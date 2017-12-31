MiFi® Premium Global Hotspot Gains Market Share

Inseego
Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT
device-to-cloud solutions for enterprises, announced today that demand
for the enterprise-grade MiFi 7000 global mobile hotspot continues to
gain momentum throughout North America with Rogers Communications in
Canada, U.S. Cellular, and T-Mobile via an Authorized T-Mobile Master
Dealer.
"Mobile network operators want trusted solutions that are designed and
developed in North America for their government, enterprise and
small-medium sized business customers, said Inseegos EVP, IoT & Mobile
Solutions, Ashish Sharma. "Inseego has a powerful portfolio of LTE and
5G products and we are expanding our global market share with consistent
delivery of the industrys fastest connection speeds, advanced security
features and enterprise-grade reliability.
In addition to Rogers, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular, the premium MiFi 7000
global hotspot is currently available through Telus Mobility and Bell
Mobility, a subsidiary of BCE Inc. in Canada, and multiple regional
service providers in both the United States and Canada.
The Inseego MiFi 7000 Global Mobile Hotspot meets the most stringent
corporate IT security requirements and connects up to 15 devices on
advanced LTE networks with fall-back to HSPA+/UMTS and GPRS/EDGE. The
secure design of the MiFi 7000 delivers peace of mind with hacker
prevention, encryption, VPN pass-through, Wi-Fi security protocols,
password protection and Guest Wi-Fi network.
Additional premium features include:
-
Cat 9 LTE technology combined with real simultaneous dual-band Wi-Fi
for superior performance
-
Remote workforce collaboration
-
Universal charging port to recharge other wireless devices while on
the go
-
Powerful battery supporting up to 24 hours of use on a single charge
and is equipped with QuickCharge® technology
-
Customizable Admin Portal for IT administrators
For more information on MiFi 7000, visit: https://www.inseego.com/product/mifi-7000-global-lte-mobile-hotspot.
Visit Inseego at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles,
September 12-14, 2018, Meeting Room: W2.502-F, West Hall and RSVP to
attend the
#Making5GReal Media & Analyst Event: Thursday, Sept. 13 at
6:00 p.m. Hotel Indigo (Belasco Room).
For additional information, or to schedule a meeting with Inseego,
contact anette.gaven@inseego.com.
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile
applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and
small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists
of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together
form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT
services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission
critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such
as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover
management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by
our key innovations in purpose built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and
mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego
is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of
important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from
those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors
include risks relating to technological changes, new product
introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence
on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in
more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov)
and other regulatory agencies.
©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are
trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names
mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
