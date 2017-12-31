Mentor Capital Upgraded to OTCQX Best Market Today

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: MNTR), an M&A and funding provider for the
cannabis and medical marijuana sector, will start to trade on the OTCQX
Best Market effective today.
Mentor joins more than twenty companies during 2018 that have upgraded
to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market, according to OTC Markets Group,
Inc. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time
Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com as
well as other popular financial websites.
OTCQX is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and
international companies that have met high financial standards, are
current in their financial reporting and have been sponsored by a
professional third-party advisor. The OTCQX market is considered by the
SEC as an "established public market" for the purpose of determining the
public market price when registering securities for resale in equity
line financings with the SEC.
"We are delighted to be moving up to OTCQX," said Chet Billingsley,
Chairman and CEO of Mentor Capital, Inc. "When we shifted to the medical
marijuana market in 2013 we committed to bring professionalism and
integrity to the cannabis sector like we had encountered both in Silicon
Valley and while working in cancer related biotech outside of San Diego.
We feel adherence to these high standards are signaled by this move to
OTC Markets top tier and represent an advantage to investors.
Accordingly, this upgrade is a significant milestone for Mentor Capital
and a step towards increasing the liquidity of our stock."
About Mentor Capital:
The company seeks to come alongside and assist private medical marijuana
and cannabis companies and their founders in meeting their liquidity and
financial objectives, to add protection for investors and to help
incubate larger private cannabis companies. Additional important
information for investors is presented at: www.MentorCapital.com.
This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of
offers to purchase securities.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities
laws, including statements concerning financial projections, financing
activities, corporate combinations, product development activities and
sales and licensing activities.
Such forward-looking statements
are not guarantees of future results or performance, are sometimes
identified by words of condition such as "should, "could, "expects,
"may, "intends, "seeks, "looks, "moves, or "plans and are subject
to a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, that could
cause actual results to differ materially from those intended or
anticipated.
Such risks include, without limitation:
nonperformance of investments, partner and portfolio difficulties,
potential delays in marketing and sales, problems securing the necessary
financing to continue operations, problems involving continued
illegality of
cannabis products, potential of competitive
products, services, and technologies, difficulties experienced in
product development, in recruiting knowledgeable personnel and in
protecting intellectual property.
Further information concerning
these, and other risks is included in the Companys Form 10-K filing
which, along with other very important information about the Company,
can be found here: https://ir.mentorcapital.com/sec-filings.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such
forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or
circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
