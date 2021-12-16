MedMen Brings Legendary California Brand Jungle Boys to Shelves

Aktien in diesem Artikel MedMen 0,17 EUR

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen or the "Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, today announced it will carry Jungle Boys  the iconic LA-based growers collective known for growing premium cultivars selected through a rigorous pheno-hunting process  to MedMen dispensaries across California. Beginning December 17, Jungle Boys will be available at all California MedMen locations.

"Being one of Californias most deeply-rooted and well-respected cannabis collectives, Jungle Boys are the gold standard when it comes to pheno-hunting methods, proven cultivation techniques, and award-winning strains  and its an absolute honor to feature their products on MedMen shelves, said Tyson Rossi, SVP of Product & Revenue, MedMen. "Were always searching for best-in-class cannabis products and were proud to continue building our inventory with products of the highest quality.

MedMen will stock a wide range of Jungle Boys products, including the brands popular Lemon Mints, Purple Sunset, WiFi Mints, Hansolo, Jungle Mints, Motor Breath and Gator Breath strains.

This latest portfolio expansion is a testament to MedMens new era of post-turnaround accelerated growth and demonstrates the Companys commitment to trusted, high-quality products and unparalleled service. MedMens full inventory of vaporizers, concentrates, pre-rolls and flower are available in stores or through the Companys proprietary online ordering service for all patients and Buds rewards members.

To purchase MedMen products, please visit www.medmen.com, or find a dispensary near you at https://www.medmen.com/stores.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Florida. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands MedMen Red and LuxLyte through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216006161/en/