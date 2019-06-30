finanzen.net
19.08.2019 12:00
MedMen Launches Delivery Services Across California

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen or the "Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), announces the launch of statewide delivery service in California, bringing the Companys industry-leading retail experience to the consumer at home. With over 400 products, MedMens new delivery service is the most robust of its kind. The Company will initially focus on California, where it has 17 retail locations, and expects a nationwide expansion in the near future.

"MedMen has always been at the forefront of shaping and defining the cannabis industry, and we are proud to be taking the next step in our evolution by now offering delivery service in California, said Adam Bierman, MedMen Co-Founder and CEO. "This enhancement in technology provides our California communities with convenient access to quality products from the brand they know and love.

The Company will leverage its leading California retail footprint, robust supply chain and knowledgeable sales associates to offer customers shorter delivery times, excellent customer service and superior product knowledge. For a limited time, customers will enjoy delivery free of charge at all participating locations. Delivery orders can be placed seven days a week, 365 days per year, from open until close at www.medmen.com/delivery.

The launch of MedMen Delivery follows the introduction of the Companys new loyalty program, MedMen Buds. In addition to exclusive access to sales and discounts, members earn points for every purchase that lead to rewards. MedMen Buds, in just over 30 days, is currently live in 14 stores across Arizona, Florida, and California and counts over 40,000 members. Both MedMen Buds and MedMen Delivery cement the Companys commitment to continuously evolving the consumer journey.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S. and flagship stores in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York. MedMens mission is to provide an unparalleled experience that invites the world to discover the remarkable benefits of cannabis because a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is a safer, healthier and happier world. Learn more at www.medmen.com.

Source: MedMen Enterprises

