finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an unserer Usability-Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
04.10.2018 12:00
Bewerten
(0)

MedMen Increases Term Loan Facility to C$100 Million

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen or the "Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQB: MMNFF) (FSE: A2JM6N) announced today that it has closed an additional tranche of its previously announced senior secured term loan (the "Facility) with funds managed by Hankey Capital and an affiliate of Stable Road Capital (the "Lenders). Pursuant to the terms of the Facility, the principal amount of the loan has been increased by C$5,661,920 to C$99,952,190. The principal amount under the Facility will accrue interest at a rate of 7.5 percent per annum, paid monthly, with a maturity date of 24 months following the date of closing. The proceeds from the Facility will be used for acquisitions, capital expenditures and other corporate expenses.

In connection with the increased principal under the Facility, an affiliate of MedMen has issued to the Lenders an additional 511,628 warrants, each being exercisable for one Class B Common Share of such company at a purchase price per share of C$6.09 (US$4.73) for a period of 30 months ("Lender Warrants). Such Class B Common Shares are redeemable in accordance with their terms for Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company.

In addition to providing a portion of the Facility, Stable Road Capital is providing advisory services to MedMen. Advisory services include introducing MedMen to brands and various service providers, advice on the Facility and providing advice with respect to MedMens planned structured sale of real estate assets. For its advisory services, an affiliate of MedMen has issued to Stable Road Capital 8,105,642 warrants at a purchase price per share of C$6.37 (US$4.97) and 511,628 warrants at a purchase price per share of C$6.09 (US$4.73) each being exercisable for one Class B Common Share of such company for a period of 30 months.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen Enterprises is a leading cannabis company in the U.S. with assets and operations across the country. Based in Los Angeles, MedMen brings expertise and capital to the cannabis industry and is one of the nations largest financial supporters of progressive marijuana laws. Visit http://www.medmen.com.

ABOUT HANKEY CAPITAL:

Hankey Capital is a single-family office based in Southern California. As a balance sheet lender, Hankey originates financing in the $2 million to $100 million-dollar range primarily secured by commercial real estate as well as other forms of collateral. The Firm specializes in niches overlooked by banks and other traditional capital sources. Through 3Q 2018, Hankey Capital has over $850 million in loans on its balance sheet. The Firm is part of privately-held Hankey Group of Companies lead by Don Hankey with assets nearing $10 billion.
http://www.hankeycapital.com/

ABOUT STABLE ROAD CAPITAL:

Stable Road Capital is a family office employing an opportunistic approach to fundamental value investing. The Firm focuses on acquiring and investing in high quality operating businesses, assets and funds. While the Firm is generally industry agnostic, Stable Road Capital has dedicated considerable resources to advising and investing in the cannabis sector, focusing on large vertically integrated players, individual brands, and industry specific private equity funds. https://www.stableroadcapital.com/

SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu MedMen Enterprises Inc Registered Shs -B- Subordinate Vtg

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
01.10.18
Better Marijuana Stock: Aphria Inc. vs. MedMen Enterprises (MotleyFool)
26.09.18
Better Marijuana Stock: Tilray Inc. vs. MedMen Enterprises (MotleyFool)
25.09.18
Better Marijuana Stock: MariMed Inc. vs. MedMen Enterprises Inc. (MotleyFool)
14.09.18
Better Marijuana Stock: MedMen Enterprises Inc. vs. CannTrust Holdings Inc. (MotleyFool)
23.08.18
Better Marijuana Stock: MedMen Enterprises vs. Organigram Holdings (MotleyFool)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr MedMen Enterprises B News
RSS Feed
MedMen Enterprises B zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu MedMen Enterprises Inc Registered Shs -B- Subordinate Vtg

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene MedMen Enterprises B News

14.09.18Better Marijuana Stock: MedMen Enterprises Inc. vs. CannTrust Holdings Inc.
01.10.18Better Marijuana Stock: Aphria Inc. vs. MedMen Enterprises
25.09.18Better Marijuana Stock: MariMed Inc. vs. MedMen Enterprises Inc.
26.09.18Better Marijuana Stock: Tilray Inc. vs. MedMen Enterprises
Weitere MedMen Enterprises B News
Anzeige

Inside

Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf K+S, Infineon, Deutsche Bank
DAX: Konsolidierungsmodus  diese Kursmarken müssen überwunden werden!
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Zinsmärkte bleiben ein Risikofaktor
HSBC: Übernahmewelle im Luxussektor setzt sich fort?
Scalable Capital: Die 5 häufigsten Fehler bei der Geldanlage
DZ BANK - Mittelfristige Abwärtstrendlinie wird angesteuert
ING Markets: DAX verteidigt 12.200 Punkte!
UBS: DAX  Erholung wird abgebremst
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur MedMen Enterprises B-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

MedMen Enterprises B Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Sie fürchten die Willkür ihres Versicherers? Zu Recht!
Hier werden Sie in der Provinz reich und glücklich
Die Lehren des IWF entlarven Erdogans desaströse Geldpolitik
Mit diesen Einstellungen senken Sie ihre Heizkosten sofort
Undurchlässiger Dax spricht nicht für die Zukunftsfähigkeit Deutschlands

News von

Siemens-Aktie: Weitere Kursverluste voraus - So setzen Anleger den Hebel an
Europas Börsen unter Druck - Italien belastet - Autobauer gefragt
Dax-Chartanalyse: Das riecht nach Seitwärtstrend
BMW-Aktie, Daimler und VW: Diesel-Konzept der Koalition erfreut Aktionäre
Großrazzia in Türkei: Schwache Lira - Behörden verschärfen Kampf gegen Kapitalflucht

News von

Analyse widerlegt einen der größten Irrtümer über deutsche Startups
Wo eine Immobilienblase am wahrscheinlichsten ist
Das sagen Experten zu Elon Musks Einigung mit der US-Börsenaufsicht
Ein 29-Jähriger hat nach Uni-Abbruch Investments von Peter Thiel ergattert und 480 Millionen Dollar für sein Startup gesammelt
Die Rivalität zwischen Puma und adidas spaltet ihre Gründungsstadt seit 70 Jahren

Heute im Fokus

DAX leichter -- Irische Datenschutzbehörde leitet Untersuchung gegen Facebook ein -- GERRY WEBER tauscht den Chef aus - Aktionäre feiern -- Apple im Fokus

Nemetschek-Aktien bleiben nach Metzler-Empfehlung gefragt. Wirecard-Aktie profitiert von optimistischen Chef-Aussagen. Finanzwerte profitieren von Zinsfantasie. Aktien von Conti und Schaeffler leiden unter Studie - Daimler steigen. Airbus-Chef: Rohstoffabbau auf Asteroiden ist nicht unethisch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 39: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie strukturierte Wertpapiere?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:11 Uhr
DAX leichter -- Irische Datenschutzbehörde leitet Untersuchung gegen Facebook ein -- GERRY WEBER tauscht den Chef aus - Aktionäre feiern -- Apple im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
11:45 Uhr
Wirtschaftsboom nicht unendlich: Mehrheit der Experten hat sich auf konkreten Zeitpunkt für Rezession festgelegt
Aktie im Fokus
11:48 Uhr
DAX im Fokus: Dürfen sich Investoren auf eine Jahresendrally freuen?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
GeelyA0CACX
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Continental AG543900
TeslaA1CX3T
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403