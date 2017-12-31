HSBC-Webinar: Jörg Scherer zeigt, wie Sie den aktuellen Markt traden und direkt aus dem Chart Handelsstrategien ableiten können. 03.05., 12 Uhr. Live!
03.05.2018 04:05
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

MIC Corrects False and Misleading Statements by Moab Capital

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) today issued the following statement in response to a second press release issued by Moab Capital Partners ("Moab):

Moab continues to disseminate false and misleading statements rather than constructively engage in a dialogue based on fact. Moab has launched a campaign based on unfounded assertions in an effort to distract MIC stockholders from the plan that the MIC Board and management team have underway.

MIC is intently focused on and committed to building long-term stockholder value. As demonstrated by our first quarter 2018 financial results, reported separately today, the fundamentals of its business remain strong and management are focused on core priorities to deliver growth in shareholder value.

MIC maintains the highest standards of disclosure and has done so since listing in 2004. MIC categorically rejects any implication by Moab that the Company or its management team have not consistently applied these standards.

MIC provides the following corrections to Moabs inaccurate statements:

  • MIC reported the contract non-renewals at IMTT, which occurred in late December and predominantly affected post December 31, 2017 utilization, at the appropriate time on its fourth quarter 2017 conference call and related disclosures. MIC intends to communicate additional detail about IMTT on its first quarter results conference call to be held tomorrow, May 3, 2018.
  • Equally disingenuous and misleading is Moabs approach to cherry-picking of phrases from the text of MICs publicly filed documents to purport a misalignment of interests between MIC stockholders and the Manager.

    Moab inaccurately asserts that the management fees paid to the manager are "predominantly determined by MICs debt burden and implies the fees are bolstered by $3.6 billion of debt. The reality is very different and the fee calculation is clearly outlined in MICs publicly available primer on the Companys website, where Net Investment Value is defined as:
    • The market value of MICs common stock1;
    • Plus MICs corporate borrowings which currently stands at approximately $542 million as of March 31, 2018  significantly less than the $3.6 billion implied by Moab;
    • Plus the value of future investments  currently zero as of March 31, 2018;
    • Less the aggregate amount of cash held by MIC corporate  approximately $8 million as of March 31, 2018.
    Furthermore, management fees are typically settled in MIC shares, rather than cash, which provides strong long-term alignment of interest between the Manager and MIC stockholders. The Management Services Agreement arrangements have been in place since MICs IPO, during which time MIC has returned 9.0% annualized on a total stockholder return basis, outperforming the S&P 500 at 8.4%, Russell 1000 at 8.5% and MSCI US Utilities at 8.4%2.
  • Regarding executive compensation, Moab states that MICs very own proxy statement lists benefitting Macquarie Group stockholders as the first of its two objectives. This statement is grossly inaccurate and misleading. Like many others, the text cited by Moab is taken out of context and ignores the detailed description of Macquaries considerations when determining MIC CEO and CFO compensation (available on page 27 of MICs proxy statement). These considerations are factors that any investor would typically wish to see at any public company, regardless of its management structure:
    • operational performance of MICs underlying businesses;
    • management and leadership of MIC;
    • MICs acquisitions and the subsequent management of those;
    • effective risk management and compliance;
    • effective capital management; and
    • factors relating to people leadership and professional conduct.

We urge stockholders not to be distracted by Moabs misleading campaign. We recommend stockholders vote FOR all six of MICs directors standing for reelection at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 16, 2018.

We note that leading proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has also recommended in its April 24, 2018 report that stockholders vote for all six of MICs director nominees.

The MIC Board and management team remain committed to constructive engagement with stockholders and look forward to continuing our dialogue following our first quarter 2018 financial results conference call.

MIC First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

When: MIC has scheduled a conference call for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 3, 2018 during which management will review and comment on the first quarter 2018 results.

How: To listen to the conference call dial +1(650) 521-5252 or +1(877) 852-2928 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A webcast of the call will be accessible via the Company's website at www.macquarie.com/mic. Allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the software needed to listen to the webcast.

Slides: MIC will prepare materials in support of its conference call. The materials will be available for downloading from the Company's website prior to the call.

Replay: For interested individuals unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available after 2:00 p.m. on May 3, 2018 through midnight on May 11, 2018, at +1(404) 537-3406 or +1(855) 859-2056, Passcode: 4495099. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for one year following the call.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers primarily in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals; an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation; entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii; and entities comprising a Contracted Power segment. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic. MIC-G

MIC is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of MIC do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of MIC.

