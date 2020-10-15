Aktien in diesem Artikel MedMen 0,13 EUR

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen or the "Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S., today released its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 27, 2020. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Beginning in the fourth quarter 2020, the Company began reporting in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP).

"We made significant progress during the fourth quarter by focusing on retail profitability, optimizing our corporate infrastructure and strengthening our balance sheet ahead of an exciting new chapter for the Company, said MedMen Interim Chief Executive Officer Tom Lynch. "Through the strength of our management team and Board of Directors, as well as the continued support of our capital partners, we are well-positioned to execute on our goal of being the leading cannabis retailer.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Net revenue across MedMen's operations in California, Nevada, New York, Illinois and Florida was $27.4 million for the fourth quarter, down 40% sequentially, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on the Companys retail operations. The Company estimates first quarter fiscal 2021 revenue to be $37.4 million (1) , a 37% increase from the fourth quarter fiscal 2020 revenue on a comparable basis.

Net revenue across MedMen's operations in California, Nevada, New York, Illinois and Florida was $27.4 million for the fourth quarter, down 40% sequentially, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on the Companys retail operations. The Company estimates first quarter fiscal 2021 revenue to be $37.4 million , a 37% increase from the fourth quarter fiscal 2020 revenue on a comparable basis. Gross Margin: Company-wide gross margins were 40% in the fourth quarter compared to 32% in the prior quarter.

Company-wide gross margins were 40% in the fourth quarter compared to 32% in the prior quarter. Corporate SG&A (2) : Corporate SG&A, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as described below, totaled $13.7 million in the fourth quarter, a 21% decrease from the fiscal third quarter and 58% from the same period last year, representing $77.0 million in annualized cost savings.

Corporate SG&A, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as described below, totaled $13.7 million in the fourth quarter, a 21% decrease from the fiscal third quarter and 58% from the same period last year, representing $77.0 million in annualized cost savings. Adjusted EBITDA(2): Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as described below, was a loss of $23.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $26.1 million in the previous quarter.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Systemwide revenue across MedMen's operations in California, Nevada, New York, Illinois and Florida was $157.1 million for the full year, up 31% year-over-year.

Systemwide revenue across MedMen's operations in California, Nevada, New York, Illinois and Florida was $157.1 million for the full year, up 31% year-over-year. Gross Margin: Gross margins across retail operations were 37% for the full year compared to 47% in the previous year.

Gross margins across retail operations were 37% for the full year compared to 47% in the previous year. Corporate SG&A (2) : Corporate SG&A, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as described below, totaled $129.6 million for the full year, a 23% decrease from the previous year.

Corporate SG&A, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as described below, totaled $129.6 million for the full year, a 23% decrease from the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA(2): Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as described below, was a loss of $116.1 million for the full year compared to a loss of $169.3 million in the previous year.

Includes revenue from pending retail license sale for comparison purposes Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate SG&A are non-GAAP financial measures

Balance Sheet:

As of June 27, 2020, the Company had total assets of $575.4 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $10.1 million.

On September 16, 2020, subsequent to the quarter end, the Company announced a total of $20.0 million in additional financing commitments. As of today, the Company has received $10.0 million in gross proceeds under the commitment. On July 3, 2020, the Company also announced it received $10.0 million of proceeds through the sale of a retail license.

During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded non-cash impairment charges of $239.5 million primarily related to its cultivation and manufacturing facilities in California and Nevada and Florida footprint.

Capital Markets and Financing:

Senior Secured Convertible Financing: During the fourth quarter, the Company closed on $15.0 million in additional gross proceeds under its senior secured convertible debt facility led by funds affiliated with Gotham Green Partners. Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company closed on an additional $5.0 million under the facility.

During the fourth quarter, the Company closed on $15.0 million in additional gross proceeds under its senior secured convertible debt facility led by funds affiliated with Gotham Green Partners. Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company closed on an additional $5.0 million under the facility. Sale of Non-Core Asset: On February 25, 2020 the Company entered into definitive agreements to assign its rights to acquire a licensed cultivation and manufacturing facility in Hillcrest, Illinois for total gross proceeds of $17.0 million. As part of the transaction, the Company received an initial payment of $10.0 million on February 25, 2020. The second payment of $7.0 million was received on March 23, 2020.

Operations by Market:

California: California retail revenue across 11 store locations totaled $15.5 million for the fourth quarter and $107.5 million for the full year. Revenue in fourth quarter decreased by 44% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on store traffic and tourism and temporarily store closures in June due rioting and looting. During the quarter, the Company temporarily closed its Seaside location and subsequent to quarter end, divested this license.

