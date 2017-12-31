Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform

NAB SHOW 2018 Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a
leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect
solutions for data center servers and storage systems, announced today
that Grass Valley, a Belden brand, has selected Mellanox Rivermax Media
Acceleration software library and Mellanox ConnectX®-5
network adapters to accelerate iTX, Grass Valleys leading integrated
playout platform for broadcast television. Leveraging Mellanox
acceleration technology for streaming applications, the iTX platform
provides world-leading scalability with 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD)
technology, reducing overall CAPEX and OPEX expenses.
Grass Valleys iTX is the worlds most widely-deployed and advanced
playout platform for broadcast television. The iTX integrated playout
platform offers future-readiness with full format flexibility, as well
as multi-resolution support and exceptional scalability, while also
delivering end-to-end workflow tools for a higher level of process
automation. Integrating the Mellanox Rivermax media acceleration
software library and Mellanox ConnectX-5 network adapters into the iTX
platform fulfills customer requirements for supporting a complete range
of uncompressed IP formats and resolutions. Specifically, UHD playout
customers can now seamlessly transition to a full IP infrastructure.
"We are excited to work with Mellanox and to integrate Rivermax
technology into our iTX platform, said Raed Al Tikriti vice president,
content delivery, Grass Valley. "Mellanox Rivermax and ConnectX-5
25-Gigabit Ethernet network adapters create the most efficient solution
available on the market for streaming UHD over IP.
"The Rivermax media streaming software library is optimized for high
bandwidth video streaming and enables IP-standards compliance,
simplifying the transition of UHD streaming to IP-based technologies,
said Gilad Shainer, vice president of marketing at Mellanox
Technologies. "We are proud of our relationship with broadcast industry
leader Grass Valley. Leveraging the unique capabilities of Rivermax
streaming library and ConnectX-5 hardware based packet pacing, Grass
Valleys iTX platform reaches leading performance and CPU-efficiency for
streaming 4K UHD video on a Microsoft Windows® platform.
Rivermax Streaming Acceleration
Mellanox Rivermax implements an optimized software library API for
media-streaming applications. Rivermax leverages industry-leading
ConnectX-5 hardware flow acceleration features to deliver world-class
streaming performance in a unique, fully SMPTE ST 2110-21 compliant,
IP-based solution. Rivermax delivers a record 100 Gigabits per second
per single CPU core of packet-paced streams, freeing up CPU cores for
application processing and allowing more streams on a single server.
Rivermax streaming acceleration enables the use of common off-the-shelf
servers for High Definition (HD) to UHD flows.
Demonstrations are being held at NAB 2018 U.S. (April 9 - 12, 2018):
Visit Mellanox at Booth #SL14809 to learn about Mellanox Rivermax and
about the benefits of using Mellanoxs 10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s networking
solutions in your Live Production and Post Production data centers.
