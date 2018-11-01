MedMen Expands Its Presence in Arizona

MedMen
Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen or the "Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX:
MMNFF) (FSE: A2JM6N) announced today that it has signed a definitive
agreement (the "Agreement) to acquire control of Kannaboost Technology
Inc. and CSI Solutions LLC, collectively referred to as "Level Up, in a
cash and stock transaction valued at $33,000,000. Level Up holds
licenses for two vertically-integrated operations in Arizona, which
include retail locations in Scottsdale and Tempe, as well as 25,000
square feet of cultivation and production capacity in Tempe and Phoenix.
As part of the transaction, the Company will also receive a 40 percent
stake in top-selling brand K.I.N.D. Concentrates ("K.I.N.D.), which is
currently distributed in over 90 percent of the dispensaries in Arizona.
"This acquisition strengthens our presence in one of the top cannabis
markets in the U.S., said Adam Bierman, MedMen chief executive and
co-founder. "We will continue to identify highly accretive transactions
in core states and remain laser focused on executing our retail
playbook.
Inclusive of Level Up and other pending acquisitions, MedMens footprint
includes licenses for 69 retail stores and 17 cultivation and production
facilities across 12 states.
In Arizona, the Company now controls three premier retail locations,
65,000 square feet in total cultivation and production capacity, and
distribution and co-manufacturing rights for several top brands in
Arizona, including K.I.N.D., Kiva, Mirth Provisions, HUXTON and Old Pal.
The Company also has plans to introduce its [statemade] line of branded
products to the Arizona market over the next 12 to 18 months.
"We have worked tremendously hard to build a company that puts the needs
of patients in our local communities first, said Michael Colburn,
co-founder of Level Up. "This marks an exciting new chapter for our
brands and for the medical marijuana patients who have supported us,
added Daryll DeSantis, Level Up co-founder.
Founded in 2013, Level Up is among the top medical marijuana operators
in Arizona. The flagship location in Scottsdale is one of the
highest-grossing dispensaries in the state, and will be MedMens second
dispensary in the city, pending the acquisition of Monarch, which was
announced in September 2018. Level Ups second location recently opened
in Tempe.
Transaction Details
As consideration for the transaction, the Company will pay $33.0
million, of which approximately 51.5 percent will be satisfied in cash
and 48.5 percent in Class B Subordinate Voting shares (the "Shares).
Level Up is currently on track to surpass $22 million in revenue for
calendar year 2018, a 62 percent increase over 2017 revenue. Total
revenue includes both retail and wholesale revenue.
For the recently announced acquisitions of operational businesses, which
include Monarch in Arizona, Buddys Cannabis in California, and Seven
Point in Illinois, the Company has deployed $78.8 million in total cash
and shares at a blended purchase multiple of 1.8x current year revenue.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals by various local and
state authorities in each of the markets where Level Ups assets and
licenses are held and other customary closing conditions. The Company
expects the transaction to close within 90 days.
ABOUT MEDMEN:
MedMen Enterprises is a leading cannabis company in the U.S. with assets
and operations across the country. Based in Los Angeles, MedMen brings
expertise and capital to the cannabis industry and is one of the
nations largest financial supporters of progressive marijuana laws.
Visit http://www.medmen.com
ABOUT LEVEL UP:
Level Up provides the cannabis connoisseur with a luxury experience and
premium medicine. Level Up is passionate about bringing the finest medical
marijuana in a comfortable setting that reflects our dedication to
premium quality. The company prides itself on providing the utmost
customer service to create an experience rooted in elegance and class.
As part of that mission, Level Ups promise is this: Patients Always.
The needs of its patients always dictate its decisions, not profit.
Visit http://www.levelupdispensaries.com
ABOUT K.I.N.D. CONCENTRATES:
K.I.N.D. Concentrates manufactures and distributes top quality,
award-winning THC and CBD medical marijuana concentrates made from
organic, indoor medical cannabis plants. Founded in 2013, K.I.N.D.s
purpose is to be a reliable, high quality provider of the best medical
marijuana concentrates and edibles in the state of Arizona. As the first
producer of medical marijuana concentrates in Arizona, K.I.N.D.
Concentrates focus has always been on providing medicine of the highest
quality and potency to medical marijuana patients in Arizona. Visit http://www.kindconcentrates.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information
within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may
also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
information and forward-looking statements are not representative of
historical facts or information or current condition, but instead
represent only MedMens beliefs regarding future events, plans or
objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and
outside of MedMens control. Generally, such forward-looking information
or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as "plans, "expects or "does not
expect, "is expected, "budget, "scheduled, "estimates, "forecasts,
"intends, "anticipates or "does not anticipate, or "believes, or
variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that
certain actions, events or results "may, "could, "would, "might or
"will be taken, "will continue, "will occur or "will be achieved.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained
herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the
proposed acquisition, expectations regarding whether the proposed
acquisition will be consummated, including whether conditions to the
consummation of the proposed acquisition will be satisfied and whether
the proposed acquisition will be completed on the current terms, the
timing for completing the proposed acquisition, expectations for the
effects of the proposed acquisition or the ability of the Company to
successfully achieve business objectives, expectations regarding the
Arizona cannabis market and expectations for other economic, business,
and/or competitive factors.
By identifying such information and statements in this manner, MedMen
is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject
to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may
cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements
of MedMen to be materially different from those expressed or implied by
such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the
forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in
this press release, MedMen has made certain assumptions. Among the key
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the
following: the ability to consummate the proposed acquisition; the
ability to obtain requisite regulatory approvals and third party
consents and the satisfaction of other conditions to the consummation of
the proposed acquisition on the proposed terms and schedule; the
potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed
acquisition on relationships, including with regulatory bodies,
employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general
economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the
financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive
government regulation; and the diversion of management time on the
proposed acquisition. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties
or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the
forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those described herein as intended,
planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.
Although MedMen believes that the assumptions and factors used in
preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking
information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be
placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee
can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will
prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ
materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained
in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and
MedMen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information
and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced
herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All
subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements
attributable to MedMen or persons acting on its behalf is expressly
qualified in its entirety by this notice.