California retail revenue across 11 store locations totaled $15.5 million for the fourth quarter and $107.5 million for the full year. Revenue in fourth quarter decreased by 44% compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on store traffic and tourism and temporarily store closures in June due rioting and looting. During the quarter, the Company temporarily closed its Seaside location and subsequent to quarter end, divested this license. Nevada: During the quarter, the Company temporarily closed all three locations for eight weeks due to a state-level mandate post-COVID-19. All three locations were open as of June 27, 2020.

During the quarter, the Company temporarily closed all three locations for eight weeks due to a state-level mandate post-COVID-19. All three locations were open as of June 27, 2020. Florida: In July 2020, the Company opened its fourth retail location in the state with the opening of its Coral Shores store. The Company expects to have eight stores open in the state by the end of calendar 2021.

In July 2020, the Company opened its fourth retail location in the state with the opening of its Coral Shores store. The Company expects to have eight stores open in the state by the end of calendar 2021. Illinois: The Company operated two retail stores in Illinois during the quarter  Oak Park and Evanston. Oak Park was the Companys highest grossing store in the fourth quarter.

The Company operated two retail stores in Illinois during the quarter  Oak Park and Evanston. Oak Park was the Companys highest grossing store in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts: The Company expects to open two stores in Massachusetts during fiscal 2021. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company was granted a provisional adult-used license for its proposed flagship retail location near Fenway Park.

The Company expects to open two stores in Massachusetts during fiscal 2021. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company was granted a provisional adult-used license for its proposed flagship retail location near Fenway Park. New York: The Company operates four medical dispensaries in the state, with a flagship location on Fifth Avenue near Bryant Park.

Corporate Governance:

On May 26, 2020, the Company appointed Niki Christoff to its Board of Directors. Ms. Christoff previously served as a Senior Vice President of Strategy and Government Relations at Salesforce. Prior to joining Salesforce, Ms. Christoff served as Senior Director of Public Policy at Uber. Ms. Christoff also held a number of positions at Google over a span of eight years, including most recently, serving as Director of Global Communications and Public Affairs.

On June 17, 2020, the Company announced that co-founder Adam Bierman, stepped down as a member of the Companys Board of Directors. In addition, Andrew Modlin, the Companys other co-founder stepped down as an observer to the Board of Directors.

Subsequent Events:

Lender and Landlord Support Agreement: On July 3, 2020, the Company announced the execution of definitive agreements with certain lenders, including Gotham Green Partners, Stable Road Capital and affiliates, and the Companys most significant landlord, Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust. In aggregate, the Company will defer approximately US$32 million in cash commitments over the next 12 months as a result of the agreements

On July 3, 2020, the Company announced the execution of definitive agreements with certain lenders, including Gotham Green Partners, Stable Road Capital and affiliates, and the Companys most significant landlord, Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust. In aggregate, the Company will defer approximately US$32 million in cash commitments over the next 12 months as a result of the agreements Capital Markets: On September 16, 2020, the Company announced financing commitments totaling over $20.0 million from existing lenders and institutional investors. The commitments include $10.0 million in gross proceeds under a new unsecured convertible facility, $5.7 million in additional gross proceeds under its senior secured term loan led by Stable Road Capital and $5.0 million in additional gross proceeds under its senior secured convertible facility led by Gotham Green Partners.

On September 16, 2020, the Company announced financing commitments totaling over $20.0 million from existing lenders and institutional investors. The commitments include $10.0 million in gross proceeds under a new unsecured convertible facility, $5.7 million in additional gross proceeds under its senior secured term loan led by Stable Road Capital and $5.0 million in additional gross proceeds under its senior secured convertible facility led by Gotham Green Partners. Sale of Non-Core Asset: On July 3, 2020, the Company announced the execution of definitive agreements for the sale of a retail license, which resulted in $10.0 million in proceeds to the Company

On July 3, 2020, the Company announced the execution of definitive agreements for the sale of a retail license, which resulted in $10.0 million in proceeds to the Company Store Opening: On July 30, 2020, the Company announced the opening of its Coral Shores location near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. MedMen Coral Shores is the Companys fifth operational location in Florida.

On July 30, 2020, the Company announced the opening of its Coral Shores location near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. MedMen Coral Shores is the Companys fifth operational location in Florida. Board of Directors: On August 4, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Al Harrington to its Board of Directors. Mr. Harrington is the founder of Viola, Inc., a premium cannabis company, and the founder of Harrington Wellness, a manufacturing company of non-psychoactive cannabinoid products. Prior to his entry into the cannabis industry, Mr. Harrington was a professional basketball player for 16 seasons in the NBA.

