finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung zu Aktienanleihen ist gefragt! Jetzt an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen +++-w-
12.09.2018 21:23
Bewerten
(0)

MiFi® Premium Global Hotspot Gains Market Share

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions for enterprises, announced today that demand for the enterprise-grade MiFi 7000 global mobile hotspot continues to gain momentum throughout North America with Rogers Communications in Canada, U.S. Cellular, and T-Mobile via an Authorized T-Mobile Master Dealer.

"Mobile network operators want trusted solutions that are designed and developed in North America for their government, enterprise and small-medium sized business customers, said Inseegos EVP, IoT & Mobile Solutions, Ashish Sharma. "Inseego has a powerful portfolio of LTE and 5G products and we are expanding our global market share with consistent delivery of the industrys fastest connection speeds, advanced security features and enterprise-grade reliability.

In addition to Rogers, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular, the premium MiFi 7000 global hotspot is currently available through Telus Mobility and Bell Mobility, a subsidiary of BCE Inc. in Canada, and multiple regional service providers in both the United States and Canada.

The Inseego MiFi 7000 Global Mobile Hotspot meets the most stringent corporate IT security requirements and connects up to 15 devices on advanced LTE networks with fall-back to HSPA+/UMTS and GPRS/EDGE. The secure design of the MiFi 7000 delivers peace of mind with hacker prevention, encryption, VPN pass-through, Wi-Fi security protocols, password protection and Guest Wi-Fi network.

Additional premium features include:

  • Cat 9 LTE technology combined with real simultaneous dual-band Wi-Fi for superior performance
  • Remote workforce collaboration
  • Universal charging port to recharge other wireless devices while on the go
  • Powerful battery supporting up to 24 hours of use on a single charge and is equipped with QuickCharge® technology
  • Customizable Admin Portal for IT administrators

For more information on MiFi 7000, visit: https://www.inseego.com/product/mifi-7000-global-lte-mobile-hotspot.

Visit Inseego at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles, September 12-14, 2018, Meeting Room: W2.502-F, West Hall and RSVP to attend the

#Making5GReal Media & Analyst Event: Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6:00 p.m.  Hotel Indigo (Belasco Room).

For additional information, or to schedule a meeting with Inseego, contact anette.gaven@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Inseego Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.08.18
Ausblick: Inseego gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
07.05.18
BRIEF-Inseego Names Rick Harris As Senior Vice President Enterprise Sales For The Americas (Reuters Business)
06.05.18
Ausblick: Inseego zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.10.17
Ausblick: Inseego mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Inseego News
RSS Feed
Inseego zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Inseego Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Portfolio-Check für politische Krisenzeiten

Handelskonflikte, Leitzinserhöhungen der US-Notenbank und der jüngste Verfall der Lira - zahlreiche politische Risiken beeinflussen aktuell die Aktienmärkte. Portfoliomanagement-Experte Max Holzer erklärt im Online-Seminar am Donnerstag, wie Sie jetzt das Beste aus Ihrem Depot herausholen.
Hier kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Inseego News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Inseego News
Anzeige

Inside

Behalten Sie Ihr Investment immer im Blick mit der Scalable-Capital-App
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
DZ BANK  Linde: Kursturbulenzen durch Auflagen
DekaBank: Weltwirtschaft bleibt standhaft
Silber auf niedrigstem Stand seit Anfang 2016
HSBC: Die Schere zwischen E.ON und RWE geht auseinander
UBS: EuroStoxx 50  Bullen müssen bald reagieren
Vontobel: Rohöl: Anzeichen von Stress
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Inseego-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Inseego Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Erdogan macht sich selbst zum Verwalter des Staatsschatzes
Es fehlt der Wille, die Stadt für ihre Bürger wachsen zu lassen
Der F-Faktor für den Wohlstand im Alter
Worauf man in Zukunft beim Online-Shopping achten muss
Dieser Tag brachte das Weltfinanzsystem an den Abgrund

News von

Silberpreis: Alarmstufe Rot
Bayer-Aktie im Crash-Modus: So tief kann es jetzt noch gehen
DAX kämpft um 11.900 Punkte - Fusionsgerüchte treiben Aktien der Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank
DAX-Chartanalyse: Das riecht nach Bärenmarkt-Rallye
Kommt jetzt der Crash von Bitcoin und Co., Herr Krypto-Währungsexperte?

News von

Forscher sind einem Antrieb auf der Spur, der das E-Auto in den Schatten stellen könnte
Die gigantischen Maschinen von Elon Musks Boring-Company können mit einem Xbox-Controller bedient werden
Immer mehr Banken schaffen die Bargeld-Auszahlung in der Filiale ab
Schachlegende Kasparow hat einen eindringlichen Rat an alle, die sich Alexa und Co. ins Haus holen wollen
Der Recruiting-Chef von Vodafone erklärt, welche Frage am meisten über Bewerber verrät

Heute im Fokus

DAX rettet sich über die 12.000er-Marke -- Wall Street leichter -- Deutsche Bank denkt wohl über Umwandlung in Holding nach -- E.ON und RWE von SSE-Gewinnausblick belastet -- Apple Keynote im Fokus

USA schlagen wohl eine neue Runde von Handelsgesprächen mit China vor. US-Rohöllagerbestände fallen überraschend stark. Elliott stockt bei Uniper auf. CANCOM-Aktie haussiert nach Halbjahresausblick. Deutsche Post verliert durch fehlenden ADAC-Auftrag Umsatz. Erdogan ernennt sich selbst zum Chef von türkischem Vermögensfonds.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der Bitcoin Ihrer Meining nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:02 Uhr
DAX rettet sich über die 12.000er-Marke -- Wall Street leichter -- Deutsche Bank denkt wohl über Umwandlung in Holding nach -- E.ON und RWE von SSE-Gewinnausblick belastet -- Apple Keynote im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
21:05 Uhr
Walmart hat das Nachsehen: Wells Fargo hebt Kursziel für Amazon kräftig an
Ausland
21:26 Uhr
Apple geht mit neuen großen iPhones ins Weihnachtsgeschäft
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
E.ON SEENAG99
Infineon AG623100