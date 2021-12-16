  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den aktuellen BVT Zweitmarktportfolio II. Dieser Fonds bietet Ihnen Zugang zu einem breit gestreuten Engagement am Zweitmarkt für geschlossene Immobilienbeteiligungen. Jetzt informieren! -w-
16.12.2021 23:15

MedMen Brings Legendary California Brand Jungle Boys to Shelves

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen or the "Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, today announced it will carry Jungle Boys  the iconic LA-based growers collective known for growing premium cultivars selected through a rigorous pheno-hunting process  to MedMen dispensaries across California. Beginning December 17, Jungle Boys will be available at all California MedMen locations.

"Being one of Californias most deeply-rooted and well-respected cannabis collectives, Jungle Boys are the gold standard when it comes to pheno-hunting methods, proven cultivation techniques, and award-winning strains  and its an absolute honor to feature their products on MedMen shelves, said Tyson Rossi, SVP of Product & Revenue, MedMen. "Were always searching for best-in-class cannabis products and were proud to continue building our inventory with products of the highest quality.

MedMen will stock a wide range of Jungle Boys products, including the brands popular Lemon Mints, Purple Sunset, WiFi Mints, Hansolo, Jungle Mints, Motor Breath and Gator Breath strains.

This latest portfolio expansion is a testament to MedMens new era of post-turnaround accelerated growth and demonstrates the Companys commitment to trusted, high-quality products and unparalleled service. MedMens full inventory of vaporizers, concentrates, pre-rolls and flower are available in stores or through the Companys proprietary online ordering service for all patients and Buds rewards members.

To purchase MedMen products, please visit www.medmen.com, or find a dispensary near you at https://www.medmen.com/stores.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Florida. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands MedMen Red and LuxLyte through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.

Nachrichten zu MedMen

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr MedMen News
RSS Feed
MedMen zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu MedMen

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

US-Asset-Manager rechnen 2022 mit einer Normalisierung des globalen Wachstums. Was bedeutet das für den Aktienmarkt? Börsenexperte Markus Koch verrät Ihnen im Online-Seminar am Montag um 18:30 Uhr, wie Sie sich als Anleger jetzt positionieren sollten.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene MedMen News

23.11.21MedMen Prevails in Lawsuit Against Former CFO James Parker
22.11.21MedMen Announces Michael Serruya as Chairman and Interim CEO
10.12.21MedMen Announces Nationwide Donation Drive. Holiday Promo
13.12.21MedMen Now Offers Delivery Services Across Florida
06.12.21MedMen Expands Product Portfolio with In-Demand Cannabis Brands. Exclusive Strains
23:15 UhrMedMen Brings Legendary California Brand Jungle Boys to Shelves
Weitere MedMen News
Werbung

Trading-News

Morgen ist Hexensabbat: Das sollten Sie wissen!
Vontobel: Interview: Gaming - Spielend leicht investieren
Alphabet agiert konsequent in Corona-Krise
Allgeier hilft bei der digitalen Transformation
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Meme Stocks: drei wichtige Lehren für Anleger
BYD überzeugt
Ein Meister der Rendite
Ethenea: Marktkommentar
Keiner kann gewinnen
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur MedMen-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

MedMen Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der seltsame Sonderweg der Madame Lagarde
Die deutsche Urangst  Hyperinflation
Peloton Alternativen: Spinningsbikes für Zuhause
Euphorische Börse trotz Zins-Gift und der Spider-Man-Hype
28.000.000.000.000 Dollar  Die Welt versinkt in neuen Schulden

News von

DAX fester: Europas Börsen leicht erholt - Warten auf Fed
DAX-Chartanalyse: Erneuter Rückschlag
Das ABC der Tech-Aktien: Die drei großen Trends, die Gewinner von morgen
Versicherer AXA steht vor gerichtlicher Niederlage
DAX deutlich im Plus: Börsen am "Super Donnerstag" der Notenbanken im Aufwind

Heute im Fokus

Dow stabil, Tech-Werte auf Talfahrt -- Nach EZB-Entscheid: DAX schließt höher -- EZB lässt PEPP im März auslaufen -- S&T, Airbus, Valneva, Fed, VW, METRO, Deutsche Post im Fokus

ING Deutschland beruft neuen Vorstand. Sartorius übernimmt Labortechnologie-Unternehmen ALS. Dermapharm erhöht ein weiteres Mal sein Ergebnisziel. Zalando stärkt Vorstand ab März durch COO. Gerresheimer entwickelt Medikamentenpumpe für US-Biotech-Konzern. AUDI erhöht Investitionen in Elektromobilität.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
Weihnachtsgeld 2021: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind Ihre Erwartungen am die neue Ampel-Regierung und Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen