Medidata to Present Breakthrough Innovation at 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting

For the third consecutive year, Medidata
(NASDAQ: MDSO) will present breakthrough scientific findings at the
American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago.
The joint poster presentation with the Friends
of Cancer Research (Friends) will occur on June 2 at 8:00
a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CDT during the Lung Cancer - Non-Small Cell Metastatic
session.
Medidata and Friends will present the poster 9108, Non-Small
Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Case Study Examining Whether Results in a
Randomized Control Arm are Replicated by a Synthetic Control Arm (SCA),
which addresses:
-
The methodology for building a synthetic control arm based on high
quality, cross-study, standardized clinical trial data from previous
NSCLC studies
-
Research comparing the synthetic control arm to a randomized control
group from an NSCLC trial
-
The potential for using synthetic control arms to augment or replace
randomized controls in future clinical trials
-
The promise of intelligent trials, powered by machine learning and AI
Presenters:
-
Ruthie Davi, vice president, Acorn AI, a Medidata company
-
Mark Stewart, vice president, science policy, Friends of Cancer
Research
"In collaboration with Friends, we have demonstrated that
using historical clinical trial data and analytical statistical methods
to create a synthetic control arm can significantly augment our
understanding about product performance. It is our expectation that, in
cases where a concurrent randomized control is not practicable, these
methodologies will help speed innovative products to patients, said
Sastry Chilukuri, president, Acorn AI, a Medidata company.
Medidata will also demonstrate at booth #6147 in the Exhibit Hall:
-
Medidata Rave Clinical CloudTM:
Optimize
operational execution, decrease the data entry and maintenance burden,
and reduce the number of clinical systems across study teams with a
single source of truth for all oncology study-related data.
-
Acorn AI: Answer the most important questions in oncology
across R&D and commercialization to improve outcomes for patients and
accelerate digital transformation and growth for customers. Apply
machine learning algorithms to drive timely decision on efficacy and
safety during trial conduct. Seamlessly provide artificial
intelligence as a service for a variety of clinical and commercial use
cases, saving customers from developing similar AI solutions and
enabling their data science teams to focus on higher value activities.
-
SHYFT: Conduct, design, and gain insight from outcomes-based
observational research in hours rather than months. Drive converged
intelligence across Epidemiology, HEOR, Pharmacovigilance, market
research, corporate development, and commercial teams.
About Medidata
Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with
the world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and
real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the
top ranked industry experts, Medidata helps pharmaceutical, biotech,
medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate value,
minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata and its companies, Acorn
AI and SHYFT, serve more than 1,200 customers and partners worldwide and
empower more than 150,000 certified users every day to create hope for
millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.medidata.com
About Friends of Cancer Research
Friends of Cancer Research (Friends) drives collaboration among
partners from every healthcare sector to power advances in science,
policy, and regulation that speed lifesaving treatments to patients. For
more information, please visit www.focr.org.