1 Based on the average number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding on the trading days of the relevant calendar month and the volume weighed average price during the relevant month
2 Source: Bloomberg. As at April 27, 2018.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Macquarie Infrastructure Company LLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
30.04.18
Ausblick: Macquarie Infrastructure Company LL legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Macquarie Infrastructure Company LL News
RSS Feed
Macquarie Infrastructure Company LL zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Macquarie Infrastructure Company LLCShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Macquarie Infrastructure Company LLCShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Macquarie Infrastructure Company LL News

30.04.18Ausblick: Macquarie Infrastructure Company LL legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Weitere Macquarie Infrastructure Company LL News
Anzeige

Inside

Jetzt den Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber von Scalable Capital herunterladen
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Symmetrien, der Markt und das Auge | BNP Paribas
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE
Vontobel: Protect Multi Aktienanleihe mit Partizipation auf ENI SpA, Total SA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC
DZ BANK  Cashflow wichtig für Bewertung  SAP zeigt starken Geldfluss
Gold und Platin auf mehrmonatige Tiefstände gefallen
UBS: Bayer AG - Der Abwärtstrend könnte bald beendet sein
ING Markets: DAX - Dreht der Euro? Kippt die Wall Street?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Procter & Gamble  derzeit einer der Top-Value-Titel in den USA

In der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins befindet sich die Aktie von Procter & Gamble in der Rangliste Joels Zauberformel auf Platz 13 der 2.000 größten US-Aktien. Grund genug für uns, um über den Konsumgütergiganten zu berichten.
Weiterlesen!

Mehr zur Macquarie Infrastructure Company LL-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Macquarie Infrastructure Company LL Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Aktionäre bekommen weitere 100 Milliarden Dollar
Eine Mutter zum Ausleihen  gern auch eine schlanke
Niedrigzins-Politik wird zum rein deutschen Problem
Faule Kredite  das Milliardenrisiko im Bankensystem
Steuerfreie Rente? Das kann ein teurer Irrtum sein

News von

Pharma-Aktien: Erfolgsrezepte für Anleger
DAX-Chartanalyse: Kommt der Ausbruch?
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Evotec-Aktie: Dicke Rendite über dem Jahrestief
BB Biotech-Aktie: Insideralarm mit Sonderchance

News von

Die Postbank wird in die Deutsche Bank integriert: Was das für die Kunden bedeutet
Eine erschreckende Entwicklung auf dem Immobilienmarkt zeigt die Dominanz Chinas
Nach nur 8 Monaten: Warum die Bitcoin-Börse Binance mehr Gewinn macht als die Deutsche Bank
Jeff Bezos erklärt, warum er E-Mails mit nur einem Zeichen verschickt, das Managern das Fürchten lehrt
Weder Burger noch Pommes: McDonald's macht mit einem zweifelhaften Geschäft großen Profit

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kräftigem Gewinn -- Dow schließt nach Fed-Entscheid tiefer -- Tesla bleibt in den roten Zahlen -- Spotify, Apple, Snap, Dialog, Goldman Sachs, T-Mobile im Fokus

Nestlé einigt sich mit Einzelhändlern. Novo Nordisk nach gutem ersten Quartal zuversichtlicher. Siemens Healthineers-Aktie im Fokus: Börsenfrischling mit Ambition für mehr. Hasbro will mit neuen Unterhaltungsmarken Spielzeugverkauf ankurbeln. VW und Fiat Chrysler trotzen Absatzflaute in den USA.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hier lieber nicht arbeitenDie gefährlichsten Arbeitgeber in den USA
Hier lieber nicht arbeitenDie gefährlichsten Arbeitgeber in den USA
KW 17: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 17: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
Nach über 40 Jahren: Die Meilensteine der Apple-Geschichte
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
Die zehn teuersten Fußball-Transfers aller Zeiten
Was sind die teuersten Spielerwechsel der Fußballgeschichte?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Bedeutung messen Sie ethischen und ökologischen Aspekten in Ihrer Geldanlage bei?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
02.05.18
DAX schließt mit kräftigem Gewinn -- Dow schließt nach Fed-Entscheid tiefer -- Tesla bleibt in den roten Zahlen -- Spotify, Apple, Snap, Dialog, Goldman Sachs, T-Mobile im Fokus
Sonstiges
01:00 Uhr
Top-Märkte, Top-Renditen: Das sind die Boom-Börsen 2018!
Sonstiges
04:30 Uhr
Peter Thiel investiert in Krypto-Startup, das ein Hauptproblem von Großinvestoren lösen will
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
E.ON SEENAG99
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Allianz840400
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
AlibabaA117ME