MedMen Begins Trading on OTCQX® Best Market

The OTCQX market is reserved for established U.S. and global companies
that meet high financial standards, provide timely news and disclosure
to investors, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.
"MedMens step up to the OTCQX will expand our U.S. investor base and
provide strong capital markets support to drive our continued growth,
said Adam Bierman, MedMen chief executive and co-founder. "The OTCQX
market offers enhanced visibility and transparency, more efficient
trading and increased liquidity for our investors. This is also
reflective of the enormous progress we have made as an industry. U.S.
cannabis companies are here to stay and we are creating jobs and wealth
for generations to come.
Today, MedMen has over 1,000 employees and operates 14 class-defining
retail stores in the primary markets of California, Nevada and New York,
in addition to cultivation and production factories in Nevada and New
York. The Company recently signed a binding letter of intent to acquire
PharmaCann, one of the largest medical cannabis providers in the U.S.
Upon closing, the transaction brings the Companys number of retail
licenses to 67 and doubles the number of states where MedMen has
operations to 12, including cultivation and manufacturing.
"Trading on the premium OTCQX Market will enable MedMen Enterprises to
more efficiently provide their investors with current information and
transparency," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of
Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are pleased to welcome
MedMen Enterprises and look forward to supporting the company as it
builds long-term shareholder value."
MedMen was sponsored for OTCQX by Stefan Spath, MCAP, LLC.
ABOUT MEDMEN:
MedMen Enterprises is a leading cannabis company in the U.S. with assets
and operations across the country. Based in Los Angeles, MedMen brings
expertise and capital to the cannabis industry and is one of the
nations largest financial supporters of progressive marijuana laws.
Visit http://www.medmen.com
ABOUT OTC MARKET GROUP INC:
OTC
Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market,
the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and
global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a
diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution
services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of
their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information
available for investors. To learn more about how we create better
informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are operated by OTC Link LLC, member
FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.
