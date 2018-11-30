MedMen Announces Executive Management Update

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen or the "Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX:
MMNFF) (FSE: A2JM6N) is pleased to announce that during its fiscal
quarter ended March 30, 2019 the Company named Ryan Lissack Chief
Technology Officer. Mr. Lissack is a seasoned technology executive with
over 20 years of experience. In addition, the Company has accepted the
resignations of Ben Cook, Chief Operating Officer, and Lisa Sergi,
General Counsel and a member of the MedMen Board of Directors.
"We appreciate the contributions of all current and former MedMen team
members as we work to build the worlds leading cannabis company, and I
have the utmost confidence in the management team. Their expertise,
skill set and experience sets the standard of excellence for the
industry, said Adam Bierman, MedMen CEO.
The operations and legal teams are comprised of experienced
professionals. The leaders of the operations group will now report
directly to the CEO. The leaders of the legal team include Dan Edwards,
who will continue in his role of Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs,
and report directly to the CEO.
ABOUT MEDMEN:
MedMen is a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S. and
flagship stores in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York. MedMens mission
is to provide an unparalleled experience that invites the world to
discover the remarkable benefits of cannabis because a world where
cannabis is legal and regulated is a safer, healthier and happier world.
Learn more at www.medmen.com.
SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises Inc.
