finanzen.net
07.06.2019 19:21
Bewerten
(0)

MedMen Partners with Equality California for Pride Month

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

MedMen Enterprises, Inc. ("MedMen or the "Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) (FSE: A2JM6N) is pleased to partner with Equality California, the largest statewide LGBTQ civil rights organization. During the month of June at all California stores, MedMen will donate 15% of proceeds from limited-edition Pride products to advance LGBTQ equality.

In addition, MedMen employees, friends, and family, including many in the LGBTQ community, will march on June 9th in the Los Angeles Pride Parade in support of the local community. MedMens first flagship store is in West Hollywood and the Company has five other locations throughout Los Angeles.

West Hollywood has been a safe haven from the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS for many years. The area launched medical marijuana collectives and dispensaries to provide access to marijuana as an alternative for pain relief. MedMen West Hollywood is home to one of those founding sites, and MedMen is proud to carry on the tradition of offering safe access to regulated cannabis.

"Cannabis has played an important role in LGBTQ history. It is an honor to celebrate Pride Month and support our many LGBTQ employees, customers and partners, stated Andrew Modlin, MedMen Co-Founder and President. "In West Hollywood, we are more than a member of the business community. We are a partner in the fight for equality and an advocate for happier, healthier and safer communities.

In the past, MedMen has supported numerous non-profits in Los Angeles with an emphasis on the LGBTQ community, including, but not limited to:

  • Rogue Artists Ensemble
  • ONE Archives Foundation
  • The Foundation for the AIDS Monument
  • Trans Can Work Alliance for Housing & Healing
  • Project Angel Food

To learn more about MedMens Pride support, please visit: www.medmen.com/newsroom.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S. and flagship stores in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York. MedMens mission is to provide an unparalleled experience that invites the world to discover the remarkable benefits of cannabis because a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is a safer, healthier and happier world. Learn more at www.medmen.com.

SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises Inc.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu MedMen

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    3
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
30.05.19
MedMen informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr MedMen News
RSS Feed
MedMen zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu MedMen

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene MedMen News

30.05.19MedMen informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
16.05.19Is MedMen Enterprises a Buy?
29.05.19Marijuana retailer MedMen trims executive compensation as losses continue to widen
Weitere MedMen News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Thyssenkrupp: Neue Strategie, neues Potenzial?
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Auf diese Chartmarken kommt es jetzt an!
ETF-Sparen mit Zuschuss vom Chef und vom Staat
Goldpreis, Euro und Dollar nach US Arbeitsmarktdaten
Twitter setzt bei Fakenews auf KI
Vontobel: Klöckner & Co  Der Deutsche Stahl- und Metalldistributor
Wissen Sie wie hoch Ihr Vorsorgebedarf im Alter ist?
Daimler setzt auf die Dreiteilung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur MedMen-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

MedMen Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Vegane Burger begeistern die Anleger
Die Zweifler des veganen Hypes werden Lügen gestraft
Ein Ende des Immobilienbooms ist eigentlich überfällig
Beschert uns Draghi vor seinem Amtsende noch eine Zinssenkung?
Mario Draghi unterwirft die Wirtschaft dem Zentralbank-Paradox

News von

Echte Schnäppchen: Die heißesten Aktien unter drei Euro
DAX: Der Ausbruch nach oben ist möglich, dennoch Hindernisse voraus
Wirecard-Aktie, Krones und Co.: Fünf Kaufempfehlungen der Baader Bank
Nel Asa-Aktie nach scharfer Korrektur: Wie es jetzt weitergeht, was Anleger wissen müssen
Silber: Bis Weihnachten einen Gewinn von 177 Prozent einfahren

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht stärker ins lange Wochenende -- US-Arbeitsdaten mit Flaute -- Bundesbank senkt deutsche Wachstumsprognose -- Beyond Meat mit Umsatzexplosion -- Immobilienwerte, Lufthansa, Varta im Fokus

US-Regierung verlängert Frist bis zur Zollerhöhung auf einige chinesische Waren. Airbus-Aktien profitieren von Auslieferungszahlen. US-Handelsstreit: Mexiko sendet tausende Soldaten an Grenze. Ölkonzern OMV vereinbart mit Gazprom Kaufpreis für Anteil an Gasfeld. Künstliche Intelligenz: Deutschland weit hinter USA. Google strebt offenbar Ausnahme von Huawei-Verbot an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich Ihrer Einschätzung nach der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:53 Uhr
DAX geht stärker ins lange Wochenende -- US-Arbeitsdaten mit Flaute -- Bundesbank senkt deutsche Wachstumsprognose -- Beyond Meat mit Umsatzexplosion -- Immobilienwerte, Lufthansa, Varta im Fokus
Sonstiges
19:44 Uhr
Was Sie über Bonus-Zertifikate wissen sollten
Webinare
19:46 Uhr
Online-Seminar: Technischer Ausblick auf das zweite Börsenhalbjahr - die Aktienmärkte in der Analyse
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
BayerBAY001
Infineon AG623100
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
E.ON SEENAG99
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7