finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie JETZT an unserer Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teil! +++-w-
27.08.2020 22:30

MedMen Provides Updates on Growth Opportunities in West Hollywood and Boston

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen or the "Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S., today announced corporate updates related to retail licenses in California and Massachusetts. The Company currently has 25 retail stores that are in operation across California, Nevada, Illinois, Florida, New York and Arizona.

West Hollywood: On August 3, 2020, the City Council of West Hollywood ("City Council) adopted an urgency ordinance to create a new "Legacy Cannabis Business License which will permanently allow for both medical and adult-use sales of cannabis by MedMen West Hollywood and the three other pre-existing medical operators, bringing the collaborative efforts between the City of West Hollywood and other related parties to a final resolution. The Company had previously announced on October 28, 2019 that the City Council passed an ordinance to extend the Companys temporary recreational license until January 1, 2021.

Boston: On August 6, 2020, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission voted in favor of granting MedMen Boston, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company, a provisional adult-used license for its proposed flagship retail location near Fenway Park. A final license for this location is subject to meeting various conditions prior to opening, which is expected to occur in 2021.

"The positive licensing developments in West Hollywood and Boston are a result of the Companys commitment to meaningful engagement with local regulators and the communities we are privileged to serve, said MedMen Executive Chairman Ben Rose. "We continue forward momentum as we execute on our turnaround plan, strengthen our retail footprint and improve four-wall economics. Through our focus on retail, we have made significant progress in optimizing our business model and improving our presence as partners and neighbors in our locations as we expand the MedMen brand in existing and new markets across the U.S.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is North Americas leading cannabis retailer with flagship locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen and The MedMen Foundation at www.medmen.com

SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises

Nachrichten zu MedMen

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr MedMen News
RSS Feed
MedMen zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu MedMen

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene MedMen News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere MedMen News
Werbung

Trading-News

Bis Ende August Prämie sichern
Salesforce hebt nach Rekordgewinn Ziele an
Dow Jones Industrial Average: Wechsel der Giganten
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Kursgewinne möglich
Vontobel: Wasser  ein Thema, das die Welt bewegt
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Die Angst vor dem Markt
Gehört Delivery Hero in den DAX?
Ginmon: Wertentwicklung Ihres ETF-Sparplans einfach berechnen
Sparbuch, ade! Retten Sie Ihr Geld vor der Inflation.
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur MedMen-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

MedMen Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

FED ändert Geldpolitik und lässt Inflation freien Lauf
Onlineangebot iKfZ soll Stau in den Zulassungsstellen auflösen
Nullzins für immer  jetzt lässt auch Amerika der Inflation freien Lauf
Fake-Kartons und iPhone-Trick  so erwischen Versicherungen die Betrüger
Die besten Geschenke und wichtigsten Utensilien im Überblick

News von

DAX im Plus - Europas Börsen tasten sich im Bann der Fed weiter voran
Tech-Stars von Morgen: Amazon und Apple kennt jeder - Das sind die zehn kommenden Überflieger
DAX-Chartanalyse: Aufwärts innerhalb normaler Grenzen
DAX leicht im Minus - Europas Anleger ziehen sich vor Powell-Rede zurück
Börse on air: Thorsten Polleit rät zum Goldkauf - "das hat langfristig Aufwertungspotenzial"

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet den Handel mit Verlusten -- Dow gewinnt -- Fed ändert geldpolitisches Rahmenwerk -- Tiffany schreibt wieder schwarze Zahlen -- Wirecard, Delivery Hero, Fielmann, Aroundtown im Fokus

Test-Zwischenergebnisse von Moderna Corona-Impfstoffkandidat vorgestellt. US-Wirtschaftseinbruch nicht ganz so schlimm wie gedacht. Billionen-Paket für die EU: Verhandlungen mit dem Parlament gestartet. Amazon führt in USA Einkaufswagen mit Scanner-Funktion ein. Rolls-Royce will Geschäftsteile abstoßen. Deutsche Post-CEO bekräftigt Ziele 2020 und 2022.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/34: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX beendet den Handel mit Verlusten -- Dow gewinnt -- Fed ändert geldpolitisches Rahmenwerk -- Tiffany schreibt wieder schwarze Zahlen -- Wirecard, Delivery Hero, Fielmann, Aroundtown im Fokus
Kryptowährungen
22:20 Uhr
Massive Kapitalflucht: Chinesen schaffen mithilfe von Kryptowährungen Dutzende Milliarden aus der Volksrepublik
Aktie im Fokus
22:18 Uhr
Wirecard-Aktie bald ein Pennystock: Wirecard wohl seit Jahren faktisch im Minus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
XiaomiA2JNY1
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
CureVacA2P71U
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
NIOA2N4PB
AlibabaA117ME
TUITUAG00
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB