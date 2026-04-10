Mikron shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors
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Mikron Holding AG
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Media release on the Annual General Meeting of Mikron Holding AG:
Boudry, April 15, 2026, 6.00 p.m. – At the Annual General Meeting held in Neuchâtel on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, the shareholders of Mikron Holding AG (SIX: MIKN) approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors including the Board of Directors' proposal for a distribution per share of CHF 0.60 (CHF 0.30 per share from retained earnings and CHF 0.30 per share tax-free from capital contributions reserves). The members of the Board of Directors Paul Zumbühl, Andreas Casutt, Hans-Michael Hauser, Alexandra Bendler and Hans-Christian Schneider were re-elected for a one-year term of office. Paul Zumbühl was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Brief profile of the Mikron Group
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Contact
Mikron Switzerland AG, Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron Group
Phone +41 91 610 62 09, investors@mikron.com
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2309264 15.04.2026 CET/CEST
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