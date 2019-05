MGE Energy Issues May 2019 'Inside View'

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights the public utility holding company's goal of net-zero carbon electricity by 2050 in its investor newsletter, Inside View, which also includes the following topics:

Asset growth continues to build long-term shareholder value

Total return outperforms

MGE Energy top-ranked for financial performance

MGE program helps businesses grow

Madison recognized for economic strength

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at:

http://www.mgeenergy.com/insideview

Inside View is published periodically to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2 billion, and its 2018 revenues were $560 million.

