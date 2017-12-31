10.04.2018 22:50
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Middleburg Bank, a Division of Access National Bank, to Host Small Business Keys to Success Financial Education Symposium on April 24

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Middleburg Bank, a Division of Access National Bank, is hosting its third Small Business Keys to Success Financial Education Symposium ("the Symposium) on Tuesday, April 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Warrenton Visitor Center.

"After the success of the Middleburg and Leesburg Symposiums, our objective is to continue helping as many small business owners as we can, Ted Lauer, SVP, Commercial Banking at Access National Bank, said. "Every market in Northern Virginia is different, and we want all small businesses to reach their maximum potential.

At the upcoming Symposium, local economic experts will meet with local small business owners and guide them to resources to help grow and sustain their business. Small businesses in Warrenton, western Prince William, Culpeper, and surrounding areas are encouraged to attend and benefit from the program content.

The Symposium will be co-presented by the Virginia Small Business Development Center  Lord Fairfax (Virginia SBDC), Updegrove, Combs & McDaniel, PLC, and Business Finance Group.

Economic experts and financial industry leaders featured include Christine Kriz, Director, Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center; Amy Rowan, Community Program Coordinator, Business Finance Group; Ron Ferrell, Senior Accountant, Updegrove, Combs & McDaniel, PLC; Sarah Godfrey, Senior Accountant, Updegrove, Combs & McDaniel, PLC; Michael Clarke, CEO, Access National Bank and Middleburg Bank, a division of Access National Bank; and Ted Lauer, SVP, Commercial Lending, Access National Bank.

"Our role as trusted financial advisors is to offer relevant resources on a more personal level, said Michael Clarke of Access National Bank and its Middleburg Bank division. "We are looking forward to helping Warrenton area small businesses flourish.

Warrenton Visitor Center is located at 33 N. Calhoun Street, Warrenton, Virginia 20186. The Symposium will begin with networking and lead into a presentation from the speakers above. Light fare and beverages provided.

To register online, go to http://bit.ly/SmallBiz-Symposium-Warrenton.

Access National Bank was founded in 1999 by professional bankers and business people. It is an independent, nationally chartered bank based in Reston, Virginia that serves the Greater Washington DC Metropolitan area. In April 2017, the merger with Middleburg Bank (founded in 1924) was completed, creating Virginias premier bank with enhanced scale, improved efficiency and a well-diversified business model. Access National Bank is a subsidiary of Access National Corporation and trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "ANCX. Additional information is available at AccessNationalBank.com. Member FDIC.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Access National CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Access National News
RSS Feed
Access National zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Access National CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.12.2016Access National BuyMaxim Group
25.10.2016Access National OutperformFBR & Co.
20.10.2016Access National BuyMaxim Group
18.04.2016Access National Mkt PerformFBR Capital
31.03.2016Access National Mkt PerformFBR Capital
19.12.2016Access National BuyMaxim Group
25.10.2016Access National OutperformFBR & Co.
20.10.2016Access National BuyMaxim Group
25.08.2015Access National BuyMaxim Group
18.04.2016Access National Mkt PerformFBR Capital
31.03.2016Access National Mkt PerformFBR Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Access National CorpShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Access National News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Access National News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
So geht Digitalisierung - Adidas auf Allzeithoch
UBS: Peugeot - Eigene Entwicklungssparte für Elektroautos
HSBC: Automarkt in China - Daimler, BMW und VW im Fokus!
Anstieg des Brentölpreises auf fast 70 USD übertrieben
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX  Chance von 18 Prozent
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
DZ BANK  HeidelbergCement: Marktumfeld sollte positiv bleiben
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Access National-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Access National Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ausgerechnet das einfachste Grundsteuer-Modell ist am teuersten
Bundesverfassungsgericht kippt Einheitswerte für Grundsteuer
Wie Sammler seltene Sneakers vergolden
So verdienen Sie Geld mit den Aktien kleiner Unternehmen
Wie China im Handelsstreit den Druck vom Kessel nehmen will

News von

Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: Schöne Einstiegschance nach dem Rückschlag
Rente sichern durch freiwillige Beiträge
DAX: Ab 12.500 wird die Luft dünn
Goldman Sachs: Warum Öl-Konzerne vor einem goldenen Zeitalter stehen, die besten Aktien
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten

News von

Studie: Um das Mietproblem in deutschen Städten zu stoppen, müssen ganz bestimmte Wohnungen gebaut werden
Ein Brief von Tausenden Google-Mitarbeitern bringt den Tech-Giganten in Erklärungsnot
Ex-Chefökonom der Deutschen Bank erklärt, welche Strategie Christian Sewing verfolgen könnte
Immobilien: Warum Bauen derzeit so teuer ist wie schon lange nicht
Wie ein deutscher Physiker dm, real und Kaufland im Kampf gegen Amazon fit macht

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt knapp unter 12.400 Punkten -- US-Börsen schließt deutlich im Plus -- VW-Chef Müller vor dem Aus? -- T-Mobile und Sprint: Fusionsgerüchte -- Spotify, Bayer, Monsanto, Steinhoff im Fokus

Nach Gewinnwarnung: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG-Aktien knicken ein. ElringKlinger-Aktie nach Analystenkommentar schwach. LVMH steigert Umsatz kräftig. Investorenlegende George Soros steigt in den Krypto-Markt ein. Xi Jinping verspricht weitere Öffnung Chinas

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
Nach über 40 Jahren: Die Meilensteine der Apple-Geschichte
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
KW 14: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Worin sehen Sie die wichtigste Aufgabe der neuen Regierung in Berlin?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
DAX schließt knapp unter 12.400 Punkten -- US-Börsen schließt deutlich im Plus -- VW-Chef Müller vor dem Aus? -- T-Mobile und Sprint: Fusionsgerüchte -- Spotify, Bayer, Monsanto, Steinhoff im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:11 Uhr
NVIDIA-Aktie gefragt: Morgan Stanley sieht Krypto-Schwäche als Vorteil
Aktie im Fokus
22:14 Uhr
T-Mobile US und Sprint lassen Fusionsgespräche wieder aufleben - Aktien haussieren
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
GAZPROM903276