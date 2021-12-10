MedMen Announces Nationwide Donation Drive, Holiday Promo

Aktien in diesem Artikel MedMen 0,18 EUR

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen or the "Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, today unveiled plans to ring in the holidays with a nationwide donation drive conducted between December 13-23, with collections going to local charities in MedMen markets.

As part of the nationwide effort, each MedMen dispensary has independently selected a local charity, non-profit or rescue organization to direct their contributions to  from homeless shelters to food banks. Customers will receive 10% off their orders in exchange for donations.

Details of the initiatives are as follows:

Florida MedMen Coral Shores: Momma Ts Food Pantry MedMen Downtown West Palm Beach: Palm Beach Food Bank MedMen Orlando: Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida MedMen Pensacola: Manna Food Bank MedMen South Beach: Krisits House Toy Drive MedMen St. Petersburg: Casa Food and Toy Drive MedMen Tallahassee: Second Harvest of the Big Bend Food Bank



California MedMen Emeryville: KAFPA (Kinship, Adoptive, & Foster Parent Association) MedMen Long Beach: Ronald McDonald House MedMen Los Angeles-Beverly Hills: LA Mission MedMen Los Angeles-DTLA: East LA Rising MedMen LAX Airport-St. Francis Pantry MedMen Venice-Abbot Kinney: Boys and Girls Club MedMen Venice-Lincoln Blvd: West Side Food Bank MedMen Los Angeles-West Hollywood: LA Mission MedMen Kearny Mesa: San Diego Food Bank MedMen Torrey Pines: Wounded Warrior Homes MedMen San Jose: KAFPA (Kinship, Adoptive, & Foster Parent Association) MedMen Santa Ana: Families Forward



Nevada MedMen Las Vegas-Downtown (Arts District): Opportunity Village MedMen Paradise: Ronald McDonald House MedMen Spring Valley: Dream Center



New York MedMen Buffalo: Feed More West New York MedMen Long Island (Lake Success): Long Island Cares MedMen NYC (5 th Avenue): City Harvest MedMen Syracuse: Food Bank of Central New York



Illinois MedMen Oak Park: Greater Chicago Food Depository



Arizona MedMen Scottsdale (Talking Stick): Arizona Helping Hands



"Now more than ever, MedMen continues to prioritize its community relationships and impact, said Michael Serruya, Interim CEO, MedMen. "Through our locally tailored donation drives this holiday season, we are able to make a tangible positive impact on the daily lives of the customers we serve.

This latest philanthropic initiative is a testament to MedMens new era of post-turnaround accelerated growth and demonstrates the Companys commitment to trusted, high-quality products, unparalleled service and building a more equitable, patient-centric industry. MedMens full inventory of vaporizers, concentrates, pre-rolls and flower are available in stores or through the Companys proprietary online ordering service for all patients and Buds rewards members.

To purchase MedMen products, please visit www.medmen.com, or find a dispensary near you at https://www.medmen.com/stores.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Florida. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands MedMen Red and LuxLyte through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209006121/en/