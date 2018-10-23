MedMen Revises Real Estate Assets Sale

MedMen
Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen or the "Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQB:
MMNFF) (FSE: A2JM6N) today announced that it has revised a previously
announced agreement to sell a portion of its real estate assets. MedMen
previously announced that it would sell three properties to newly formed
Treehouse Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ("Treehouse). Under the
revised transaction MedMen expects to sell one property to Treehouse and
two properties to Stable Road Capital. The sale to Stable Road Capital
would take place as soon as practical. The sale to Treehouse would take
place following capitalization of Treehouse through a private placement.
The economics of the transaction are not expected to change.
The sale of two properties to Stable Road Capital is expected to
generate approximately US$8.5 million of proceeds to the Company after
repayment of debt. The sale of one property to Treehouse is expected to
generate approximately US$4.0 million of proceeds to the Company after
repayment of debt. Together, the transactions are expected to net the
Company US$12.5 million. Additional real estate assets in MedMens
portfolio are expected to be sold to Treehouse over the next 12 months.
Treehouse is a real estate investment vehicle that intends to capitalize
on the cannabis industrys continued growth. Investors in Treehouse are
expected to include Stable Road Capital.
The properties sold to Stable Road Capital and Treehouse will be leased
backed to MedMen or its subsidiaries at market rates under long-term
leases.
The two properties comprising the transaction to Stable Road Capital are:
-
MedMen Abbot Kinney the only cannabis store in what GQ calls the
"Coolest Block in America, 1308-1312 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice,
California.
-
MedMen Downtown Las Vegas the Companys first branded store in Las
Vegas in the heart of the citys Arts District and near the Fremont
Street Experience, 823 S. 3rd Street, Las Vegas, Nevada.
The one property comprising the expected transaction to Treehouse is:
-
MedMen Beverly Hills the store is in a bustling shopping district
adjacent to the city of Beverly Hills, 106-110 S. Robertson Blvd., Los
Angeles, California.
ABOUT MEDMEN:
MedMen Enterprises is a leading cannabis company in the U.S. with assets
and operations across the country. Based in Los Angeles, MedMen brings
expertise and capital to the cannabis industry and is one of the
nations largest financial supporters of progressive marijuana laws.
Visit http://www.medmen.com
ABOUT STABLE ROAD CAPITAL:
Stable Road Capital is a family office employing an opportunistic
approach to fundamental value investing. The Firm focuses on acquiring
and investing in high quality operating businesses, assets and funds.
While the Firm is generally industry agnostic, Stable Road Capital has
dedicated considerable resources to advising and investing in the
cannabis sector, focusing on large vertically integrated players,
individual brands, and industry specific private equity funds. Visit https://www.stableroadcapital.com/
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information within
the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also
contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
information and forward-looking statements are not representative of
historical facts or information or current condition, but instead
represent only MedMens beliefs regarding future events, plans or
objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and
outside of MedMens control. Generally, such forward-looking information
or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as "plans, "expects or "does not
expect, "is expected, "budget, "scheduled, estimates, "forecasts,
"intends, "anticipates or "does not anticipate, or "believes, or
variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that
certain actions, events or results "may, "could, "would, "might or
"will be taken, "will continue, "will occur or "will be achieved.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained
herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the
proposed sale and leaseback of certain MedMen properties, including the
contemplated timing and terms thereof and the contemplated impact of the
same on the financial position of MedMen.
By identifying such information and statements in this manner, MedMen is
alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause
the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of
MedMen to be materially different from those expressed or implied by
such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the
forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in
this press release, MedMen has made certain assumptions.
Among others, the key factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and
statements are the following: inability to locate suitable acquisition
targets; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; changes
in consumer demand for cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for
cannabis and cannabis products in the markets in which the Company
operates; adverse changes in applicable laws; adverse changes in the
application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to
taxation; increasing costs of compliance with extensive government
regulation; changes in general economic, business and political
conditions, including changes in the financial markets; risks related to
licensing, including the ability to obtain the requisite licenses or
renew existing licenses for the Companys operations; dependence upon
third party service providers, skilled labor and other key inputs; risks
inherent in the agricultural and retail business; intellectual property
risks; risks related to litigation; dependence upon senior management;
and the other risks disclosed in the Companys public filings. Should
one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize,
or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or
statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed,
estimated or expected.
Although MedMen believes that the assumptions and factors used in
preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking
information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be
placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee
can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will
prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ
materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.
Key assumptions used herein are that the proposed sale and leaseback of
the applicable MedMen properties will be completed, including on the
current terms and anticipated timing. The forward-looking information
and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made
as of the date of this press release, and MedMen does not undertake to
update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements
that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with
applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral
forward-looking information and statements attributable to MedMen or
persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by
this notice.
SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181022005975/en/