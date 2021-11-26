Micron and UMC Announce Global Settlement

Aktien in diesem Artikel

United Microelectronics Corporation (TWSE: 2303; NYSE: UMC) and Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced a settlement agreement between the two companies worldwide. The companies will globally withdraw their complaints against the other party, and UMC will make a one-time payment of an undisclosed amount to Micron. UMC and Micron look forward to engaging in mutual business cooperation opportunities.

Micron is one of the worlds largest semiconductor companies with more than 40 years of technology leadership and innovation, over 47,000 lifetime patents granted and significant investment in leading edge manufacturing and processes. IP protection is fundamental to Microns ability to remain competitive as the company continues to drive innovation that is essential to the data economy.

UMC is a leading global semiconductor foundry company focusing on the fabrication of logic and specialty products for all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC has 12 fabs with combined capacity close to 800,000 wafers per month (8-in equivalent). UMC continuously implements and refines its policy and procedures for trade secret protection while providing high quality products and services to its customers.

About UMC

UMC (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) is a leading global semiconductor foundry company. The company provides high quality IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMCs comprehensive IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI and BCD etc. Most of UMC's 12-in & 8-inch fabs with its core R&D are located in Taiwan, with additional ones throughout Asia. UMC has a total of 12 fabs in production with close to 800,000 wafers per month (8-inch equivalent) combined capacity, and all of them are certified with IATF-16949 automotive quality standard. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, and Singapore, with 19,500 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.umc.com.

Note from UMC Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in the foregoing announcement are forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws, including statements about introduction of new services and technologies, future outsourcing, competition, wafer capacity, business relationships and market conditions. Investors are cautioned that actual events and results could differ materially from these statements as a result of a variety of factors, including conditions in the overall semiconductor market and economy; acceptance and demand for products from UMC; and technological and development risks. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in UMCs filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. UMC does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

