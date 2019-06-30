finanzen.net
13.08.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Meera Rao Joins Rambus Board of Directors

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, today announced the appointment of Meera Rao to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Rao is an experienced semiconductor and technology industry executive with over 25 years of expertise in finance and operations. She has held several senior executive positions, most recently as Chief Financial Officer at Monolithic Power Systems, where as part of the management team, she contributed to revenue growth and improved operating margins. Prior to Monolithic Power Systems, Ms. Rao has held various executive roles at leading technology companies, including Integration Associates Inc., Atrica, Raza Foundries, NVIDIA and AMD.

"Meeras demonstrated accomplishments and experience in the semiconductor industry, along with her energy and strong financial oversight expertise, will be important as we continue to grow our product business, said Charles Kissner, chairman of the Rambus Board of Directors. "We are excited to welcome Meera to the Board and look forward to her contributions.

"I am excited and honored to be joining the Rambus Board of Directors, Rao said. "I look forward to helping guide the company as it continues to leverage its rich history of innovation to develop and deploy semiconductor products that improve leading-edge electronic systems.

Ms. Rao is a certified public accountant (CPA) and holds a masters degree in business administration from the University of Rochester in New York.

About Rambus Inc.

Dedicated to making data faster and safer, Rambus creates innovative hardware, software and services that drive technology advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our architecture licenses, IP cores, chips, software, and services span memory and interfaces, security, and emerging technologies to positively impact the modern world. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading chip and system designers, foundries, and service providers. Integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, our products and technologies power and secure diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) security, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Source: Rambus Inc.

Nachrichten zu Rambus Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
01.08.19
Rambus: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
27.07.19
Ausblick: Rambus stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
26.01.19
Ausblick: Rambus gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
20.10.18
Ausblick: Rambus präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Rambus News
RSS Feed
Rambus zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Rambus Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
30.01.2018Rambus BuyThe Benchmark Company
25.01.2018Rambus BuyThe Benchmark Company
06.12.2016Rambus BuyLoop Capital
03.06.2016Rambus BuyWunderlich
20.10.2015Rambus BuyTopeka Capital Markets
30.01.2018Rambus BuyThe Benchmark Company
25.01.2018Rambus BuyThe Benchmark Company
06.12.2016Rambus BuyLoop Capital
03.06.2016Rambus BuyWunderlich
20.10.2015Rambus BuyTopeka Capital Markets
27.08.2012Rambus neutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.06.2012Rambus neutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.08.2009Rambus auf die Watchlist setzenHot Stocks Investor
18.07.2006Rambus holdWR Hambrecht+Co
22.06.2006Update Rambus Inc.: HoldBWS Financial

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Rambus Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Rambus News

27.07.19Ausblick: Rambus stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
01.08.19Rambus: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um
22.07.19Analysts Estimate Rambus (RMBS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
12.07.19How Rambus Shares Gained 57% in the First Half of 2019
30.07.19Rambus Inc (RMBS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
01.08.19Rambus-Aktie mit short-Signal
01.08.19Rambus-Aktie in der technischen Analyse: short-Signal
29.07.19Rambus (RMBS) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
30.07.19Rambus stock falls after quarter comes up short
01.08.19Rambus-Aktie im Chartcheck: MACD short
Weitere Rambus News
Werbung

Inside

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
DZ BANK - Société Générale: Deutlich über Konsens
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
HSBC: Allianz und Münchener Rück  Defensive ist Trumpf
United Airlines und Fraport - starke Entwicklung
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Chance von 13 Prozent
Fallende Anleiherenditen treiben Gold weiter nach oben
DekaBank: Geopolitische Verkrampfung der Weltwirtschaft
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Rambus-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Rambus Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Neue Mietpreisbremse erlaubt nur noch 10 Prozent Mieterhöhung
So leicht können Vermieter die Mietpreisbremse aushebeln
Der deutsche Sparer im Kaninchenbau von Wunderland-Alice
Ein Misstrauensvotum gegen die Notenbanken
Niederlage von Staatschef Macri lässt argentinische Börse beben

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- DAX schließt fester -- Entspannung im Handelsstreit -- Henkel mit Gewinnwarnung -- ZEW-Index im August eingebrochen -- BVB, HelloFresh, Aareal Bank im Fokus

OSRAM und ams verhandeln über Rahmenabkommen. Goldpreis auf Sechsjahreshoch. K+S-Aktien fallen vor Quartalszahlen auf 13-Jahrestief. thyssenkrupp-Aktie: Tiefster Stand seit 2003. Scout24 hält trotz Gewinneinbruchs an Zielen 2019 fest. paragon meldet Gewinnwarnung - Voltabox kappt Jahresprognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 32: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Indizes als Basiswert sind sowohl bei Anlage- als auch bei Hebelprodukten sehr beliebt. Welchen der folgenden Indizes berücksichtigen Sie primär bei Ihrer Auswahl?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- DAX schließt fester -- Entspannung im Handelsstreit -- Henkel mit Gewinnwarnung -- ZEW-Index im August eingebrochen -- BVB, HelloFresh, Aareal Bank im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:24 Uhr
Offene Immobilienfonds haben sich deutlich verändert
Aktie im Fokus
22:14 Uhr
Enstspannung im Handelsstreit: Apple-Aktie, Spielzeugaktien und weitere Papiere profitieren von Zollverschiebung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
SteinhoffA14XB9
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Lufthansa AG823212
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400