialization to improve outcomes for patients and accelerate digital transformation and growth for customers. Apply machine learning algorithms to drive timely decision on efficacy and safety during trial conduct. Seamlessly provide artificial intelligence as a service for a variety of clinical and commercial use cases, saving customers from developing similar AI solutions and enabling their data science teams to focus on higher value activities. SHYFT: Conduct, design, and gain insight from outcomes-based observational research in hours rather than months. Drive converged intelligence across Epidemiology, HEOR, Pharmacovigilance, market research, corporate development, and commercial teams.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with the world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the top ranked industry experts, Medidata helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata and its companies, Acorn AI and SHYFT, serve more than 1,200 customers and partners worldwide and empower more than 150,000 certified users every day to create hope for millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.medidata.com

About Friends of Cancer Research

Friends of Cancer Research (Friends) drives collaboration among partners from every healthcare sector to power advances in science, policy, and regulation that speed lifesaving treatments to patients. For more information, please visit www.focr.org.

