MedMen Partners with Equality California for Pride Month

largest statewide LGBTQ civil rights organization. During the month of
June at all California stores, MedMen will donate 15% of proceeds from
limited-edition Pride products to advance LGBTQ equality.
In addition, MedMen employees, friends, and family, including many in
the LGBTQ community, will march on June 9th in the Los
Angeles Pride Parade in support of the local community. MedMens first
flagship store is in West Hollywood and the Company has five other
locations throughout Los Angeles.
West Hollywood has been a safe haven from the stigma associated with
HIV/AIDS for many years. The area launched medical marijuana collectives
and dispensaries to provide access to marijuana as an alternative for
pain relief. MedMen West Hollywood is home to one of those founding
sites, and MedMen is proud to carry on the tradition of offering safe
access to regulated cannabis.
"Cannabis has played an important role in LGBTQ history. It is an honor
to celebrate Pride Month and support our many LGBTQ employees, customers
and partners, stated Andrew Modlin, MedMen Co-Founder and President.
"In West Hollywood, we are more than a member of the business community.
We are a partner in the fight for equality and an advocate for happier,
healthier and safer communities.
In the past, MedMen has supported numerous non-profits in Los Angeles
with an emphasis on the LGBTQ community, including, but not limited to:
-
Rogue Artists Ensemble
-
ONE Archives Foundation
-
The Foundation for the AIDS Monument
-
Trans Can Work Alliance for Housing & Healing
-
Project Angel Food
To learn more about MedMens Pride support, please visit: www.medmen.com/newsroom.
ABOUT MEDMEN:
MedMen is a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S. and
flagship stores in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York. MedMens mission
is to provide an unparalleled experience that invites the world to
discover the remarkable benefits of cannabis because a world where
cannabis is legal and regulated is a safer, healthier and happier world.
Learn more at www.medmen.com.
