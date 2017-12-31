Middleburg Bank, a Division of Access National Bank, to Host Small Business Keys to Success Financial Education Symposium on April 24

Middleburg Bank, a Division of Access National Bank, is hosting its
third Small Business Keys to Success Financial Education Symposium ("the
Symposium) on Tuesday, April 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the
Warrenton Visitor Center.
"After the success of the Middleburg and Leesburg Symposiums, our
objective is to continue helping as many small business owners as we
can, Ted Lauer, SVP, Commercial Banking at Access National Bank, said.
"Every market in Northern Virginia is different, and we want all small
businesses to reach their maximum potential.
At the upcoming Symposium, local economic experts will meet with local
small business owners and guide them to resources to help grow and
sustain their business. Small businesses in Warrenton, western Prince
William, Culpeper, and surrounding areas are encouraged to attend and
benefit from the program content.
The Symposium will be co-presented by the Virginia Small Business
Development Center Lord Fairfax (Virginia SBDC), Updegrove,
Combs & McDaniel, PLC, and Business Finance Group.
Economic experts and financial industry leaders featured include
Christine Kriz, Director, Lord Fairfax Small Business Development
Center; Amy Rowan, Community Program Coordinator, Business Finance
Group; Ron Ferrell, Senior Accountant, Updegrove, Combs & McDaniel, PLC;
Sarah Godfrey, Senior Accountant, Updegrove, Combs & McDaniel, PLC;
Michael Clarke, CEO, Access National Bank and Middleburg Bank, a
division of Access National Bank; and Ted Lauer, SVP, Commercial
Lending, Access National Bank.
"Our role as trusted financial advisors is to offer relevant resources
on a more personal level, said Michael Clarke of Access National Bank
and its Middleburg Bank division. "We are looking forward to helping
Warrenton area small businesses flourish.
Warrenton Visitor Center is located at 33 N. Calhoun Street, Warrenton,
Virginia 20186. The Symposium will begin with networking and lead into a
presentation from the speakers above. Light fare and beverages provided.
To register online, go to http://bit.ly/SmallBiz-Symposium-Warrenton.
Access National Bank was founded in 1999 by professional bankers and
business people. It is an independent, nationally chartered bank based
in Reston, Virginia that serves the Greater Washington DC Metropolitan
area. In April 2017, the merger with Middleburg Bank (founded in
1924) was completed, creating Virginias premier bank with enhanced
scale, improved efficiency and a well-diversified business model. Access
National Bank is a subsidiary of Access National Corporation and trades
on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "ANCX. Additional
information is available at AccessNationalBank.com.
Member FDIC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410006624/en/