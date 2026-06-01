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MindMaze Therapeutics Announces Non-Core Asset Sale and Organizational Simplification

02.06.26 06:45 Uhr
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MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MindMaze Therapeutics Announces Non-Core Asset Sale and Organizational Simplification

02-Jun-2026 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MindMaze Therapeutics Announces Non-Core Asset Sale and Organizational Simplification

Geneva, Switzerland – June 2, 2026 – MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced the sale of the U.S. and Canadian rights to RLF-OD032, a phenylketonuria program, as part of the Company’s previously announced initiative to dispose of non-core assets and operations outside its core neurology focus. MindMaze Therapeutics will receive upfront cash consideration of USD 3 million, together with royalties on future net sales of RLF-OD032.

The Company also announced that it has executed term sheets relating to the disposal of substantially all remaining non-neurology legacy operations acquired through the business combination with Relief Therapeutics. These transactions follow a comprehensive portfolio review and are expected to further simplify the organization, enhance operational focus, and reduce the Company’s cost base by approximately one-third. Subject to the execution of definitive agreements, the Company expects this organizational simplification initiative to be substantially completed during the third quarter of 2026.

Together with the recently announced CHF 8 million financing, proceeds from the RLF-OD032 sale will support the Company’s strategic priorities in neurology, including commercial expansion and broader patient access to its neurotherapeutic platform.

About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The company’s FDA-cleared and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine.

For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.

Media & Investor Contacts
Investor Relations:
Jeremy Meinen, Chief Financial Officer
ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
Media Inquiries:
VSC for MindMaze Therapeutics
mindmazetherapeutics@vsc.com

DISCLAIMER
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Additional features:
File: Ad hoc release_MindMaze_Portfolio Optimization
End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA
Avenue de Secheron 15
1202 Geneva
Switzerland
Phone: +41 22 545 11 16
Fax: +41 22 545 11 17
E-mail: ir@mindmazetherapeutics.com
Internet: www.mindmazetherapeutics.com
ISIN: CH1251125998
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2337390

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2337390  02-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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