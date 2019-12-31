finanzen.net
22.09.2020 22:30

MedMen Announces Earnings Date Change: Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Earnings Call Scheduled for October 15, 2020

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen or the "Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S., today announced that it has changed the previously announced release date of its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 ended June 27, 2020. The Company will now release its financial results after market close on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Following the release of these financial results, at 5:00 PM Eastern that same day, MedMen will host a conference call and audio webcast with Interim Chief Executive Officer, Tom Lynch, Chief Financial Officer, Zeeshan Hyder, and Interim Chief Operating Officer, Tim Bossidy, to discuss the results in further detail.

Webcast Information:

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Events and Presentations section of MedMens website at: https://investors.medmen.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx and will be archived for replay.

Calling Information:

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (844) 559-7829
International Dial-In Number: (647) 689-5387
Conference ID: 7573367

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with flagship locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen and The MedMen Foundation at www.medmen.com

SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises

