13.12.2021 14:30

MedMen Now Offers Delivery Services Across Florida

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen or the "Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, today announced delivery services for medical cannabis patients in Florida. The Company now offers same day and next day delivery to customers at its St. Petersburg, West Palm Beach, South Beach and Orlando locations, with more locations to follow.

"Our goal is to provide Floridas medical cannabis patients with a higher standard of care, and we see delivery as an extension of our unparalleled customer service experience, said Michael Serruya, Interim CEO, MedMen. "We are always looking for ways to make high-quality cannabis products more accessible and convenient for patients.

Patients ages 21 years and older can place their order online for same day or next day delivery at www.medmen.com. MedMen is offering free delivery for purchases $49 and over within the radius of participating MedMen locations. In-store patient discounts are applicable to the delivery service. Menus online are live and offer the same assortment for in-store, pick-up or delivery.

To find a MedMen dispensary near you, visit https://www.medmen.com/stores.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Florida. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands MedMen Red and LuxLyte through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.

