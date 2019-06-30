finanzen.net
10.01.2020 23:48
MedMen Presents New Year, New You

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen or the "Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQB: MMNFF) has partnered with Los Angeles wellness studios Sweat Yoga, LIT Method, Cycle House, Box Union Robertson and Oraya Movement as part of an enhancement of 2020 community programming. The goal of the partnership is to discover synergies between the benefits of wellness and cannabis. MedMen collaborated with Papa and Barkley and Kikoko to provide each studio with samples of their leading cannabis products, as well as including incentives to visit MedMen.

Sweat Yoga, a hot yoga studio with locations in Santa Monica, Playa Vista Westlake Village and Little Tokyo, will partner with MedMen for their Sunday night Yin class at all four of their locations during January and February. Following class, attendees will have the opportunity to sample Positivi-Tea from Kikoko, as well as Releaf balm from Papa and Barkley. MedMen yoga mats will be provided for use during class.

Cycle House, LAs premier indoor cycling studio located in West Hollywood, will partner with MedMen for two rides in January, including the last ride of their "Hell Week with master instructor Nichelle Hines. Following class, participants will be provided samples of Papa and Barkleys Releaf balm.

Oraya Movement, located in West Hollywood, will host a first to market Breathwork, Pilates and Yoga workshop on January 19th. Following this unique experience, Kikoko will provide samples of their Positivi-Tea.

LIT Method, located in West Hollywood, is a low impact wellness studio. MedMen will sponsor two LIT Method Signature classes on January 12th and 19th, providing branded yoga mats for class use. Participants will have the opportunity to sample Kikokos Positivi-Tea following the class.

Box Union, a fitness boxing class, will partner with MedMen at their Robertson Blvd location during their popular Saturday morning class featuring their top instructors, Tara and Justin, on January 11th and 25th. Guests will be invited to sample Papa and Barkleys Releaf balm following each class.

Papa and Barkleys Releaf balms deliver hours of comfort in a rich, all natural, botanical balm. Infused by a proprietary process, its unmatched for potency and terpene content.

Kikokos Positivi-Tea is a ready to brew, organically sun-grown peppermint and green tea sourced from Northern California and made with Kikogold cannabis active.

MedMens "New Year, New You program will also be covered extensively on Ember, MedMens digital editorial platform. Ember is high culture for all, providing a point of view on style, wellness, food, and travel through a cannabis filtered lens.

"New Year, New You is part of MedMens strategy to enhance community engagement in 2020. "New Year, New You complements MedMen Buds, the Companys new loyalty program, and recently launched same-day delivery platform available at all California and Nevada locations. All three programs are aligned with MedMens industry-leading omni-channel experience and customer service.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

Founded in 2010, MedMen is North Americas premium cannabis retailer. Founders Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin have defined the next generation discovery platform for cannabis and all its benefits. A robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte and MedMen Red, coupled with a team of cannabis-educated associates cement the Companys commitment to providing an unparalleled experience. MedMens industry-leading technology enables a fully compliant, owned-and-operated delivery service and MedMen Buds, a nationwide loyalty program. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more at www.medmen.com

Source: MedMen Enterprises