On August 4, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Al Harrington to its Board of Directors. Mr. Harrington is the founder of Viola, Inc., a premium cannabis company, and the founder of Harrington Wellness, a manufacturing company of non-psychoactive cannabinoid products. Prior to his entry into the cannabis industry, Mr. Harrington was a professional basketball player for 16 seasons in the NBA. West Hollywood, CA: On August 3, 2020, the City Council of West Hollywood adopted an urgency ordinance to create a new "Legacy Cannabis Business License which will permanently allow for both medical and adult-use sales of cannabis by MedMen West Hollywood and the three other pre-existing medical operators, bringing the collaborative efforts between the City of West Hollywood and other related parties to a final resolution.

On August 3, 2020, the City Council of West Hollywood adopted an urgency ordinance to create a new "Legacy Cannabis Business License which will permanently allow for both medical and adult-use sales of cannabis by MedMen West Hollywood and the three other pre-existing medical operators, bringing the collaborative efforts between the City of West Hollywood and other related parties to a final resolution. Boston, MA: On August 6, 2020, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission voted in favor of granting the Company a provisional adult-use license for its proposed retail location near Fenway Park. A final license for this location is subject to meeting various conditions prior to opening, which is expected to occur in 2021.

On August 6, 2020, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission voted in favor of granting the Company a provisional adult-use license for its proposed retail location near Fenway Park. A final license for this location is subject to meeting various conditions prior to opening, which is expected to occur in 2021. Newton, MA: On October 8, 2020, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission voted in favor of granting the Company, a provisional adult-use license for its proposed retail location in the city of Newton. A final license for this location is subject to meeting various conditions prior to opening, which is expected to occur in 2021.

Transition from IFRS to U.S. GAAP Reporting:

As of December 28, 2019, the Company no longer met the qualification as a foreign private issuer as a result of more than 50% of the Companys outstanding voting shares being held by residents of the U.S. Effective June 27, 2020, the Company is now considered a U.S. domestic issuer under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC). As such, audited financial statements for fiscal 2020 were prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company filed an initial Form 10-12G with the SEC on August 24, 2020, which included fiscal 2019 financials in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company filed a first amendment to the Form 10-12G on October 7, 2020 and this week, will file a second amendment, which included fiscal 2020 financials and MD&A. As of October 23, 2020, the Companys registration as domestic issuer will become effective.

Additional information relating to the Companys fourth quarter and full year 2020 results is available on the Investor Relations section of MedMens website at https://investors.medmen.com, the SECs website at www.sec.gov and Canadas System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are included in the financial schedules attached to this press release. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Definitions:

EBITDA from Continuing Operations: Net Loss from Continuing Operations (GAAP) adjusted for interest and financing costs, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations: EBITDA from Continuing Operations (Non-GAAP) adjusted for transaction costs, restructuring costs, share-based compensation, and other non-cash operating costs, such as changes in fair value of derivative liabilities and unrealized changes in fair value of investments.

Corporate SG&A: Selling, general and administrative expenses related to the Companys corporate functions.

Webcast Information:

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Events and Presentations section of MedMens website at: https://investors.medmen.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx and will be archived for replay.

Calling Information:

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (844) 559-7829

International Dial-In Number: (647) 689-5387

Conference ID: 7573367

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with flagship locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, Florida, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, the Companys loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen and The MedMen Foundation at www.medmen.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only MedMens beliefs and assumptions regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of MedMens control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "target of, "objectives, "plans, "expects or "does not expect, "is expected, "budget, "scheduled, "estimates, "forecasts, "intends, "anticipates or "does not anticipate, or "believes, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may, "could, "would, "might or "will be taken, "will continue, "will occur or "will be achieved. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the timing and results of the Companys focus on retail operations, preliminary revenue for first quarter fiscal 2021, divestiture of its Arizona footprint, continued cost cutting efforts, emphasis on four-wall economics, and other considerations that could impact achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA.

This forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions made by management and other factors used by management in developing such information.

Although MedMen believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, as applicable, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements include, among others: uncertain and changing U.S. regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks; risks and uncertainties related to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the impact it may have on the global economy and retail sector, particularly the cannabis retail sector in the states in which the Company operates and on regulation of the Companys activities in the states in which it operates, particularly if there is any resurgence of the pandemic in the future, the ability to raise sufficient capital to advance the business of the Company and to fund planned operating and capital expenditures and acquisitions; achieving the anticipated results of the Companys strategic plans; dependence in large part on the ability to obtain or renew government permits and licenses for its current and contemplated operations; the Companys limited operating history; inability to effectively manage growth; and increasing competition in the industry. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and MedMen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to MedMen or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

