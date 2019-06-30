MedinCell Receives a New Grant to Develop a Best-in-class Long-acting Injectable Product for HIV PrEP

Regulatory News:

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL):

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) strategy has proven efficacy in preventing HIV infection via daily oral administration of antiretroviral drugs. However, lack of adherence to an oral PrEP regime undermines its effectiveness.

A combination of an investigational PrEP single-agent with MedinCell's long-acting injectable technology could guarantee several months of prevention after a single subcutaneous injection.

The support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation aims to confirm the feasibility of the product and to initiate the design of a lead formulation that could rapidly enter investigational development.

"This new product could be a real game-changer for HIV prevention, stated Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell. "It could act as a highly effective HIV-prevention shield for many months. It could offer huge benefits compared with an oral PrEP that requires adherence to be really effective. Subcutaneous injection and complete bio resorption of the depot, which acts like a mini pump to deliver a potent antiretroviral for several months, could provide best-in-class treatment, without the drawbacks of non-resorbable implants.

"We are really excited to be working on this second program with the Gates Foundation given their global expertise in HIV, added Christophe Douat. "They are the best partner to design a best-in-class product with both high potential in developed countries and the guarantee of large access to an efficient preventive treatment in others. It could be another demonstration of our vision of being a humanist pharma.

About Medincell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, especially on the Companys progress of its clinical trials. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical facts that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are subject to change without notice, factors beyond the Company's control and the Company's financial capabilities.

These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statement beginning with, followed by or including words or phrases such as "objective", "believe", "anticipate", "foresee", "aim", "intend", "may", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably", "should", "could" and other words and phrases of the same meaning or used in negative form. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that may, if any, cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or expressed explicitly or implicitly by such forward-looking statements. A list and description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) pursuant to its regulatory obligations, including the Company's registration document, registered with the AMF on September 4, 2018 under number I. 18-062, as well as in the documents and reports to be published subsequently by the Company. In addition, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including in the event that new information becomes available. The Company's update of one or more forward-looking statements does not imply that the Company will make any further updates to such forward-looking statements or other forward-looking statements.

This press release is for information purposes only. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for the Company's shares in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, this press release does not constitute investment advice and should not be treated as such. It is not related to the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not deprive the recipients of the opportunity to exercise their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this press release may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Persons who come to know about this press release are required to inquire about and comply with these restrictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005711/en/