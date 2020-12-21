  • Suche
21.12.2020 21:12

Mentor Capital Initiates COVID-19 Related Investments

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MNTR) announced that it has added a business segment that focuses on the vaccine and associated medical companies involved in the fight against SARS-CoV-2. The initial public companies in the small internal portfolio are Pfizer, Inc., Moderna, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, and BioNTech SE. The majority of medical segment purchases from common share, accredited, and debt sourced funding by Mentor are targeted toward private company purchases. This is substantially reserved for those smaller firms supporting the battle against COVID-19 looking for public market liquidity. Mentor Capital, Inc. is not an investment company.

Mentors business move into the COVID-19 arena is a natural outshoot from the Companys long prior history of financially supporting leading-edge immunotherapies in the fight against cancer. Mentor Capital, Inc. also sponsors a non-profit under the name "Antibody Badge. Through AntibodyBadge.com, any vaccine manufacturer, government agency, or vaccine administrator, in bulk, or persons individually that receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca with others as approved, can request one-inch lapel pins that read "COVID-19 Antibodies. Since the vaccines are reported to be about 90% - 95% effective, antibody badges could conveniently give peace of mind in supermarkets, restaurants, churches, and other casual gatherings, indicating that the wearer is vaccinated without the more significant intrusion of showing an electronic passport. Anecdotal survey indicates that approximately 24% more people would get the vaccine if the Antibody Badge lapel pin could be worn in lieu of a mask in casual settings.

About Mentor Capital: The Company seeks to come alongside and assist private companies and their founders in meeting their liquidity and financial objectives, to add protection for investors, and to help incubate private companies. Additional important information for investors is presented at:

www.MentorCapital.com

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of offers to purchase securities.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning financial projections, financing activities, corporate combinations, product development activities and sales and licensing activities. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, are sometimes identified by words of condition such as "should, "could, "expects, "may, "intends, "seeks, "looks, "moves, or "plans and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those intended or anticipated. Such risks include, without limitation: nonperformance of investments, partner and portfolio difficulties, potential delays in marketing and sales, problems securing the necessary financing to continue operations, the potential of competitive products, services, and technologies, difficulties experienced in product development, in recruiting knowledgeable personnel, in protecting intellectual property, and the effects of negative worldwide economic events, such as the recent coronavirus outbreak. Further information concerning these, and other risks is included in the Companys SEC filings, which, along with additional very important information about the Company, can be found here:

https://ir.mentorcapital.com/all-sec-filings

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances occurring after this press release date.

Nachrichten zu Mentor Capital Inc.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Analysen

Meistgelesene Mentor Capital News

Weitere Mentor Capital News
Mehr zur Mentor Capital-Aktie

Mentor Capital Peer Group News

News von

Heute im Fokus

