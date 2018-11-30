finanzen.net
11.07.2019 23:47
Bewerten
(0)

MedMen Announces Smokable Flower Now Available in West Palm Beach

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen or the "Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQB: MMNFF), announced today that MedMen pre-roll singles and multipacks are available for purchase at its recently-opened West Palm Beach location. Available strains include "White Widow, "Bubblegum OG, and "Dr Who.

To bring these products to the West Palm Beach community, the Companys state-of-the-art cultivation and production facility located in the city of Eustis completed its first harvest of smokable flower in the state of Florida.

"Medical cannabis patients in Florida have fought long and hard to have smokable flower as an alternative for pain relief, and we are proud to offer them access to it, said Adam Bierman, MedMen Co-Founder and CEO. "We look forward to continue working with regulators to bring safe, regulated and high-quality flower to other Florida communities where MedMen will operate in the future.

Florida is the third most populous state with a robust medical cannabis program serving over 200,000 qualified patients. Of the 15 new locations MedMen plans to open across the U.S. in 2019, 12 will be in Florida, where the Company is licensed for up to 35 retail locations.

MedMen West Palm Beach is located at 539 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Store hours are 8:00 a.m.  9:00 p.m.

More details on each product can be viewed at https://menu.medmen.com/96/west-palm-beach.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S. and flagship stores in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York. MedMens mission is to provide an unparalleled experience that invites the world to discover the remarkable benefits of cannabis because a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is a safer, healthier and happier world. Learn more at www.medmen.com.

Source: MedMen Enterprises

Nachrichten zu MedMen

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr MedMen News
RSS Feed
MedMen zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu MedMen

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene MedMen News

29.06.19Better Marijuana Stock: HEXO vs. MedMen
10.07.19MedMen receives additional $30 million equity investment led by Gotham Green Partners
Weitere MedMen News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: STAYHIGH- UND STAYLOW-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Scalable Capital kurz & kompakt
Sind auch Sie schon einmal in eine Tradingfalle getappt?
News Group zahlt Rekordsumme
Vontobel: Tauchen Sie ein in die Kryptowelt und entdecken Sie Ripple
S&P 500: Der Weg ist frei
Apple  Etwas mehr Schwung notwendig
Mit dem Express-Klassiker die Flautezeit überbrücken
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur MedMen-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

MedMen Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow erstmals über 27.000 Punkten -- Fed-Chef Powell lässt Tür für Leitzinssenkung offen -- KRONES, Aumann und DBAG: Gewinnwarnung -- Gerresheimer, Fielmann im Fokus

EZB-Protokoll signalisiert Bereitschaft zu neuem Stimulus. Fed nimmt Libra ins Visier - und lässt den Bitcoin abstürzen. JPMorgan Chase erwägt wohl Einstieg bei Versorger Steag. Delta erhöht Jahresprognose. Swiss Re legt Börsengang der Tochter Reassure auf Eis. Südzucker-Aktie verliert deutlich: Gewinn bricht ein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 27 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Deutsche Bank plant einen Radikalumbau. Denken Sie, das ist der richtige Weg?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11.07.19
DAX schließt im Minus -- Dow erstmals über 27.000 Punkten -- Fed-Chef Powell lässt Tür für Leitzinssenkung offen -- KRONES, Aumann und DBAG: Gewinnwarnung -- Gerresheimer, Fielmann im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Daimler-Aktie: Ein neuer Chef und die alten Probleme
Ausland
11.07.19
Kurznachrichtendienst Twitter erneut gestört
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
KRONES AG633500
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914