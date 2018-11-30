MedMen Announces Executive Management Update

Aktien in diesem Artikel MedMen 2,72 EUR

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen or the "Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) (FSE: A2JM6N) is pleased to announce that during its fiscal quarter ended March 30, 2019 the Company named Ryan Lissack Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Lissack is a seasoned technology executive with over 20 years of experience. In addition, the Company has accepted the resignations of Ben Cook, Chief Operating Officer, and Lisa Sergi, General Counsel and a member of the MedMen Board of Directors.

"We appreciate the contributions of all current and former MedMen team members as we work to build the worlds leading cannabis company, and I have the utmost confidence in the management team. Their expertise, skill set and experience sets the standard of excellence for the industry, said Adam Bierman, MedMen CEO.

The operations and legal teams are comprised of experienced professionals. The leaders of the operations group will now report directly to the CEO. The leaders of the legal team include Dan Edwards, who will continue in his role of Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs, and report directly to the CEO.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S. and flagship stores in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York. MedMens mission is to provide an unparalleled experience that invites the world to discover the remarkable benefits of cannabis because a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is a safer, healthier and happier world. Learn more at www.medmen.com.

SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only MedMens beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of MedMens control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans, "expects or "does not expect, "is expected, "budget, "scheduled, "estimates, "forecasts, "intends, "anticipates or "does not anticipate, or "believes, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may, "could, "would, "might or "will be taken, "will continue, "will occur or "will be achieved. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, expectations about future cost efficiencies and future revenue growth.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, MedMen is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of MedMen to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, MedMen has made certain assumptions. Although MedMen believes that the assumptions used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Key assumptions used herein are that MedMen will continue to scale, permitting cost efficiency opportunities, and to open and acquire new stores. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and MedMen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to MedMen or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190419005096/en/